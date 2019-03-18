YouTube

Over the weekend, actress Stephanie Beatriz — aka Rosa Diaz from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ who I’d call one of my favorite characters on that show if every character on that show wasn’t “my favorite character from that show” — posted to social media about a random blonde holding up traffic by doing a photo shoot in the middle of the street in Los Angeles.

Rosa from Brooklyn 99 dragging Lana 😭😭😭 eirjdjdkdj pic.twitter.com/TExZmVD3jx — YSJ (@bexmode) March 17, 2019

As you guessed from the headline, or from having watched enough pro wrestling to recognize the back of these people’s heads, that mid-traffic model turned out to be WWE’s ‘Ravishing Russian’ Lana.

Also as you might’ve imagined, Lana immediately fired back on social media, and now I’m pleased to share that a WWE Superstar is Twitter beefing with someone from the Nine-Nine. We’re one step closer to Rusev feuding with Nikolaj.