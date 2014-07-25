Sting Wants To Compete In A WWE Ring, And That Contract’s Coming Sooner Rather Than Later

Sting is going to be in a WWE ring soon.
I can’t source that anywhere, but it’s happening. A month ago and forever before that, Sting coming into WWE to compete (and face the Undertaker, or whatever) was fantasy booking. A few weeks ago it became a reality, but only in video games. Then, a Sting t-shirt popped up on WWE Shopzone. Then the San Diego Comic-Con happened, a Sting action figure was announced and Sting was there, standing between Daniel Bryan and Hulk Hogan.
Now WWE’s YouTube channel has posted an exclusive interview with Sting where he discusses his positive relationship with the company, how he wishes the Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak had lasted long enough for him to take a crack at it, and the inevitability of him having to do this now if it’s ever gonna happen.
He ends it with “each and every one of you.” THIS IS HAPPENING.
As an added bonus, WWE Fan Nation is currently uploading full matches from Sting’s career right now including ones against Vader, The Great Muta and Meng. Judging by those names they might be uploading them specifically for me.
My dream match of Triple H vs Sting (Kevin Nash in his Sting disguise) is finally coming.
As an 11-year old I loved that match with Meng and the jumping DDT to end the match. It was one of the first time I remember a wrestler winning with a big-move that I hadn’t seen them normally use.
I went to WWE Shop to check out this Sting shirt and couldn’t believe what else was featured. JOHN CENA WRESTLEMANIA COMMEMORATIVE PLAQUE. I wonder how many spoiled upper-middle class 8 year olds that hold PPV parties every month are begging dad for that one.
FEARLESS NIKKI MERCH, WHAT. AND SHES WEARING A STUPID JUSTIN BEIBER SPIKE HAT TOO.
Hot garbage.
Finally…… I never thought I’d get to see a 55 year old wrestling in a match.
“Look, Stinger. The match with ‘Taker is a no-go. But, look, we have something even better. Check this out. WWE Over The Limit… live from Dayton, OH…. The Man Called Sting makes his triumphant WWE debut versus….. wait for it…. ZACK RYDER! Long Island Iced Z, bro! Great, huh? Sting? Hello?”
Since when did wwe do comic con, like it could have been for always for what I know. Just seems odd
I dont know but it produces gems such as this [www.youtube.com]
I don’t know the answer to your question specifically, but I will say that Comic Cons aren’t limited to comic-related things, they never have been, if that was what you were getting at.
I’m aware comic cons are multimedia events. But I never realized wwe was onboard too
I’m not sure of the specific start date, but they have been doing it for several years
“[My relationship with the WWE] has always been good. The word out there for so many years is ‘it hasn’t been good. Sting will never go up there.’ I don’t know where that even came from.”
Telling a bald-faced lie like that with a straight face is, in itself, proof that he’s a McMahon guy after all.
He should just carry a briefcase with a WWE logo on the side and follow Undertaker around until he decides it’s time for a match.
[youtu.be]
UUUUUUUGHHHHHHHHHHHHH. GO AWAAAAAY, STING.
I thought I was alone who didn’t want Sting. Thank you for existing, Keith.
+All the stars in the universe
I’m 100% with you.
I’m a big Sting fan and even endured and defended him more than others the last few years in TNA until it became unbearable, and yet I still don’t want him, in this current state and age of his, to do anything in WWE more than any of the other legends do. especially if it’s to wrestle.
is it too much to just ask for the young, awesome talent to get handed the wheel fully and make RAW closer to NXT some more? does it have to be a nostalgia and bad comedy trip every week forever?
ya just gotta love the haters, WTF man?!?! THIS IS STING! So he is 55 big fucking deal. He is in better shape than a lot of 35 year olds. He is Wrestling for a lot of 80’s kids who needed someone besides Hogan to root for. The Character oozes charisma, and it is quite telling that Vince isn’t even trying to “change” the character, Sting will be Sting, in WWE terms that means “YOU HAVE ARRIVED”
Don’t get your panties wadded up thinking he’s going to be the champ or anything, he knows those days are behind him, and is humble enough to work there knowing as much.
90% of the matches he will work, will be brand new “match ups”, that alone makes it worthwhile
Don’t judge him by the las couple years in TNA, he was so ready to leave, but the Carter family begged him to stay for the ratings, so he got lazy. I am willing to bet he is going to look a lot sharper in his first few Matches.
BTW, HE DID NOT LIE, he never said he would never work for WWE, he only said at the time of the buy out, that he didn’t think WWE would do the right thing with the character, and his religous faith. So he decided at the time not to go with them…..big difference there.
This guy is perfect for ratings, and for putting over guys that need the push, when it is time.
I got more, but screw it, haters will hate no matter what.
I don’t want him to put anyone over though.. That normally implies losses. I wasnt him to BEAT THE HELL OUT OF PEOPLE WITH A BAT
I would love to see the “head games” between Bray and full on “Crow” Sting. And someone finally putting Bray over. I thought that was Jerhico’s job, but it ain’t working that was as I see it.
beating Sting is the last thing Bray Wyatt needs, believe me.
Sting vs RVD at Mania!
Book it, Dixie!
I just wish he was more clear about if he has, and has always had, a good relationship with WWE and Vince or not.
Sting vs Chris Jericho PLEASE.
How the hell did that not happen in the WCW?
Jericho wasn’t featured as being on even ground with main eventers in wcw
The storylines I’m hoping for and the storylines I’m expecting are making me more and more excited for video game Sting
…..Then I start playing WWE 2k14 and figure it’ll be the same as playing with the downloaded versions I have now
So are we ignoring some of those bad matches he had in TNA?
How will the WWE crowd respond to him?
his match style the last year or two has been just slow, ringside brawling and weapons’ use. only someone as talented as Austin Aries could draw a cool wrestling match out of him. that, or someone like Bully Ray that would embrace this style from Sting and take on it too but turn it up to 11.
He isnt getting into the ring with someone he could have had the chance to wrestle already. Its going to be someone he would have never been able to wrestle. Like taker.
Im calling it now: John Cena Vs Sting
more like Sting almost getting bullied by Lesnar until ~CENAAAAA TO THE RESCUUUUUE~ chases him away from the ring.