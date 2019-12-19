Sting Is Still Up For A Match With The Undertaker

Sting never wrestled the Undertaker, and it still kind of bugs him (and lots of fans too). Sting spent the prime of his career in WCW, and later went to TNA. Taker, on the other hand, did spend a short time in WCW as Mean Mark Callous early in his career, but he didn’t become a star until he debuted in WWF as the Undertaker in 1990, and from then on he never left the company.

Sting finally arrived in WWE as a legend in time for Wrestlemania 31 in 2015, where he faced Triple H. That fall, he was injured in a match with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions, and retired from the ring with the Undertaker Dream Match unrealized.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting makes it clear that he’d probably come out of retirement if a WrestleMania match against Taker was on the table:

If there was a ’Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call. I could get in condition and I could pull it off.

He doesn’t really expect it to happen, though, because the time has probably passed.

I think my career is done. I still think about the ‘Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.

I think we all get pretty tired of seeing Legends matches these days, but Sting/Taker is one that I’d have a hard time objecting to at this point. The Undertaker seems determined to keep working as long as he can anyway, so he might as well have a match people have been wanting for decades. On the other hand, Sting has every right to a long comfortable retirement with no more strain on his body, so it’s not such a sad thing if he gets that.

Sting is keeping up with the business in 2019, however, and singles out praise for Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch:

Becky’s taken the women beyond where they’ve ever been. To see her headlining WrestleMania, and the reactions that she and some of the other women are getting, it’s incredible.

You can read the whole interview at Sports Illustrated.