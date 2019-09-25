WWE Network

Stone Cold Steve Austin Says He Would ‘Most Definitely’ Be Able To Have One More WWE Match

It’s almost October and WrestleMania 36 is only six months away, so you know what that means: it’s, “will Stone Cold Steve Austin return and have one more match?” season.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Steve Austin Show on PodcastOne, the 54-year old former WWE Champion talked about his final match with the company — his WrestleMania 19 bout with The Rock in Seattle in 2003 — and spoke about the possibility that we’ll see the Texas Rattlesnake return to the ring for one last match before it’s a physical impossibility. His current state of mind? That it’s not in the plans right now … but it could happen.

