It’s almost October and WrestleMania 36 is only six months away, so you know what that means: it’s, “will Stone Cold Steve Austin return and have one more match?” season.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Steve Austin Show on PodcastOne, the 54-year old former WWE Champion talked about his final match with the company — his WrestleMania 19 bout with The Rock in Seattle in 2003 — and spoke about the possibility that we’ll see the Texas Rattlesnake return to the ring for one last match before it’s a physical impossibility. His current state of mind? That it’s not in the plans right now … but it could happen.