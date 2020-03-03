WWE

New Tag Team Champions Were Crowned On WWE Monday Night Raw

An unexpected feel-good moment occurred on Raw tonight, as Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins and his partner/protégé Murphy lost the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship to the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. This comes in the wake of their previous title match at Super Showdown last week, where the champions retained thanks to Seth Rollins’ heelish stomps.

Tonight the Street Profits were given another chance, but it was a Now Or Never Match, meaning if they lost it they wouldn’t be able to challenge for the TItles again. Tonight’s Raw is also in Brooklyn, which is a big NXT town, so the crowd was hyped. During the match, Rollins encouraged AOP to interfere, but the referee caught them on the apron and ejected them from ringside. In the chaos as the ref tried to make AOP leave, Kevin Owens snuck in from the other direction and hit Rollins with a stunner. Montez Ford took to the sky for his always-impressive frog splash and the Profits won the belts. Not exactly clean, but no worse than Seth Rollins deserves. And the Brooklyn Crowd certainly weren’t complaining. They were too busy celebrating with the Street Profits and red Solo cups.

