‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Is No Fan Of ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey

04.18.18

Sometimes it seems like not a day goes by without a legendary wrestler of the past shooting his mouth off about some problem they have with today’s wrestling product. For WWE Hall-of-Famer Superstar Billy Graham, that problem is Ronda Rousey. Responding on Facebook to a fan who commented that Ronda’s use of Roddy Piper’s gimmick is “nauseating,” Graham didn’t hold back:

You my brother are dead on my man!!! I find it a total insult and absolutely reveals that she does not have an original thought in her head. Damn, can’t she be an original at anything ? This shows you how shallow she is and by the way, I am a fan of females being in the main event. That is why I put up this photo of Amanda Nunes kicking her ass in 48 seconds. She looked pitiful, a TKO in 48 seconds on Dec. 30th, 2016 by Nunes, a real fighter and Rousey just a jobber.

Graham didn’t stop there, however. He went on at length to address rumors that the original plan for WrestleMania was that Ronda would make Triple H tap out to an armbar, rather than Stephanie McMahon, finally concluding:

