‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Is No Fan Of ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey

Sometimes it seems like not a day goes by without a legendary wrestler of the past shooting his mouth off about some problem they have with today’s wrestling product. For WWE Hall-of-Famer Superstar Billy Graham, that problem is Ronda Rousey. Responding on Facebook to a fan who commented that Ronda’s use of Roddy Piper’s gimmick is “nauseating,” Graham didn’t hold back:
You my brother are dead on my man!!! I find it a total insult and absolutely reveals that she does not have an original thought in her head. Damn, can’t she be an original at anything ? This shows you how shallow she is and by the way, I am a fan of females being in the main event. That is why I put up this photo of Amanda Nunes kicking her ass in 48 seconds. She looked pitiful, a TKO in 48 seconds on Dec. 30th, 2016 by Nunes, a real fighter and Rousey just a jobber.
Graham didn’t stop there, however. He went on at length to address rumors that the original plan for WrestleMania was that Ronda would make Triple H tap out to an armbar, rather than Stephanie McMahon, finally concluding:
This is literally all he does anymore. He makes Jim Cornette look level headed by comparison.
Did neither of these turd munchers not know that Hot Rod PERSONALLY gave his blessing (and jacket) to her?
“(fulling acknowledging my own complicity here).”
Wish Hanstock would include this in literally everything he writes.
Wow, there’s a lot wrong here:
1) Rousey just uses the “Rowdy” nickname and logo. She’s not pretending to be Scottish and that stuff.
2) Piper’s family gave their blessing.
3) Pro wrestling is about ripping people off.
4) This is literally “old man yells at cloud”
5) That promo that Superstar linked to is 9 shades of terrible.
“Old man yells at cloud” was my thoughts as soon as I started reading his pish.
Here’s how far he’s gone: He has the opportunity to link to one of his best promos (When he first challenged Sammartino after his WWWF debut) and instead chooses his dead-in-the-water, latter days crap. He may have as well linked to a video of his Kung Fu gimmick. Just terrible, all around.