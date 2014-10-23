Take Your Gravol Now! All The Funny People You Like Now Think John Cena Is A Master Of Comedy.

John Cena is the least funny person on the planet. No other human being (aside from my dad, obviously) has inspired as many eye rolls and groans with his jokez as ol’ John. I’m thinking most of you are of roughly the same opinion. Well, turns out you and me are wrong, Jack! John Cena is the next big thing in comedy and a lot of funny people you like are here to tell you so.
Cena’s never really a mark in the world of action movies, which he explained in a recent Variety piece thusly…
“I don’t think I work tremendously well in action because people see me in action every week without fail. If I’m the shining white knight in the movies, that’s kind of the same thing. Audiences aren’t getting anything special or different.”
Translation – my default persona is profoundly tiresome and nobody but wrestling fans are interested in it (and even they’re pretty fed up with the act).
So, with action movies a wash, the new plan is to relaunch the guy who regularly makes nuts/balls jokes then holds up actual nuts and/or balls to illustrate as the next great comedy star. Cena will be appearing in two high-profile Universal comedies, Trainwreck and The Nest in 2015. Trainwreck is produced/directed by Judd Apatow, and the guy who controls comedy had the following slightly nauseating praise for Cena’s abilities…
“I wasn’t so familiar with his other work, so I had no bias, I just saw him as an actor who was riotously funny. We read a bunch of people, and he was by far the funniest. Then he came and did a table read before we shot the movie, and got more laughs than anyone.”
Well, sometimes Cena’s funnies make me want to riot, so I guess “riotously funny” is technically accurate.
Trainwreck, a semi-autobiographical movie based on the life and comedy of Amy Schumer, will feature Cena as Schumer’s ex-boyfriend. Of course those who keep up with wrasslin’ relationships know Schumer actually dated WWE star, Dolph Ziggler for almost a year, but that relationship wasn’t wide public knowledge — now that it’s about to become part of a major Judd Apatow production, it’s time for Ziggler to tag out to a real star. Schumer had this to say about Cena…
“He blew us away. He was as good an actor as anyone, and as funny as anyone. There were so many moments when I was crying on set.”
Once again, Cena comedy causing tears is, technically, accurate.
The Nest, meanwhile, stars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and Poehler had this to say about John…
“People know that he is strong and hard working, but soon people will know he is also kind and hilarious. Working with John, it’s easy to see why he is so beloved. He is a Boston boy who loves red wine and his Mother. The total package.”
Thankfully Tina Fey didn’t have anything fawning to say about Cena because, I dunno, I just don’t think I could take that.
In addition to the torrents of praise from Hollywood’s comedy elite, the Variety piece contains other interesting Cena notes, such as him personally confirming again that he’ll never turn heel, and confirmation that Cena even wears his stupid shirts and hats to major media interviews. Oh, and remember how Cena used to be so gosh-darned FIRED UP about the Rock leaving for Hollywood? Seems he’s reevaluated his position…
“WWE needs more people like Dwayne Johnson. I’m so happy that ‘Guardians’ killed. We have talented people working for our company. It’s just going to take a bit. It’s just going to take a few more situations like that [to make WWE more mainstream].”
HE NEVER LEAVES, JACK (unless he thinks he might have a shot at making Amy Poehler chuckle).
via Variety
Nathan, I’m going to tell you something that may be a bit of a shock.
John Cena is the name of a character on a sports entertainment show. John Cena is also the name of a person. Those are two different things.
IT’S STILL REAL TO US DAMMIT.
What’s your point?
That the quotes are about “John Cena” the person and your complaints are about “John Cena” the character.
But I’m sure you know that.
No, my complaints are about John Cena the person as a performer.
John Cena the person is incredibly successful as a performer—in fact, he’s probably one of the most successful in the history of wrestling, even if he isn’t your personal cup of tea.
So it should come as no surprise that he’d be successful performing in a different medium.
He hasn’t been incredibly successful at entertaining me, and I wrote the article. We’ll see how he does in a medium where he can’t AA Tina Fey if she outshines him.
We’ll see how he does in a medium where he actually has good writers and isn’t required to pander to the lowest common denominator to maintain corporate profitability.
Newsflash: Judd Apatow films ARE lowest common denominator.
Not as low as WWE, my friend. And I say that as someone who thoroughly enjoys it.
“John Cena the person is incredibly successful as a performer—in fact, he’s probably one of the most successful in the history of wrestling, even if he isn’t your personal cup of tea.
So it should come as no surprise that he’d be successful performing in a different medium.”
That’s like that Mitch Hedberg line: “It’s like if I bust my ass off to be a really good cook, and they go ‘Ok, you’re a cook. Can you farm?'”
@CBattles6 Good point about the writers
Lol @Lobster RIP Mitch Hedberg. We have the same bday btw Feb 24
@Lobster Mobster well played. RIP Mitch Hedberg.
A “John Cena The Person not John Cena The Character” conversation?
Oh shit, /r/squaredcircle is leaking again.
Well done, @CBattles6.
It’s good to see a poster use logic and common sense around here.
Thank you cbattles6, I come here for the comedy but there’s too much ego often involved, cheers for the logic.
This conversation is far more deeper than any bump Cena has ever faked to take.
Tina… Tina Fey, why?
Next Tina will talk about how the Bellas are masters of improvisation.
Read the article properly next time, halfwits.
Tina Fey did’t say anything, and Amy Poehler made some nice comments.
Nate, that was one of the snarkiest things I’ve ever read. Bravo.
Agreed. And by God, I enjoyed it way more than I would’ve ever imagined! And I can’t say I never felt the same.
Re: the whole Amy Schumer dating Dolph Ziggler thing: The reason they broke up is because Dolph was apparently too athletic in bed.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
I imagine she couldn’t take him doing somersault bumps every time she got on top.
that.
You know who’s funny when Poehler, Fey or Schumer is writing for them? EVERYBODY!!!
I’m sure Cena is hilarious in real life, but when all we’ve seen of him is stuff dreamed up by the creative geniuses of the WWE, that’s not going to give us a good account of the guy.
Considering Cena thinks shuffling his heel is a hilarious way to acknowledge the “John Cena heel turn” complaints, I’m not sure he is that funny in real life.
On TD Cena comes off as robotic and doesn’t seem interested in Nikki then again TD is scripted so I wouldn’t judge by the cover.
@Johnny Slider actually, I honestly think that’s one of Cena’s (rare (VERY RARE)) funniest moments ever. mainly because of the way he controlled the crowd’s reaction that night and owned it. (remember how Orton and Sheamus did in comparison?)
Rant Time
I hope these films are mind-boggingly successful. Maybe then Cena will flutter away to Hollywood like The Rock before him.
That being said I think we all know Cena is an irritating symptom, not the disease. Cena doesn’t cause The Usos + X vs. Gold/Stardust + X. Week after week. Or the endless Squaredance that is Ziggler/Miz/Cesaro/Sheamus that is the entire midcard. Or Total Divas and it’s sister problem “Women can’t have a gimmick of than crazy/ bitchy/ crazy-bitchy/ possible lesbian or wrestler’s gf”. That’s all on the Square-headed, roided up 80 year old ego maniac former billionaire twat who won’t step away even though he is hopelessly out of touch.
I stopped watching after NoC* and I shan’t return until He Who Walks Funny dies or steps away for real and for good. And at this point I don’t know which I’m hoping for to be honest.
*exception nXt of course.
wrestling is fake, bruther.
and do you think vince paid off apatow and all of hollywood to say that he is a great actor and riotiously funny?
or maybe they do think he is funny?
“Do you think vince paid off apatow and all of hollywood to say that he is a great actor and riotiously funny?”
Kinda, yeah. Really, it wouldn’t take much — nobody’s going to say anything bad about somebody in a Variety ass-kissing piece.
I’ve been watching wrestling long enough to remember when Cena actually was kinda funny sometimes. Does that make me old?
No, old people don’t remember stuff.
I hope he becomes the next comedy sensation: 5 movies a year, succesful CBS multicam comedy, stand up tour.
Anything to see less of him on RAW.
But then when Cena’s not around, everyone’s going to be asking “Where’s Cena?”
Welp, we’ve found the black hole. All that’s left is to jump into it. I can’t take it anymore. I am broken.
I’m kinda disappointed by the editorial section as of late here. This is fairly unrelated to John Cena,the wrestling character, and wrestling all together. It’s one thing to report on John Cena, the person/performer, and his doings outside the WWE. It’s another to do it in a completely petty and meaningless way. Sure, most of us don’t like his in-ring schtick or work, doesn’t mean the guy doesn’t deserve to succeed in acting or comedy. I bet he’d do really well. And John Cena SHOULD be praised by Hollywood. How many actors or comedians take the time out of their schedules to do things like Make A Wish and all of the other charitable causes that John Cena partakes in? Not many. John Cena is/will be a household name, just like The Rock or Hulk Hogan, for his contributions to entertainment outside of wrestling. Embrace that now. This wasn’t funny, and it read like a Bleacher Report article.
JOHN CENA THE PERSON THE CHARACTER MAKE A WISH HAVE A BEER WITH HIM GOOD GUY THE PERSON THE CHARACTER SCRIPTED HELL OF A GUY UPVOTE ME WREDDIT BRAPADOOOOOOOOO
What was the point of this article besides “I don’t like John Cena”?
Do I need another point?
You should. This is just bad writing.
No, most sub-500 word news articles tend to be about a single point. Check around.
I don’t understand how when someone hates something it’s “bad writing”. maybe it’s just you that didn’t like it? did you consider others laughing at it a lot and relating to it a lot?
Well, Batista blew me away with his performance as Draxx, so I will not discount Cena until I see him play the part (assuming I ever even bother seeing the movie).
And Batista is one of the funniest guys in WWE. I was not at all surprised he was good at dry comedy. John Cena thinks writing poopy on his opponent’s cars is funny.
“John Cena thinks writing poopy on his opponent’s cars is funny.”
so he’s qualified to work at uproxx?
Cena’s where he’s at in part because he’s got a shitload of natural charisma. It’s not shocking that people outside the industry, who haven’t been dealing with him for a decade plus would be impressed by that.
His poopy style jokes sure as hell aren’t aimed at With Spandex’s target audience and ARE aimed at the people who’ve made John Cena a massively profitable thing. John Cena being good at appealing to people who like awful jokes shouldn’t be confused with John Cena being unfunny. He’s not trying to be funny to people like you and me.
This is 40 was not a comedy. It was a snuff film with Paul Rudd superimposed over Judd Apatow. Every character in that movie was a total asshole.
Successful comedians/writers’ opinions on comedy have a little more going for them than the writer of some uproxx article that no one has enjoyed. I can’t stand John Cena but you being an unfunny douche making fun of an unfunny douche doesn’t make you funny…as much as you were hoping it would. The idea that Vince McMahon actually paying people to say John Cena funny is the funniest thing you’ve said. Get the biggest wrestling star of the last decade, who is coming up on middle age fast, and pay people to call him funny like he’s some up and comer instead of an established entertainer. Right.
Did this get linked on John Cena’s Facebook page or something? The /Jorts Reddit? Where are you people coming from?
Judd Apatow’s next film: “120 minutes of John Cena photoshop fun!” Co-starring Paul Rudd and Aziz Ansari.
So he was genuine and pleasant, and had a sense of humor around his costars, sounds like a successful actor to me. Also those other successful actors have said animals are funny I’m certain when they happen to be promoting a project that they are in with them.
Not a big deal, I like John Cena but he ain’t about to hit the road and do stand up I’m sure.
You just listed some of the most successful comedies of the last 10 years.
I think that John Cena the human is shackled by JERRRRRRRN CENA the guy that WWE’s shit writers write for. Some people can take terrible material and make it hilariously funny like Sandow, Barrett, and Ambrose. Some people can’t. I won’t discount John Cena from actually being funny though because of it.
Id YouTube Cena stand up.
Well the joke’s on you, because I don’t actually like Amy Poehler.
I just said he controls comedy, not he controls *good* comedy.
I dunno, I think it’d be even funnier if someone outside of wrestling (say, for example, a comedic actor/celebrity who’s idea of comedy is sarcastic expressions of real emotions) also told me that I should feel bad for not liking John Cena.
“I don’t think I work tremendously well in action because people see me in action every week without fail. If I’m the shining white knight in the movies, that’s kind of the same thing. Audiences aren’t getting anything special or different.”
YOU DON’T SAY.
You just described the exact problem some of us have with you, Mr. Cena.
I knew Cena was in the Amy Schumer flick and that she had dated Dolph before but it hadn’t dawned on me that CENA would be PLAYING DOLPH (essentially). That’s pretty weird! And a bit of a slap in the face to Dolph, I would assume, as he considers himself something of a comedian.
Imagine one of your workmates being cast to play you in a movie! WEIRD!
I could definitely see Cena being funny. He works for a company that thought an elderly woman giving birth to a hand was hilarious.
John Cena is funny when he’s not restricted to a family-friendly programme. I’ve seen plenty of instances where he has been genuinely funny.
And he’s not that bad really. The Rock makes me want to rip my face off and eat it whereas Cena just makes me cringe at times, mostly he’s just boring.