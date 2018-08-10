YouTube

If you’ve been following the taping results for the second annual Mae Young Classic on social media, you’re probably aware of the heartbreaking injury to Tegan Knox, aka Nixon Newell, the 23-year old Welsh star who missed last year’s tournament with a knee injury. One of the favorites to win this year’s event, Knox’s quarterfinals match against Rhea Ripley ended abruptly due to another injury, this time to the other leg.

This was one of the most heartbreaking moments I have ever watched in pro wrestling. Watching Tegan scream in pain as her Dad watched truly broke my heart. All love goes out to her and her family as she begins another fight to recovery #GetWellTegan https://t.co/dBzTV23KQJ — Cody Starbuck (@Cody_Starbuck) August 10, 2018

While details are still sketchy on exactly what she injured, WWE and Knox both released statements, which you can read below.

Tegan Nox suffered an injury to her left leg during Thursday’s Mae Young Classic tapings. The injury occurred during a dive to the outside of the ring. She was transported to a local medical facility for further examination. The extent of Nox’s injury is not known at this time. Stay with WWE.com for more information as it becomes available.

Knox herself shared the following statement on Twitter: