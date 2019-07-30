Former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood Has Joined Impact Wrestling

Ring of Honor

Remember Emma? If you’ve been watching WWE, or especially NXT, for the last few years, of course you do. She was the happy dancing girl who transformed into a cynical villain in aviators and tiny gloves upon her return to NXT. She became galpals with a recently debuted Dana Brooke, worked her way back up to the main roster, teased a gimmick change to the glamorous Emmalina, and then went back to being Emma instead. She had a great match with Asuka at TLC 2017, and was suddenly released from WWE immediately afterward. Switching back to her real name, Tenille Dashwood, she signed with Ring of Honor for a while, but she had to take time off for health reasons, and ROH never got around to doing anything with their mostly-theoretical women’s division anyway. Now she’s back and has found a home that may actually give her a chance to do some great work.