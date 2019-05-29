Former WWE Star Terri Runnels Was Arrested For Having A Loaded Gun In An Airport

WWE

Although she appeared at Raw 25, Terri Runnels hasn’t been a regular part of WWE since 2004. She first appeared in wrestling as a manager named Alexandra York in WCW, before coming to WWE under the name Marlena, as the manager to Goldust, also known as her real husband at the time, Dustin Rhodes. She was the Marlene Dietrich-inspired glamour queen, opposite his camp Hollywood-obsessed weirdo. Their onscreen partnership ended in 1998, and their marriage ended in 1999. Terri started using her real name in WWE, finding her way through several more storylines and personas before her eventual departure. She is, for example, one of only four women to have held the WWE Hardcore Title, which puts her on a pretty short list of women who’ve held any predominantly male WWE championship.