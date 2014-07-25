GOOD GOD ALMIGHTY: The Six Greatest In-Ring Moments Of Jim Ross’ Career

Unfortunately a lot of Jim Ross’ non-commentary moments are best left forgotten as embarrassing one of their most valuable employees became a borderline fetish for WWE, but JR had his moving, memorable and downright kickass moments too. Here are a few of my favorite Jim Ross in-ring moments…
JR Candy Jars Tazz
Back in 2000, watching the once unstoppable ECW champion Taz (now with an extra Z and 30 additional pounds) feuding with Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross seemed like an egregious misuse of talent, but looking back, well, it was still an egregious misuse of talent, but it’s easier to appreciate the story for what it was. Tazz was fantastic as the bully who sets his sights on what he thinks is a soft target after finding he can’t push his weight around in the big pond. Also, check out those couple minutes of wrestling before JR gets involved — let it never be forgotten that Jerry Lawer was the f*cking best in the ring before becoming the hollowed out husk he currently is.
But Tazz wasn’t a complete clown yet in mid-2000, so he gets Lawler in the Tazzmission and all looks bleak until JR deploys the jar of hard candy that was a ringside staple during his tenure. JR casually checking out his lacerated hand and shouting about how Tazz DAMN WELL DESERVED IT is pretty badass stuff, but it’s really only scratching the surface of how cold Jim Ross could be.
JR Sics Dr. Death On Bart Gunn
This is about the closest you’re ever going to get to maybe, sort of, feeling like you want to boo good ol’ JR, which is an accomplishment in and of itself — when you’re as beloved as Jim Ross, getting people to dislike you takes some serious talent. This was from ’99 when JR returned from another bout with Bell’s Palsy, and WWE tried to do the heel thing with him again. JR getting all up in the tragically derpy Bart Gunn’s face is wonderfully uncomfortable, and then Bart steps out of line and JR summons Dr. Death Steve Williams and his beautiful musk-soaked beard to ANNIHILATE HIS ASS. The fact that the Jim Ross/Dr. Death combo only lasted a couple weeks is something I’ll forever be sad about.
Not in-ring but not on commentary- the HHH and Mankind interviews were a huge part in establishing both as stars.
Also not in-ring but not commentary greatness: the Rock & Austin sit-down interview before Mania X-7 is also one of the greatest. The CM Punk & Austin sit-down with JR to promote the video game is also fantastic.
I don’t recall the HHH interview at all, but then again I crapped all over his transmogrification into “THE GAME” and stopped watching for a couple years as a result. But the Mankind interviews were AMAZING. I was already a mark for him from the day he laid out Undertaker out of nowhere, but those interviews made me fall head over heels in love with him.
My favorite JR moment was a RAW segment (had to have been 99 I’m guessing) when Triple H is up in JR’s face, taunting him about Stone Cold. He asks JR, “And what does Stone Cold Steve Austin think about me?” JR’s response? “HE THINKS YOU’RE AN ASSHOLE!” Which led to him taking a beatdown and perhaps an ugly Pedigree from Triple H.
It turned out poorly, but in hindsight I think the fake Razor/Diesel storyline was BRILLIANT. It was meta before meta was a thing, JR went all-in on it, and no one allows themselves to be eviscerated publicly like a McMahon.
I blame Wrestlecrap for the reputation of that angle being, “LOL, FAKE RAZOR? FAKE DIESEL! GOBBLEY GOOKER MANTAUR SHOCKMASTER LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL”
Nah, it’s not Wrestlecrap’s fault — the audience at the time didn’t get it either. That’s why it was dropped so fast. But yeah, even a year or two later it would have been huge.
I’ll freely admit to not getting it at the time (and I should have I was 20). I couldn’t see past the surface and just thought it was the WWF’s sad attempt at ignoring the fact that they just lost two of their biggest stars. It didn’t help that this was right around the time that “characters” like wrestling Janitors and RCMPs were looking stupid.
I guess I still don’t get it. I realize that fake Razor/Diesel were presented to mock WCW, but to me it just came across as petty and lame. Not as petty and lame as WCW later presenting Fake Jim Ross, mind you, but still petty and lame…
Seriously, if you’re WWF in 1996-97, what is the sense of reminding viewers about those two guys who are big stars on the other wrestling program that’s threatening to drive you out of business?
It wasn’t to mock WCW. It was to anger the fans. Like when CM Punk pretended to be Jeff Hardy just to make all the kids in the audience cry, except with the meta-heelness of “I can real-life fire the people you love and smugly demand that you cheer these awful new fakes”
Only a year or so later, reminding the viewers about a big star on the other wrestling program turned Bret-screwing Vince McMahon into an all-time level villain. But then, it was always a lot easier to hate Vince than Good Ol’ JR.
I think there were legal implications also, where they had to prove they were still using the trademarks even if the performers had left. I vaguely remember reading that somewhere so a grain of salt may be necessary.
omg. Someone needs to take the clip of JR getting beat up and put JR commentary over it.
that OPEN HEEM UP is magnificent.
That may be my favorite evil Vince moment.
Late to the party, but I have to agree. I laughed for a solid 5 minutes when I read that.
“I leave the National Football League for a toga. It’s CRAP.”
I totally forgot about that JR shoot until I watched it again and remembered how amazing it was. Holy shit!
It was my first time seeing it, and it was great.
And fake Razor wasn’t as obviously fake looking as I thought he would be.
RIP Dr. Death- what might have been.
Lulz at Tazz no-selling Lawler’s piledriver.
Austin at his peak was magical. Look upon him and wonder. We shall never see his like again.
he was notoriously stiff and him belly to back ing bart gunn filled me with joy.
Bonus negative karma points for the guy in the Michael Cole video with the “JR LOST HIS SMILE” sign. That’s rough. But I laughed. See you in hell, motherfuckers.
Oh the days when signs were allowed to be clever/awful.
PUPPIES!
I know of a guy who last year was able to get into a show with a sign that said “BRING BACK BENOIT,” although it may have just been a house show.
No Vince McMahon kiss my ass club?
Drag your Yankee ass to the back!
R2 was awful, but Kane was a better Diesel than Nash. Nash’s powerbomb has to be the weakest I’ve ever seen. Seriously, weaker than Sable’s.
“Triple H broke my arm, but Stone Cold broke my DAMN HEART.”
JR being a heel is like making a movie where the BNP are the good guys. (BNP are ineffective british nazis, literally.)
being anti-immigration and slaughtering people in Death Camps isn’t *really* the same thing.
No one seems to remember why WWF had to do the fake Razor and Diesel angle. They were in a lawsuit with WCW over Hall and Nash representing themselves as the characters Razor and Diesel. In order to prove that they were being hurt financially by the misrepresentation they had to continue using the copyrighted characters played by Bogner and Jacobs.
Oddly enough, WWF dropped that lawsuit in exchange for the right to bid on WCW properties should they ever come up for liquidation.
I totally forgot how great his shoot introducing the fake Razor was, holy hell was that ever good.
The only problem with this list is that it does not include what is actually his finest in-ring performance and that was his victory over Triple H.
Associating Taz with the word talent, seems like a bit of a stretch, Nate.