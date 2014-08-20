The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 8/22/14

Welcome to the Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoiler Report. Every week we read Smackdown spoilers on a copy-paste wrestling newz site, translate it into English and jump to a bunch of pissy, smarky conclusions about it. The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers column is one of the most popular wrestling features on the Internet, reaching almost 15 people.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: these are real Smackdown spoilers)
Darkes Match
1. Adam Rose defeated Fandango. Early in the match, Fandango and Adam Rose accidentally make eye contact. Something fires in their brains. “How did we get here?” they seem to ask with their bodies, arms limp at their sides, faces hung low. Fandango remembers being a little kid, watching Rick Rude and the Ultimate Warrior battle in these grand, good vs. evil battles as he happily clapped and played with his action figures. Adam Rose began to think back, too, to the days when he was a 16-year old working shows in South Africa. His 20-year anniversary as a pro wrestler is coming up soon. He can’t stop the bags from forming under his eyes. The backs of his hands are starting to crinkle like old paper. In the distance, a baby cries. Rose wins a short comedy match with the Party Foul.
2. Cesaro defeated Kofi Kingston. Remember when Kofi Kingston got a couple of surprise wins over Cesaro and Cesaro beat him to death outside the ring and they had kind of a hot angle going? Pepperidge Farm doesn’t even remember that.
WWE Smackdown Taping
1. Seth Rollins defeated Jack Swagger. I guess they’re trying to follow up on the Dean Ambrose injury by having Rollins curb stomp people on the outside and win by ref stoppage or count-out. That’s what happens here, with Big Hoss getting curb stomped on the ring apron and not being able to get back into the ring. After the match, Bo Dallas shows up and runs Swagger down because they’ve got to do that bit 4 more times before it “counts.”
2. Rusev defeated Sin Cara. Maybe 90 seconds? Oddly enough, Rusev’s ability to convincingly squash people isn’t as believable or entertaining as his ability to sell. He’s like Dolph Ziggler in the body of a big Bulgarian dude. If WWE continued to book him in competitive matches and showcase his talents, fans might start seeing him as someone they can invest their fandom in, and not as Kozlov 2.0 with an inevitable JERN CENA conclusion. WWE should book Sin Cara into a wheat thresher.
– Rob Van Dam cut a promo. LOL.
3. Randy Orton vs. Rob Van Dam was a No Contest. Rob Van Dam’s WWE Staycation is over, so Orton beats him up for five minutes to send him packing. I’m really hoping they had Kane reveal a bed of cinderblocks and let Orton do a backbreaker on it.
4. Natalya defeated Paige. Natalya wins when AJ Lee shows up and distracts Paige. You guys have no idea how hard my job is. Yeah, it’s sitting at home blogging about wrestling and ain’t exactly rocket science, but Jesus, I’m not a replicator. I can’t make something out of nothing. Let me put it to you this way: imagine you had to do a stand-up set where every joke was “why did the chicken cross the road/to get to the other side.” Imagine that you had to tell 30 variations of that joke. Now imagine that you went on a world tour. That’s my job. Asking people about the f*cking chicken and telling them about the other f*cking side.
5. Goldust and Stardust defeated Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. The big news of the match is that Luke Harper tore his shirt. Dude should show up on Raw dressed like the Great Muta. “Well, I kept putting off getting ring gear because that was my lucky shirt. But it got torn and I’ve been losing a lot lately, so … welp, here’s my glittery pants and samurai snake helmet, enjoy.”
6. Roman Reigns defeated The Miz. They hurried up and got to the finish so they could do important post-match stuff. That important post-match stuff was pointing at Roman Reigns and saying HE ALWAYS WINS, HE CAN NEVER BE HURT. He beats Miz in a minute, Orton shows up to attack him and Roman wins that, too. At WrestleMania 31, Roman and John Cena should have a match that’s just them locking in a Test of Strength five seconds in and holding it for 25 minutes.
… and that’s our show.
You can/should be back here on Saturday for a full Best and Worst of Smackdown writeup, or whatever, you can just read this and pretend like you know what’s going on. Anything important will be redone on Raw. Leave a comment about the Smackdown spoilers in our comments section below.
“cut a promo”? Is that what they’re calling it these days?
Cesaro in a dark match? “/)/($*/” (didn’t read the rest. too angry.)
I heard HHH wants reigns v brock and vince wants rock v brock for wrestlemania
brandon why aren’t you doing stand up right now. i can just imagine you being like up on the stage with a backwards hat, with a shit-eating grin just emphasizing random parts of “to GET to the other SIIIIDE” whilst people laud you as a modernist comedic equivalent of vaporwave
That sounds like 8lbs of balls in a 5lb bag.
Wow this show sounds really…great.
can’t figure out if you’re being serious or sarcastic… but you really can’t be serious in that, can you?
Good God. Not even trying. It’s not like RAW is the cable show and Smackdown is the broadcast TV show, to where they’d have an excuse for this happy horseshit. No, they’re both cable shows, and so if you watch one, you watch the other. Or, in my case, I won’t touch Smackdown with a ten-foot pole because I get tired of seeing the same shit on repeat when I didn’t like some of it the first time.
Can’t wait for Wrestlemania on Sunday!
So it’s not bad enough that they just repeat RAW, so now they literally copy the main event from the previous episode of Smackdown?
I don’t want to see Harper in Great Muta gear(great as that might be), but I would love to see Rowan and Harper come out dressed as The Killer Bees, complete with masks.
I want this solely to hear the verbal train wreck the Cole, King and JBL would give us when trying to explain how difficult it is to tell them apart.
After this report and the NOC Lesnar vs Cena reveal all I can say is SCREW THIS.
I have this crazy idea…… Let Harper break away from Bray. Let them have epic matches till the Royal Rumble. Build them both up as amazing. Maybe even let Rusev come in and mix it up. At the Royal Rumble have those 3 be the last in the rumble match. Have the spend 10 mins beating each other and the winner faces BRRRRRRROCK LESSSSSSNAR at Mania. And the other 2 battle Bryan or something.
craaaaaazyyyyy!
well at least this time Aj stole the Divas title. that’s a better distraction than music and skipping
distraction is never better…
only not as GODDAMN HORRIBLE.
Shouldn’t this be followed up by a third straight distraction non-title finish for Natalya on Raw and then have her destroy Paige and AJ post match because she should be the champion by now?
The next time Natalya’s wrestling one of these birds and the other’s music hits, I want Nattie to just jump out of the ring and beat her up a bunch. Then she proceeds to beat up the other one.
Nattie’s pretty much the other Diva’s mom, it’s time she acts like it and starts cracking some heads together.
*sigh*
I was going to go on an expletive-laden rant but I don’t have the strength to do so, the WWE had drained all the life out of me.
I was kinda feeling that since after mania, actually.
“After the match, Bo Dallas shows up and runs Swagger down because they’ve got to do that bit 4 more times before it “counts.””
In a world of somewhere around 10 hours of original (“original”) programming a week, long gone are the days where every three months we had an ANGLE at Madison Square Garden breaking up the monotony of men with Carnival Strong Man bodies awkwardly hugging each other leading to the big dropkick finish. That aside, all this does is highlight there is TOO MUCH TV. Bo Dallas should have been able to do that once, and then maybe they take a minute after a commercial break to remind us that happened. I know they gotta fill time but, they are filling time with RERUNS.
On a completely unrelated subject, A.J. skipping around the ring gets so much X-Pac heat from me.
LETS LIGHT IT UP lightitup lightitup lightittonight
AJ doing so does that to you?
imagine how *I* felt after Paige’s awesome heel turn got followed up by making HER start skipping around the ring for another MONTH! that was my HELL, and made me hate all this feud, until today.
To think I’d almost already gotten used to Smackdown not being horseshit…guess I can continue to not give a damn and hope RAW will be tolerable.
How to do a distraction finish . Music plays person comes out ref goes to tell distracter to fuck off while the distractee gets kicked in balls ref turns round 123.
Kofi Kingston in a dark match. Where’s the new Nation when you need them?
They’re dead, baby. They’re dead.
WHOOPS SORRY AJ AND PAIGE, WE CAN’T HAVE YOU BEING MORE IMPORTANT AND POPULAR THAN THE BELLAS SO HERE’S A WHOLE BUNCH OF DISTRACTION FINISHES UNTIL PEOPLE GET BORED OF YOU. SORRY.
Ugh…
Don’t worry, I have hunch the Bellas have a bright future filled with lame ass distractions ahead of them.
If this gives AJ and Paige the inferiority complex that makes them do electric chairs to the barricade or top rope clotheslines to the floor during their title matches, I’ll watch as many distraction losses as WWE wants.
O h god I just had a vision of 4+ weeks of RAW Bella matches, with Daniel Bryan’s entrance theme hitting, Steph entering to parade around various “affairs” of his, one more ludicrous than the last, each time resulting in increasingly unconvincing distraction finishes…
I was in the building. Any boos you hear for Orton are piped in except at the very end of Smackdown. Show got the biggest reaction on Main Event. Reigns got the biggest reaction at the taping…..til Cena came out. Jesus Christ, they blew my ears out.
Keep the assumptive spoilers report going, for the low low price of $9.99