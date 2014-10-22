The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 10/24/14

Welcome to the assumptive WWE Smackdown spoilers report, the least popular column on the entire Internet. You know your weird friend who started a blog five years ago, updated three or four times and abandoned it? More people are interested in that right now than in Smackdown spoilers.
Regardless, every week we copy and paste in actual Friday Night Smackdown spoilers and jump to conclusions about what they mean without actually watching the show. This is the “go home” before Hell in a Cell. It’s called that because everyone at the tapings wished they could “go home.”
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: these are actual spoilers. Mostly.)
– The show began with Dean Ambrose “in the ring ready for a fight.” He calls out Seth Rollins. When Rollins doesn’t answer, he reveals two action figures — Raphael of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (representing Ambrose) and The Rat King (representing Seth Rollins). He stood in the middle of the ring bashing them together and making “pish, pish” noises. At one point he held Rat King over his head, made airplane noises and threw it on the ground. This was a super cool way of showing that Dean Ambrose is unstable and hates Seth Rollins.
1. The Miz and Damien Mizdow defeated Los Matadores. This was originally scheduled to be Miz and Mizdow vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus, but Los Matadores wandered in at the last second and a maverick producer remembered WWE has more than 8 wrestlers on their roster. After the match, Vince McMahon power-walked by, demanded a Los Matadores vs. 3MB match for the Hell in a Cell kickoff, and not a single person was brave enough to tell him they fired 2 of the MB.
2. AJ Lee defeated Alicia Fox. AJ won with everyone’s finisher, the roll-up. After the match, AJ, Alicia and Paige stood in a triangle formation and yelled NO YOU’RE CRAZY until cameras stopped rolling. This segment took 45 minutes. The announce team had SO MUCH FUN, because women be crazy, am I right
3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Cesaro. Ziggler retained the IC title with a Zig Zag to set up the exact same match at Hell in a Cell. It was announced that it’d be 2 out of 3 Falls, because the only way to top “watching these guys have the same match every week” is “watching these guys have all those matches in a row.”
4. Nikki Bella, Summer Rae and Cameron defeated Natalya, Naomi and Brie Bella. My new dream is that the laziness of Total Divas match booking leads to the creation of Divas six-man titles, and motivates Eva Marie to become this hard-nosed, Barry Windham-esque tag team general obsessed with defending her championship. It should involve at least three large trophies being broken over Natalya’s back.
5. Bo Dallas, Goldust and Stardust defeated Mark Henry and The Usos. Bo pinned Henry, who is still a disappointment to America. The Dusts are now 2-for-60 in their “us and a guy vs. them and a guy” series against The Usos.
– The show ended with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose brawling, and Ambrose putting Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble through tables. Rollins watched from outside the ring. When Ambrose was done, he held up his palm, yelled “THIS IS YOU, SETH” and used his free hand to punch his palm. He grabbed a pillow, yelled SUPLEXXXXX and vertical suplexed the pillow. He then made crowd cheering noises with his mouth and declared himself the Kids Wrestling Champion. This was a cool way to say Ambrose is crazy and hates Seth Rollins.
And that’s the show!
Let us know which cool ways you’d have Dean Ambrose show he’s unhinged and out for revenge on Seth Rollins in our comments section below.
Dean Ambrose directs the audience to look at the titantron. On there is Wii Sports Boxing playing, with a Mii of Seth as the opponent. Ambrose continuously tries to punch his balls, but poor motion detection causes him to keep doing left hooks to the gut instead. Ambrose gets annoyed and shakes the controllers randomly, causing his character to do a hula dance.
This was a cool way to say Ambrose is crazy and hates Seth Rollins.
well shit I’m not even gonna try, now.
Not gonna lie, I’d mark out so hard for that
I’m laughing so hard and trying not to make any noise at work that my eyes are streaming tears
I’d pay 9.99 for that.
So this is pretty much it for Ambrose, huh? A couple bad promos ruined him. Oh well. He had a good run.
More like one bad promo
One bad promo, out of multiple great ones.
Your favorite show has one bad episode, you don’t declare it RUINED FOREVER.
@LUNI_TUNZ: That’s kind of what I was getting at. Thank you.
no, I’m just having fun, Ambrose is fine
Eva’s never going to be a technical wonder. However, as a female “hoss type”? Might work.
I like that “hoss” can still mean “bad but huge” in modern pro wrestling.
Let’s cut all the Negative Nancy attitude toward Ambrose please. Yes that promo on Raw was awful, but he’s hardly ‘ruined’. Who in their wildest dreams thought they’d ever see Ambrose main eventing a PPV over Cena this soon anyway?
Not Vince McMahon? (it’s probably gonna be Cena in the main)
Nobody, and they were right, because Cena/Orton is the main event.
jokes, man
Dean Ambrose goes into Seth Rollins’ room when he’s still at school because of drama practice. Dean rips all of Seth’s Pamela Anderson Baywatch photos off the wall and hides them in their mom’s hamper.
This is a cool way to show that Dean Ambrose is crazy and hates Seth Rollins.
New T-Shirt idea:
“Dean Ambrose: cool but crude”
Gimme a break.
+1
SETH ROLLINS DOES MACHINES
Adam Rose is a party dude!
Bring back rat Connor O’Brien as Splinter
Cena leads (That’s a fact, Jack!)
When the evil Lesnar attacks
those WWE boys don’t cut him no slack!
I seriously need to stop thinking about this
Teenage Mutant Ninja Wrestlers! Teenage Mutant Ninja Wrestlers! Teenage Mutant Ninja Wrestlers! Grapplers in a Half-Shell, Wrestler Power!
Dean Ambrose kidnaps Seth Rollins and ties him up and brings him to every RAW and Smackdown and forces him to sit ringside and watch this crap in its entirety week after week after week. And he also makes Rollins buy a WWE Network subscription ($9.99!!!).
This is a cool way to show that Dean Ambrose is crazy and hates Seth Rollins.
Man… I gave up on regularly watching Raw and SmackDown years ago and reading these articles frustrates me to no end. I can only imagine how the people who watch the product feel.
:’D
Dean Ambrose brings out a Playstation 4 with masking tape with Seth written on it. He then plugs it in to the titan tron and plays John Cena vs Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell, he then breaks down the pros and cons of the WWE ’15 and gives it a gamer score of 8.65. When asked why he picked Cena instead of himself. He shrugs and says Cena wins lol.
laughing SO hard imagining this
Dean Ambrose walks up to a bar goes to the barman “Have you seen Seth Rollins” the barman says “no”, Dean Ambrose orders a drink, he then drinks it and DOESN’T. PAY. THE. BARMAN. A. SINGLE. DIME. This is to prove that Ambrose is crazier then Rollins. Also the Barman is Damien Sandow. And after Ambrose leaves Damien Mizdow comes in and orders a drink. The joke is that all women are batshit insane. It is funny because it is truth.
He eats am pineapples on his pizza. ON PURPOSE.
Dean Ambrose forces Seth Rollins to write a weekly blog recapping both RAW and Smackdown.
This is a cool way to show that Dean Ambrose is crazy and hates Seth Rollins.
I feel like I can relate to Dean Ambrose, I used to wrestle my pillow all the time when I was a kid.
If Ambrose brings out a Seth Rollins Wrestling Buddy next week I’ll forgive every bad thing I’ve ever said in the past year or so.
I know! it’s not like those jokes even make Ambrose look bad at all if they actually happened. they’re hilarious in theory (and in the way of making fun of WWE booking) but they’d also kill me from laughter if they happened! Ambrose being our past kid selves on TV would be THE BEST.
I can’t wait for the segment showing Dean meticulously crafting a new CAWs for him and Rollins in WWE 2k14 because you can’t change the main rosters clothes and he doesn’t want to use the old Shield versions. Followed by setting up an Iron Man match where he has unlimited finishers so he can get to 100 points before the time is up. This is a cool way to say Ambrose is crazy and hates Seth Rollins.
So then, as the energy in the arena keeps getting weirder and weirder, Ambrose just bends the doll over and starts having his way with it, right there in the ring. I mean, he’s really going to town on this simulated Seth Rollins, pumping away from behind while he pulls its plastic hair, the cameras strangely drawn to this inexplicable mental breakdown, parents throughout the audience covering their childrens’ eyes so they don’t see this graphic display. Michael Cole is absolutely flummoxed, unable to come up with anything to say about Dean Ambrose overtly pleasuring himself in the middle of the ring with a blow-up doll of his former partner.
So anyway, Ambrose finishes up all over the doll, drags it back up to a standing position, and then drops it with the Dirty Deeds, all without pulling his pants back up. Cole, finally recovering at least some ability to speak, picks up a house mic and says “That’s one Hell of an act Dean, what do you call it?”
And Ambrose, of course, shouts out “THE ARISTOCRATS!!!”
This is a super cool way to show that Dean Ambrose is crazy and hates Seth Rollins.
Dean Ambrose adopts Seth Rollins as his child, then refuses to get him vaccinated because he believes this cause autism. This is a cool way to show Dean Ambrose is crazy but actually lives seth Rollins.
Dean Ambrose is not one of the accepted topics of humor. Please revise this column.
If there aren’t any Ninja Turtle action figures on SD I demand a refund..
Of the free show.. I’m not going to watch..
“AJ won with everyone’s finisher, the roll-up”
Wait, wait, wait, I thought everyone’s finisher was the distraction roll-up.
If this match didn’t end with Tyson Kidd coming out with a box of Natalya’s cats and Mojo Rawley showing up to tell us he stays hype, leading to AJ’s roll-up pin then did this match actually happen.
Seeing how all these supposedly “awful” ideas for Ambrose segments actually sound pretty rad, I guess I can accept that the doll thing might’ve seemed super awesome on paper.
I was thinking the exact same thing! and it’s why I didn’t hate that segment at all.
^This^
Next Monday, after Ambrose is placed in a handy capped match against Orton, Kane and Rollins:
There will be a scene behind the stage where Ambrose is watching himself taking on Orton, Kane and Rollins in WWE 2K15. He is taking notes on how to beat these guys when Cena walks in to “offer help.” Spoiler alert, Cena doesn’t because he’s a terrible face.
And Ambrose forms the New Shield with his Seth doll and Roman Reigns as a giant face on the titantron I guess.
Ambrose will pull off his jacket just like Ric Flair and go for the elbow drop. However the coat will move and then roll him up for the 3 count.
Damn. Why does creative try to fix guys who aren’t broken?
If they really wanted Ambrose to showcase how insane he is by using a Rollins effigy, why couldn’t they go with him creepily reminiscing about their Shield days (with said effigy), only to boil up and completely freak out, destroying the doll with his hands and teeth? Anyway, I kind of have a feeling that that whole debacle was part classic WWE creative phoning in effort, and part Ambrose thinking it was a good idea. My guess is that Ambrose suggested he go crazy with a Real Doll Seth Rollins, and creative toned it down to the mess we saw on Monday. Either way, it was never going to be good.
“Either way, it was never going to be good.”
not really… it honestly could’ve. if it was the way you described, it would’ve been amazing.
@themosayat Thanks man, I was thinking the day after about how they could have done it differently and (hopefully) more successful; that was one of the few scenarios that popped in my head. I pictured it like Eddie yelling at Mysterio’s mask, where Ambrose is sitting on a chair with the dummy in another, and the spotlight only on him, with the dummy in the shadows. Could have been something frightening and disturbing (without the face doing something shitty to be edgy and different).
Least popular? But look at all these comments!
Eh, Kurp’s stuff gets a lot of comments too and nobody likes anything he has to say.
Ambrose walls out to the ring with two dinosaur toys while wearing a brown duster. He proceeds to play with the dinosaur toys, naming the t Rex Seth and the stegosaurus Roman. Then Seth Rex tries to eat stegosaurus Roman, who cries out “curse you’re sudden and completely out of character betrayal”…. then dean pulls out 49 folding chairs from under the ring and gives Seth Rex a headlock driver onto the chairs while screaming “dean ‘unstable sellout’ ambrose”
This is a cool and effective way to show us that dean is unstable while also resulting in the resurrection of firefly, exclusively on the WWE network (just 9.99 folks)