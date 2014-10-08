The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 10/9/14

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown is the 15th Anniversary Celebration, so make sure you read the rest of this Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report so you can know what happens without trying to watch. Or, better idea, actually watch it this week, but only the first few minutes. You’ll see what I’m saying in a sec.
Here’s what happens on this week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: actual Smackdown spoilers. Mostly.)
– Smackdown opened with Smackdown’s original General Manager Stephanie McMahon. She was interrupted by THE EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF TALENT RELATIONS AND PERMANENT GENERAL MANAGER OF BOTH RAW AND SMACKDOWN (in my heart) “Mr. Excitement” John Laurinaitis. He entertained the crowd for two hours with his little scooter, his pal David Otunga and a now super relevant story about how he was absolutely right about CM Punk all along. The crowd threw all the streamers in town at him, and the show went off the air with the entire WWE roster holding him on their shoulders.
Unfortunately, everything after “John Laurinaitis” is a beautiful dream. He was interrupted by Teddy Long, and after some nostalgic bickering, a “Team Johnny” vs. “Team Teddy” tag team match with the winning team’s namesake being declared “the greatest GM of all time” was made. As we all know, the only Team Johnny vs. Team Teddy match that canonically matters happened at WrestleMania, and Laurinaitis won. No do-overs. We also all know that Vickie goddamn Guerrero is the greatest Smackdown GM of all time, but I guess she didn’t get to pick a team.
1. Kane defeated Adam Rose. Apparently Kane squashed Rose in under a minute, then beat up all the non-Bunny Rosebuds. I hope this is punishment for him bringing Kathie Lee and Hoda to the ring during Raw for no reason and USA Network devoting 5 minutes of TV time to watching drunk ladies who think they’re better than you getting slightly drunker.
2. AJ Lee defeated Alicia Fox. AJ won with the Black Widow. After the match, Paige and Alicia tried to attack her, but she fought them off. I love that WWE got really close to “AJ and Paige are doing it,” got terrified of how they’d handle it and backed the hell off. Maybe that’s why “I like the fans,” “I’m jealous” and “someone’s wife” are the only female characters in WWE. If they like, made one a doctor it’d be nothing but sexy lesbian doctor sketches.
3. Seth Rollins defeated Kofi Kingston. Just wanted to take a minute to shout out the guy who got his Smackdown results posted everywhere on Tuesday night, because he is the wordiest person of all time. To write this snarky paragraph, I had to deleted 10 sentences about who got “mild pops” and “got over with the crowd.” Surprised there wasn’t a piece about him starting a chant and everyone in his section laughing and thinking it was great. “And then Randy Orton looked DIRECTLY AT ME!” Rollins won with a Curb Stomp, because yeah right, like Kofi Kingston’s gonna win a match.
4. Rusev defeated Dolph Ziggler. This was a non-title match, so of course the champion lost. Rusev won with The Accolade. After the match, Hulk Hogan hobbled down to the ring, called Lana a Kiev Cunt and kicked Rusev in the balls. After that, Ric Flair showed up, called Lana a Boris and Natasha Bitchballs and gave Rusev an uppercut to the junk. Last but not least, Stone Cold Steve Austin rode to the ring in an ATV, brutally punched Lana in the face and drove away yelling “IF YA THINK RUSEV IS A RANCID PILE’A BEAR SHIT GIMME A HELL YEAH.”
I’m sorry, John Laurinaitis showing up has my brain all crazy. Rusev won the match and challenged Big Show to a flag match, because Big Show’s way easier to beat than The Rock. Also, he’s actually going to be at Raw again this week.
– Speaking of The Rock, he and Triple H had a backstage segment where they got in each others’ faces. They teased a WrestleMania match. I’m all for it if it involves SUPER WORKER Triple H from WrestleMania 30 doing all the “check out this blown up guy” CM Punk taunts from Rock/Punk.
5. Team Teddy (Sheamus, Mark Henry, The Usos, Los Matadores, El Torito and Jack Swagger) defeated Team Johnny (Goldust, Stardust, Slater Gator, Mini-Gator, Damien Mizdow, Bo Dallas and Cesaro). This was probably a lot of fun, but again, total Elseworlds stuff. For one, Jack Swagger isn’t suddenly going to be Team Teddy. When you’re Team Johnny, you’re Team Johnny for life. Also, how hard do you think Zack Ryder petitioned to get into this match? Damien Mizdow took the pin, because people like him when they aren’t supposed to. Cesaro was probably under him as he was being pinned.
– In a segment probably just taped for the live crowd, everybody did spinaroonies. I am a spinaroonie hipster, because I liked it when it was how Booker T got up during a certain era’s Harlem Heat matches.
– Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins retaped their match, because Kofi Kingston.
– Dean Ambrose made another appearance on MizTV. This is going to sound like a joke I made up for this report, but according to the spoilers, the Cena/Ambrose match at Hell in a Cell will now be a “No Holds Barred Contract on a Pole match.” I’m guessing it’s “no holds barred” and also a thing on a pole match, and not a contract to get the winner a starring role in a remake of No Holds Barred, but that needs to happen. John Cena showed up, and (surprise!) they both beat up The Miz. Cena then hit Ambrose with an Attitude Adjustment, just in case his heat was at 99% instead of 100 after Monday’s Raw.
And that’s our show. Here’s to 15 more years of me not watching Smackdown!
ALL HAIL THE MASTER OF THE ACE CRUSHER!
So Cena wins, he’s gone for a month filming a movie? I want Cena to beat Dean Ambrose, you did it WWE!
I’m not saddened that IC Champ Dolph lost to Rusev, I’m saddened that Lana and Rusev immediately ignored the victory over a flippin’ Champion to challenge an unrelated guy instead.
Kane: “I’m going to Chokeslam you straight to hell!”
Adam Rose: “Already there, Kane.” (Goes back to shilling local costume shops and remembering the cheers he got as Leo Kruger)
Big Johnny has such a lovely pinkish hue, Costanza would be smitten.
I know what I have to do on Friday at 8pm.
Go out?
I don’t like the fact The Usos keep on winning. And before you think I’m racist, I totes adore his father because he was in Too Cool and Too Cool had the worm and dancing and Too Cool were awesome and shit.
I don’t like them at all either. They seem like they spent a good amount of time thinning down and getting better and then immediately fell into doing the same 3 spots a match except they do it 5x. Even the Young Bucks are bored of their super kicks. Also their terrible call and response is so early 90s it hurts
I don’t hate the Usos for their limited move-set, especially since it’s exciting to the crowd even if I fast-forward through it ALL THE TIME. I hate them because:
1. their wardrobe is awful. or specifically, their shirt. I don’t like it and they barely ever wrestle without it.
2. they can’t talk for shit. they can’t talk properly and excitingly to save their damn lives. you could tell me they’re super adorbes on total divas or whatever the fuck, but they can’t act what they read in a script even if the world’s end depended on it.
3. (and also the reason I fast-forward their stuff ALL THE TIME:) I don’t feel like they’ve been in ONE fresh match in over 2-3 years! every match they’re in today, I feel like I’ve seen it 25 times. their case is worse than Del Rio’s was! at least Del Rio got to do some creative segments every now and then…
This almost looks good compared to the first SmackDown that played on the Network last night. Every time I feel nostalgic about the older days of WWE, I should just watch some mid to late 90s content and I’m pretty sure hearing more of Lawler’s high pitch screams and mysoginistic comments and seeing a “bra and panties” womens’ match will cure me.
(That episode had a hilarious Mankind putdown of The Rock and an Acolytes match though, so it wasn’t all bad.)
you seem like fun
So you want go him to enjoy mysoginist Lawler comments and Bra and Panties matches? Will you get pouty if I say a saw an episode of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and didn’t care for it like I did when I was a kid?
I’m a fun girl, indieguy. I just like other types of fun.
But yeah, I should probably keep my opinions for myself when it comes to criticizing the sacred attitude era.
*her
Sorry, Eve-L.
Hey, no problem there Johnny!
I just want Big Johnny to Ace Crusher somebody, it doesn’t even matter who. Why can’t the WWE at least let me have that?
I still can’t believe they didn’t let his match with Cena on Over the Limit not play like HHH/Bryan from Wrestlemania, because that was exactly what I envisioned it’d be after Laurinates’s masterful and technical attack on Cena the RAW before it and that was exactly what I KNOW they could’ve absolutely done but fucking chose not to.
I’m really disappointed about who is hosting the Oct. 13th RAW, and no one else seems to agree with that opinion. Much rather see John Laurinaitis, because continuity > pandering.
Who’s hosting?
Todd Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best.
can JBL stop from making a gay joke, probably not but should be fun to hear him try
Don’t forget Nene Leakes from one of the Real Housewives show… don’t ask me which one.
I thought Hornswoggle’s name was “insta-gator”
A +1 to you, sir
Wait, I thought Teddy Long got released a while back?
Wait, how did I miss CM Punk taunting Rock sucking wind?! I don’t want to watch that match again so if someone has pictures or an explanation I would love it. Please and thank you.
Pfft, you’re on your own buddy. I’ll be with that one eyed guy pretending CM Punk retained and that RAW match with Cena was at Wrestlemania for the title.
@Johnny Slider CM Punk is still to this day the last real WWE champion to me. his long-ass title reign is still continuing to add days and numbers! Rock didn’t fucking beat him for that belt, he introduced another one later and Punk took that belt and used it to hit Cena.
(P.S. sorry Brock, please don’t kill me.)
(also, fuck poor Daniel Bryan’s title reign. his storyline with Kane and Brie and Steph before she got completely cool before he hurt his neck was shit. sorry, Bryan. get well soon and get another real title reign after your first, second and third shitty title reigns.)
snicklefritz has the key to my heart, i can’t wait to show my little one how awesome johnny ace is.
Have Otunga and Eve been confirmed to appear? I need a People Power reunion!
Yes, Alex *, and Eve is coming with an entire pallet of ROCKSTAR COCONUT ENERGY DRANKS!
MY HAPPY PLACE!
Rusev getting buried by random Attitude Era stars could be the next “Heath Slater loses to Bob Backlund.”
come on, man, no it can’t. Rusev ain’t nobody’s jobber… people wouldn’t love it like Slater because Slater is the most adorable.
The contract on a pole stipulation was a joke for the live audience….right?
Right?
Well if anything, this solidifies a win for Ambrose, because there was no way they were gonna let him pin Cena
It felt like 2012 again seeing Team Teddy vs Team Johnny again.