The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 11/21/14

This month, the assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers report is FREE! That means you can go to our website, click the link that says “the assumptive WWE Smackdown spoilers report,” read about what happens on Smackdown without having to watch it and not be locked into a six-month commitment!
Note: because we aren’t getting your money, this month’s Smackdown spoilers reports will be TERRIBLE.
What Happens On This Week’s Go-Home Smackdown:
(reminder: these are actual Smackdown spoilers)
– In a rare speaking appearance, Triple H opened Smackdown with a 20-minute promo.
1. Rusev defeated Dolph Ziggler. I will (happily) assume this is the same match they had on NXT last August, when Rusev was still “Alexander” and wore burgundy plastic skirts. This one ends when Ziggler brings up the possibility of Rusev being eliminated at Survivor Series via count-out or DQ, Rusev goes “ah crap you’re right” and forlornly walks away.
– It’s A New Day. It’s a new generation.
2. Los Matadores defeated The Miz and Damien Mizdow. Epico is Primo’s stunt double, right? Anyway, more tension between Miz and Mizdow is teased, leading to that great moment at Survivor Series where it’s teased again, nothing happens, and they do the exact same bit on Raw every week for three months. Can’t wait for that!
– Dean Ambrose showed everyone his “survival kit.” It contained a water bottle, a lightweight nylon cord (at least 25 feet), a lighter, matches, a small pot, a whistle, a utility knife, a First aid kit and a compass. The crowd thought it was cool, but wasn’t sure why he was showing it to them. Bray Wyatt interrupted the promo to reveal HIS survival kit, which is just an inhaler.
3. AJ Lee defeated Brie Bella. THE COSPLAYER HAS BECOME THE COSPLAYED as AJ dressed as Nikki to defeat Brie. I’m about it. Here are a few thoroughly watermarked photos in case you’d like to have your spoilers spoiled.
4. Luke Harper defeated Cesaro. “Luke Harper wrestled Cesaro on Smackdown.” “That’s good news!” “But he squashed him in under three minutes.” “That’s bad news.” “But Harper’s the Intercontinental Champion, and he’s getting a push!” “That’s good news!” “But Cena vs. Orton for the 500th time is boring.”
– Per a new stipulation that makes the Survivor Series main event even more obvious, if Team Cena loses, they are “fired.” How about “if Team Authority wins, Triple H sprouts magical wings and gets fire powers.” That’ll add believable drama!
5. Seth Rollins and Kane vs. Ryback and Big Show ended in the WWE Show Main Event Disqualification. Why do we even have matches anymore?
Triple H and Team Authority attacked Ryback, seemingly “taking him out” only days before Survivor Series. That will leave an empty spot on Team Cena, which cannot possibly be filled by the crazy snake man who suddenly hates Team Authority and just finished shooting THE MARINE: ORIGINS for WWE Studios. Fantasy booking: Orton joins Team Cena, but Team Authority wins anyway. Cena and Orton are both fired. Can you imagine a world without Cena and Orton?
*shudder*
That Legacy theme is the WORST piece of WWE entrance music I ever heard. That’s quite an accolade.
What? It’s not even Cody Rhodes & Ted DiBiase’s worst theme. [www.youtube.com]
And both of those are better than Ted Jr.’s solo theme. [www.youtube.com]
Umm, I liked Ted Dibiase’s theme. You know, cause he’s a rich guy’s son, so, so he’d be like a trust fund kid and…. I’ll go now.
I’m not ashamed at all that I have both ‘It’s A New Day’ and ‘I Come From Money’ on my iPod. Ok, maybe a little ashamed.
whaaaaaaaaaaat?!! it’s one of my favourite WWE theme songs ever! it also helps that the Legacy domination period was the time I started following WWE back a bit.
I also like Ted’s a bit.
I actually read elsewhere that it was Rowan that squashed Cesaro in 3 minutes with a Torture Rack. I saw that it was Harper on another one as well, though.
Oh god. Nothing against Rowan but it better be Harper!
Rowan makes more sense, since Cesaro “helped” Team Authority, so upside-down Sheamus would get payback for Team Cena. Not that I’m happy about this. *turns on Wrestlemania XXX, watches Cesaro bodyslam Big Show, remembers all the hope and excitement he had*
Sigh… You’re right, Johnny. You’re unfortunately right.
+1 for upside down Sheamus.
Agreed. +1 for that as well.
I was there, it was Rowan that beat him in around 6 or so minutes. He also did win with the Torture Rack which I found particularly hilarious.
Also hilarious was Erick Rowan’s entrance video. Just the mask and the words “Erick Rowan.”
I’m so conflicted about the Cesaro / Harper thing. I want Harper to be pushed to the sky as this big beast who’s surprisingy agile and can do suicide dives, and I get that beating the best wrestler on the roster gives him more credibiliy than squashing R-Truth but …. CESARO… :'(
Do you think Daniel Bryan or CM Punk are akwardly asking their wives to maybe save those costumes?
“So…Daniel…how’s the shoulder?”
“Doing better, Phil. How are you?”
“Good. Good…are you familiar with key clubs?”
All kidding aside, I was totally planning to skip watching SD this week until bullet point 4.
I think Bryan probably has to keep quiet with the fact his wife looks hotter dressed as his kayfabe ex-girlfriend to prevent any awkwardness.
@Big Bad Bobby Duncum “All kidding aside, I was totally planning to skip watching SD this week until bullet point 4.”
pretty much the same, here. that, and the Harper/Cesaro few minutes bout, IF it’s actually even Harper vs Cesaro and not Rowan…
The AJ Lee “spoilers” now have me committed to watching Smackdown this week.
Wait, in the photos, is she wearing a fake ass? That’s very much not the part of Nikki Bella’s body that is bulbous and freaky looking. For two presumably Hispanic women (Nicole and Brianna Garcia), they sure do have flat butts, which was only accentuated by their entrance taunt of shaking said flat butts at the camera.
I think they stuffed her butt because Nikki is supposed to be “the fat twin”. Stay classy, WWE.
Speaking of spoilers, AJ’s screwed, yeah? Even if Nikki does treat Brie badly, she hasn’t beat the shit out of her for the last month like AJ has. And if I do have to go through a Nikki victory, I’m way more comfortable with it being from a turned Brie than a comflicted Brie. Should at least stop Brie’s awful Yes chants.
oh God please yes
“Can you imagine a world without Cena and Orton?”
You mean…other wrestler’s stories might actually have to *gulp*…move forward? I’M SCARED HOLD ME
Shhh, shhh it’s okay, it’s okay… We have Hulk Hogan and The Rock on call. They can make constant cameos and help keep the scary future away, it’s okay.
“In a rare speaking appearance, Triple H opened Smackdown with a 20-minute promo.”
This is why I love Brandon Stroud.
It seems like WWE realized that the only thing better than one Ziggler is Ziggler and Swiss Ziggler.
Cesaro >>>>>>>> Dolph.
(Disclaimer: I’m an irrational Cesaro fan.)
There’s no such thing as an irrational Cesaro fan because we are ALWAYS RIGHT. BECAUSE CESARO, THAT’S WHY.
C’est Vrai
Good points, both of you.
Cesaro’s career is becoming the most depressing of a wrestler’s to follow of the past few years. even more than Bryan.
I mean, yeah, we still get to enjoy him in GREAT matches every now and then, but he never gets to move forward after them at all…
i think i got it. luke harper is just a lumbersexual
So…AJ Cosplay Power Rankings?
1. Kitana
2. Kaitlyn
3. Kane
4. Nikki Bella
5. Stephanie McMahon (the business suit thing, unintentional, but I’ll allow it)
1. Kitana
2. Kaitlyn
3. Nikki Bella
4. Kane
5. Unintentional Stephanie McMahon
And I don’t hate any of it. So, uh, #AJAll.
can’t wait for that 5 on 5 EVERYTHING EVER ON THE LINE survivor series match to end in a double countout or w/e
My husband and I are messaging each other about all of the wild and wonderful things that could happen at Survivor Series.
We said good bye with, “lol, Cena wins,” and I could almost hear the hulk sad walking away song.
[twitter.com]
Goddamn Swiss
Arrogant motherfucker. He better not lose that mountainous ego. SUPERSWISS 4 LYFE,
“Fantasy booking: Orton joins Team Cena, but Team Authority wins anyway. Cena and Orton are both fired.”
…
“AJ dressed as Nikki to defeat Brie”
… Gentleman, you had my curiosity. But now you have my attention.
” Per a new stipulation that makes the Survivor Series main event even more obvious, if Team Cena loses, they are “fired.”
OK, which team do you think is going to win now that it has become more obvious?
John Cena. The only person who ever wins.
TEAMS OF FIVE STRIVE TO SURVIVE!
AJ body shaming Nikki Bella?
She’s a face alright.
Disappointed that Dean doesn’t carry ketchup and mustard in his survival kit.