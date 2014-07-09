The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 7/11/14

Welcome to this week’s edition of the Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report, the only place on the Internet to find out what happened at the wrestling show before it airs on television. This is some exclusive reporting here, folks, followed by some also-exclusive jumping to conclusions. Reading this will save you two hours of a Friday night you might’ve spent watching Smackdown.
Or, you know, watch it anyway and see how accurate the snark is. I’m sure there’s a system.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(Note: These are legit Smackdown spoilers.)
– Rusev and Roman Reigns don’t like each other because they were the last two people in a battle royal once, and because American Samoa is weak and pathetic compared to the great and powerful Russian Samoa.
1. Divas Champion AJ Lee defeated Naomi. Naomi and Cameron got into it on Raw this week. Guess what happens on Smackdown? I’ll give you three guesses, and the first two are “Cameron distracts Naomi and causes her to lose.” The third guess is “Roman Reigns shows back up and starts spearing Funkadactyls,” and while that would be pretty funny, no, it’s the first two.
Note: According to our comments section, AJ wrestled Cameron instead of Naomi. Switch the names, and add “why the f*ck is AJ wrestling Cameron again?”
– Randy Orton said words into a microphone.
2. Adam Rose defeated Fandango. Fandango is in a love triangle with Layla and Summer Rae, and they keep ruining each others’ matches. Guess what happens on Smackdown? I’ll give you 10 guesses, and 14 of them are “Summer Rae distracts Fandango and causes him to lose.” Apparently they tried to start dueling soccer chants with the Fandango and Adam Rose entrance themes, not remembering that (a) people haven’t Fandango’d in like a year and a half, and (b) this isn’t NXT, which is the only place that would ever work.
3. WWE Tag Team Champions The Uso Brothers defeated Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil. Titus is now members 2 and 3 in 3MB, I guess. I’m gonna guess that the Usos almost lost this match because the only people they’ve wrestled for three months is the Wyatt Family and they haven’t had time to do homework for anybody else. GOOD NEWS, USOS: you’re wrestling The Wyatt Family at Battleground. WHEW!
– The WWE 2K15 game will feature John Cena, in case you were worried about that.
4. Randy Orton defeated Chris Jericho. We’ve had two distraction finishes on this Smackdown already. HERE’S A THIRD. Jericho gets distracted by the Wyatt Family’s music and is RKO’d for the pin. After the match, Summer Rae and Cameron run out distract Jericho several more times. This should’ve led to another Orton roll-up or whatever, but you should never leave Orton unattended when Divas are busy.
5. Layla vs. Summer Rae was a No Contest. Both women were distracted by Fandango, rolled each other up simultaneously and then DISAPPEARED INTO THIN AIR.
6. Goldust defeated Ryback. You’re never gonna level up if you keep grinding against the same low level enemies, guys.
Note: Also according to our comments, Goldust wrestled Axel instead of Ryback. Kinda like saying you wore a fuschia shirt and not a pink one.
7. Bo Dallas defeated Diego and El Torito in a Handicap Match. I hope the finish is Bo double headlocking them and finishing them off with a Bo-dog where he’s got one foot on the top rope and one on the middle, so he spins around all sideways and just breaks everybody’s necks.
8. Roman Reigns defeated Rusev (by disqualification). Randy Orton, Summer Rae, Cameron and the Wyatt Family’s music interfered, drawing a DQ. Man, I thought the Rusev/Reigns match announced for a throwaway Smackdown in the middle of a pay-per-view cycle was gonna have a clean, decisive ending.
And that’s our show!
Please share the Assumptive Smackdown Spoilers Report and ruin the show for everyone. The only way I’ll accept you not sharing it is if you’re about to hit the button and a song suddenly starts playing somewhere.
DOUBLE SPOILERS
Apparently Summer Rae and Layla joined forces to beat the tar out of Fandango, which is unexpected and novel so I look forward to seeing how they run it into the ground and go nowhere with it, or alternately forget it happened by Raw.
Also, some other spoilers I’ve read claim that AJ vs Paige at Battleground was confirmed to the live audience.
You’re both correct.
Layla and Summer teaming up on Fandango and then DANCING TOGETHER was both pointless and unexpected. It was kind of a breath of fresh air in an otherwise terrible SmackDown. (Except for Bo and Stardust, of course.)
Wait…so we’re doing that now? Wouldn’t it make more sense to have AJ face off against a Funkadoodle (preferably Naomi) so she can get back into ring shape, then face Paige at Summerslam?
Sigh…
AJ had a match against Cameron earlier that night. (it wasn’t good)
You’re never gonna level up if you keep grinding against the same low level enemies, guys.
Thanks Brandon, now I have coffee all over my monitor.
Cody: how are we ever going to be champions if we keep getting killed by John Cena and HHH’s friends?
Golddust: I’ve found a way. Rybaxel.
Cody: What?
GoldDust: it’s true. They’re are hundreds of pointless rematches with Rybackel’s on Superstars and Smackdown, safely away from the Cena’s and Haitches that would bring us down. I’ve calcukated it will take us 4 months for a tag titles and 9 months for a singles one.
Cody: let’s do this.
(cue Dust Bros beating an infinite amount of Rybaxels to the tune of “Living to Win”)
Also imagining John Cena playing the no life guy sitting at his desk and eating Fruity Pebbles
I was at the taping and I’m not sure where you got these results from but AJ had a match against Cameron, not Naomi, and Goldust’s match was against Curtis Axel. Ryback and Stardust were at ringside.
This episode is one of the worst I’ve ever seen.
Answer: “The Internet.” Of course they’re wrong.
I read them some too that were wrong about the Ryback/Axel thing and I was like “Do people confuse them two of them or am I living in an alternate universe where a different match happened.” I’m guessing whoever sent the reports went to the bathroom during this match and came back towards the end when Ryback interfered.
*read some of them too. Dammit, brain.
I added little clarification notes. Thanks for the heads up.
No worries. I always enjoy your columns.
Based on this results report, Cody and Goldust are big fans of Final Fantasy VIII’s monster system.
+99 firagas
Axel and Ryback are Bombs….John Cena is Omega Weapon??
+The Island Closest to Hell
Bray is Sephiroth because he seems evil and intimidating as hell but you can defeat him without breaking a sweat.
Even though I’m veering from Final Fantasy VIII, I think John Cena is more like Necron from FF IX. Just a dude who comes in at the end of a feud (Sup D-Bry vs. Orton), ruins the story, and makes it all about him.
Back to FFVIII though, Sandow is definitely Giant Cactuar because he’s trolly as hell and amazing.
Titus and Heath Slater as a buddy tag team struggling to understand each others’ cultures/lifestyles is something that should happen. Complete with roadtrip skits on the Youtube channel.
Does Slater try to use the N-word now that he has a black friend????
Naturally. Then we cut over to Ron Simmons for the catchphrase
Sounds like GOLD!!!! Might need puke though…..
Off-topic, but important: Apparently Natalya is an evil dominatrix pimp
[network.yardbarker.com]
Seems legit.
I particularly like how they mention that he spelled “psychological” wrong in the filing.
Poor Nattie
Thanks for the spoilers, Brandon. Always appreciated.
WHY DOES THIS SHOW STILL EXIST? Who the hell watches this reheated junk?
I do! But I have low standards and a lot of free time.
Yeah, it’s terrible in its current format. It’s amazing how much worse it’s become in like 2 or 3 years.
Oh so that explained why Brazil lost to Germany, Joachim Low continuously played Argentina’s national anthem for the first 30 minutes.
+1
I was trying to read this report, but got distracted and rolled up.
I honestly didn’t see your comment before I posted mine. Serves me right for not refreshing the article.
Fuck! I was trying to type a comment, but I got distracted by some goddamn music and rolled up for 3. WHY did I stop what I was doing and act like I’ve never heard an entrance theme before!
Seriously, though… So fucking tired of distraction finishes.
One of my favorite things in wrestling is when people break those tropes and realize how stupid they are. There was a total filler Raw or Smackdown match between Barrett and Santino in which Santino goes for his split spot while Barrett is running the ropes. Barrett just stops in place, looks at Santino in disgust, and then trucks him. Basic intelligence makes a match so much better.
I learned today that Smackdown is coming within a reasonable drive of where I live in September. I’m thinking about going, but that show will fall right between Summerslam and Night of Champions. And knowing how lackluster Smackdown can be (see this week’s show), I don’t know if I care enough to go or not. =/ I’ll probably just depend if I can get good tickets. If I can get ringside, I don’t care if every match ends in a music-distraction rollup.
Honestly, as lame as this episode was, I still had a good time at the taping. You should go.
Pancake Patterson and Clem Layfield, together at last!
MARKING OUT!!! !!! !!! !!!!!
A spoiler for Smackdown reads: Stardust blew Goldust in Ryback’s face to distract him for the win. (Let that sink in)
Kinky?
I . am . so . so . so . tired . of . this . shit . WWE…
so . so . so . so . tired. ugh.
(especially the layla/summer thing, which I have no intention of giving another chance after MITB)