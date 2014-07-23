The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 7/25/14

On this week’s edition of the Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report we deal with Battleground fallout, look forward to SummerSlam and jump all the way the hell to conclusions about stuff we didn’t watch.
As always, these are actual Smackdown spoilers gathered from cut-and-paste wrestling news sites, so if something’s wrong or missing, eh, whatever. What are we supposed to do, fact check? Here’s what happens on Smackdown this week, probably.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(Probably.)
1. The Usos defeated Rybaxel. I guess this was Ryback and Curtis Axel’s reward for winning the tag match against Koaf-E on Raw. Per Rybaxel’s contract, they will now get 15 consecutive rematches against The Usos.
– The Miz hosted MizTV and talked to (in no specific order) Bo Dallas, Dolph Ziggler and a fan whose child loves Roman Reigns more than The Miz. He loves Roman more than he loves The Miz, not he loves Roman more than The Miz loves Roman. Now that I typed it out I guess they both work. Anyway, everybody ends up fighting because MizTV only exists to set up throwaway matches in the middle of shows.
2. Bo Dallas defeated Dolph Ziggler. HE’S HERE TO SHOW THE WORLD. The Miz stayed out to do color commentary, so I’ll give you three guesses how the match ends. The first 600 are “The Miz distracts Ziggler, allowing Bo to get a roll-up and a win.” Guess #601 is “Mr. NXT showed up and kicked Ziggler’s ass.”
3. Dean Ambrose defeated Cesaro in a No Disqualification Match. This is … probably a reason to watch Smackdown. Ambrose won with a roll-up, because no other match on the show ended that way. Apparently Cesaro suplexed Ambrose onto a stack of chairs, and Zandig jumped off a scissor-lift. I’m kidding about one of those. After the match, Seth Rollins attacked and they beat up Ambrose. Not totally sure why he didn’t attack DURING the no-DQ match, but what can you do.
4. Paige defeated Naomi. From the actual Smackdown spoilers: “Naomi, who got a nice hometown reaction, tapped out quickly.” That’s the most statistically-correct sentence you can type about WWE. If you hear you’re going to wrestle in your hometown, take the night off.
– Goldust and Stardust were in the Sensual Seduction room and said some stuff.
5. Bray Wyatt defeated R-Truth. Here’s Truth standing up for his good friend Chris Jericho. After the match, Bray Wyatt delivered a long-winded promo. I believe this is the first time he’s been allowed to do this on television.
6. Roman Reigns defeated Alberto Del Rio. Hey, Smackdown sounds pretty good this week. All this match needs is Ricardo Rodriguez coming out of the crowd in a dog mask and whacking somebody with a bucket.
And that’s our show!
Be sure you’re back here on Saturday for Nate Birch’s Best and Worst of Smackdown, where we actually make someone watch the show and form real opinions.
Is this the first time Wyatt’s pinned someone since the Royal Rumble.
pinned ambrose in a mitb qualifier
He beat The Shield at Elimination Chamber.
I presume you saw which actual Miz Fan appeared on camera at SD!…
Huh, SD actually sounds good, especially the Bo/Ziggler and No DQ. I’m interested in seeing how Roman does with Del Rio, aka one of the best WRESTLERS on the roster.
you pretty much summed up all 3 stuff I wanted to touch on here, especially that Del Rio is always overlooked as one of the shoot best in-ring performers in the company.
Given the recent Dean Ambrose article on wwe.com about his czw run, I’m going to assume his match included him getting an electric saw to the head and having a mask stapled to his face…
Where’s the best and worst of raw damnit!?
the spotlight post at the top of both With Spandex and With Leather
Not showing up on some devices for some reason…
Yeah it must not be showing up on my phone. “My bad, yo”.
It’s tagged as WWE-RAW but not as PRO-WRESTLING for some reason. Id that doesn’t work for you, use a search engine with “best worst raw uproxx” typed in and limit searches to the past week, it should show.
That’s exactly what I just did. Got it. Mission complete.
I notice that I cannot see Spotlight Posts on my iPhone…I usually go to Twitter where Brandon posts a link so I can read B&W on the train.
Miz TV is going to feature MIZ’S DAD so this is an automatic watch for once
[m.youtube.com]
whoever did the Miz dad video just made my day.
OMG, I can’t stop laughing at the Miz’s dad titantron video. Thanks for sharing that @Johnny Slider
I just noticed, the “I can’t believe Brie said Bitch guy” is next to Miz’s dad. He’s on from 0:27-0:31 and then again when it repeats.
it’s nice to see they started Bo against the jobber’s and they’ve been slowly moving him up the card, hopefully they have an end to this streak planned, or alternatively, “HE’S 253-BO MAGGLE”
+1
If this happens, and we actually get JBL saying that, I will never, ever say another bad thing about WWE ever again.
That’s not a promise you can keep.
That’s gonna be a lot of coffins onstage when he finally goes against Brock Lesnar.
But then he’ll start getting chants of BOldberg
Boldberg sounds boldly spectacular. spectacBOlar, whatever.
Not to be outdone by wwe signing KENTA chikara has announced the signing of Kinnikuman
Come on, don’t tell me you wanna miss out on some awesome Bo-nanigans. But yeah, those are pretty much the only reasons to watch any segment on RAW/SD right now.
I’m watching specifically for Ambrose/Cesaro and Bo. Am I the only one bothered that Bray is back to fighting the R-Truths of the world again?
Absolutely but what are you going to do after Cena buries you, and you look fickle against cool dad? Your only spot is back down the card.
Bray is back to square one. his match vs Kane won’t wait for too long, either. also, can you blame WWE for ever bothering with that guy again when the internet also demands they push Bryan, Rollins, Ambrose, Cesaro, Zayn, KENTA, Ziggler, Sandow, Slater, and sign Steen, Devitt, and more and more? along with all the other babyfaces that appeal to kids and sell merch, Wyatt’s best job might become Kane’s for the foreseeable future. the jobbing monster. (although I wouldn’t mind it much if that becomes Harper’s job. the man is just incredible to watch regardless of the result.)
When Kane retires would it be too much to ask to have Harper become the new Kane? Give him the mask and the tombstone piledriver and have him be a 100% better version of Kane.
Well if Cesaro has to lose to anyone, I guess I’m glad it’s Ambrose…
just think about it…
Ambrose/Rollins/Cesaro fighting over the 1. contendership for the WWE title.
the WWE title that has Bryan coming back for it. and Lesnar and Reigns waiting to hold it.
all these picks would work vs each other with good backstories pretty perfectly!
I think I’m more excited to see where Ambrose’s career ends up more than anyone else on the roster. *cross fingers* Please don’t end up needing a neck or spinal infusion, please don’t end up needing a neck or spinal infusion
I’m hoping he picks up where Punk left off and provides the legendary mic work through the next couple of years until his name is chanted regardless of his presence.
@Stuntman John by those you mean Cesaro’s matches and Paige’s bum bum? or Bo’s Bo-ness? I’d totally and perfectly agree with the second, and until the last RAW, I would’ve absolutely disagreed with the first. so glad Paige finally isn’t stupid nor weak, and Cesaro isn’t stupid nor unimportant anymore.
Do you know what would quite literally win every award ever awarded in the history and the future of This Quiet Earth? Bo Dallas vs Miz’s Dad.