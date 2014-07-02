The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 7/4/14

Welcome to this week’s Assumptive Smackdown Spoilers Report, the only column on the Internet that reads about wrestling instead of watching it and jumps to a bunch of conclusions. If you’d rather celebrate Our Great Nation and, I don’t know, eat corndogs and hang out with your family instead of watching two hours of wrestling on July 4, here’s what you’ll need to know.
Here’s What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(Note: These are actual Smackdown spoilers.)
– Seth Rollins starts off the show and gets attacked by Dean Ambrose. Randy Orton makes the save for Rollins, and Roman Reigns shows up to even the odds. Smackdown General Manager Teddy Long lost his job last month, so the four men aimlessly stand in the ring wondering what to do next for almost two hours.
– Big E defeated Cesaro. Cesaro has proven all year that he’s a bulletproof workhorse with instant credibility. He is now also wearing an EYEPATCH, which puts him closer to ‘Boss Of The World’ than ever before. So yeah, of course he curtain-jerks Smackdown and loses to Big E by count-out.
– United States Championship Match: Sheamus defeated Alberto Del Rio. A match result you could see from space.
– Remember the segment from Raw where The Miz returned, Chris Jericho returned to interrupt him and then the Wyatt Family attacked? Smackdown features that same segment but in reverse, with Jericho cutting a promo, The Miz interrupting, Miz getting beaten up and the Wyatt Family doing nothing. It’s one of those things where the guy reporting the spoilers uses the words “big pop” too many times in one paragraph.
– AJ Lee defeated Eva Marie. WELCOME BACK, 2013 DIVAS DIVISION! One of these days, Eva Marie’s gonna spend her two months between matches traveling to Japan to train at a dojo and come back throwing buzzsaw kicks. It’ll be the best thing in the world. Or, you know, she’ll remain employed for four more years and never learn how to convincingly do a headlock.
– Damien Sandow celebrated July 4 by dressing up as Bruce Springsteen and singing ‘Born in the USA.’ Guessing Zeb Colter told him that was a pro-USA song. He was interrupted by Lana and Rusev, who (spoiler alert) SOMEWHAT DISLIKE AMERICA. According to live reports from fans in attendance, Lana suggested that Russia was “better” than the U.S. and that a “Vladimir Putin” was worthy of praise. I can’t substantiate those reports at this time.
Also because July 4, Rusev is interrupted by Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter, who are still hateful racists but at least they’re saying 50% of America sucks instead of 100. Jokes were made and chants were had.
– Dean Ambrose defeated Randy Orton (by disqualification, don’t get excited). In a world where we’d HOLD ON A MINUTE and be PLAYERS this would’ve been a tag team match. As it stands, though, it’s just Ambrose vs. Orton with Seth Rollins running in to blast Ambrose with the Money in the Bank briefcase and draw a DQ. Roman Reigns once again runs down and makes the save, and once again a tag team match is not made. Are these shows supposed to generally manage themselves?
And that’s our show!
If you like the Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers report, let us know in the comments section below. Also, be sure to speculate wildly about everything you’ve read. WWE Battleground is coming up in a few weeks, which means OF COURSE they’re doing a War Games match, right? “They’re gonna do a War Games match” is usually a good prediction.
Share this column to ruin Smackdown for everyone.
Is it sad that I’m looking forward to Sandow dressed as Springsteen almost as much as I’m looking forward to all the Ambrose/Rollins stuff?
…It’s sad, right?
Are they only doing this as a tie-in to WWE 2K15 so they’ve got an entire DLC pack devoted to Sandow, just for the IWC? HOW DID THEY KNOW
@Mr chopper a better dlc would be the entirety of nxt from commentary to el locale
And again, a show ends with the Shield. WWE knows where its bread is buttered.
Damien Sandsteen is now all I want from life.
I’m reading an updated report that says the Big E match never got started and was just a brawl, but that could be bologna too.
Very much enjoying the ASD!R. I rarely watch the show and used to go to dirt sheets to get the spoilers, which was like 90% of why I ever went to the dirt sheets in the first place. Maybe now I can stop reading them altogether and not ruin any of the surprises for myself months in advance!
+1
This took away the last reason I ever visited Bleacher Report.
I like the Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers report, so I’m letting you know in the comments section.
Thank you for completing the checklist, your data has been recorded.
How big was Damien Sandow’s pop? Did the recapper think he was super over, being wasted, and should be turned face right away?
I like the idea of sharing the article to ruin Smackdown for everyone, but doesn’t watching Smackdown ruin Smackdown for everyone too?
Cesaro is wearing an eyepatch now? He’s turning into a Metal Gear Solid character, isn’t he?
+1
Or Naomi. He may be turning into Naomi.
Naomi Cesaro is going to be the cause of a lot of uncomfortable murmuring and confused boners. I like it!
“Also, be sure to speculate wildly about everything you’ve read.”
The Seth Rollins we’ve been seeing is actually Shadow Seth Rollins. Triple H has been able to enchant briefcases that are able to contain the heroic parts of people’s souls. Dean Ambrose heard of this at his local wizard’s club, so he wanted to the briefcase to get his friend back, while Shadow Seth wants to continue his reign of terror. That’s also why the briefcases are different colors. Each one contains the soul of a hero. Once Dolph’s case was opened, he was able to truly be the Ziggler we need.
Hey guys, I laughed out loud (audibly) when I read this.
So Brandon is all nice to RVD now, and here he seems to be saying that this episode needed Teddy Long. I hope he doesn’t have an undiagnosed concussion.
If the next Best / Worst includes a ‘Worst: No Josh Matthews’ then we know the wheels have come right off.
But where’s Matt Striker when you need him?
Smackdown ain’t allowed to have Tag Matches now that Teddy’s gone. Is sad. Also, Pirate Cesaro sounds awesome.
Is a War Games match that old WCW gimmick with 3 rings and like 30 dudes in each one at the same time?
That was World War III. War Games is two rings put together and enclosed by a cage and two four or five man teams take turns entering, so one team (usually heel) gets a man advantage throughout. Then, once everyone is in, it basically becomes an eight or ten-man submission match.
wwe.com
That would make sense that Zeb would be clueless enough to think “Born In The USA” is a patriotic song. That always makes me facepalm when it’s used to celebrate achievements like at the Olympics or something similar. That’s as stupid as playing “London Calling” or “Anarchy In The UK” for England. Or “Holiday In Cambodia” for Cambodia.
Cesaro is Sagat now? This pleases me immensely.
You forgot to mention THE GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE (besides my wedding or whatever), which was Bo Dallas calling El Torito a “BO-vine.”