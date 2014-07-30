The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 8/1/14

Do you love WWE Smackdown? wait, where are you going
Let me rephrase: do you feel like you need to be AWARE of what happens on Smackdown but can’t stand the canned crowd noise and feel like you should probably be DOING something with your Friday night? Welcome to the assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers report, the column that reads an unreliable recap on a cut-and-paste news site, jumps to a bunch of conclusions about it and shares them with you.
Here’s what happens on this week’s Smackdown:
(Note: These are actual Smackdown spoilers. Mostly.)
– Jack Swagger defeated Cesaro. Cesaro’s “I don’t have anything important to do, so I’m going to make people look like they’re great at wrestling” tour continues. Swagger wins with the Patriot Lock, which should still be called the Patriot Act. After the match, Rusev and Lana make a challenge to Swagger for SummerSlam, and Zeb accepts. Meanwhile, Cesaro makes himself small and tries not to be in anybody’s way.
– Randy Orton cuts a promo. YEAH HE DOES. He takes 14,000 words to say “I challenge Roman Reigns to a match at SummerSlam.”
– R-Truth defeated Bo Dallas. Don’t get too worried. Bo loses by disqualification when he wouldn’t break a five count and spends the post-match beating Truth to death. One day in the distant future a cracked-up Bo will slooooowly put on a lamb mask and it will be the greatest thing in history.
– AJ Lee defeated Rosa Mendes. Rosa has had 8 years to come up with a wrestling move. She uses none of them here. After the match, Paige attacks AJ. WWE should have a show called “After The Match” where they take a commercial break during every match and only come back when the bell rings. They’d accomplish the exact same thing they’re accomplishing now.
– Kane and Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose in a handicap match. So THAT’s where the Raw handicap match-a-palooza ended up. Thanks for taking that bullet, Smackdown. The Authority wins when Ambrose goes nutso on them with a steel chair. More people should do this. If you’re gonna lose 2-on-1, just grab a chair at the beginning and start swinging. A loss is a loss, and hey, you didn’t get beaten up for five minutes.
– AJ Lee was stretchered out of the arena with a neck brace on. ROSA MENDES LEARNED GANSO BOMB.
– Diego defeated Fandango. Guess what happened here? I f*cking dare you.
– Alberto Del Rio defeated Dolph Ziggler. I should’ve known that Raw feeling fresher than normal would lead to the world’s stalest and oldest Smackdown. The Miz is on color commentary here, so OF COURSE Miz distracts Ziggler, and OF COURSE Ziggler falls for it, and OF COURSE Del Rio capitalizes with a cross armbreaker to get the win.
– Chris Jericho defeated Erick Rowan. They’re doing a thing where if Jericho beats the Wyatt Family cronies they’re banned from ringside at SummerSlam. This is a great idea to build drama if you pretend like they aren’t just gonna go BLEARP~! and teleport in from out of nowhere like they always do. They don’t really have to be “at ringside” to do that, you know. Anyway, Jericho wins with the Codebreaker, and somewhere in the back Rob Van Dam goes “shit, I should’ve asked them to let me win matches.”
That’s the show!
If I’m really patient, eventually they’ll give me what I want (Cesaro as champion), right?
In like four years. If we’re lucky.
I guess the Cesaro of old reclaiming his spot, words that Brandon wrote yesterday (yesterday!), means that Cesaro has resumed being a jobber who (mostly) looks good while jobbing.
I know it’s a long list, but is there anything that makes LESS sense in WWE right now than their refusal to showcase a physically gifted wrestler who fans kinda want to cheer for just based on his astonishing feats in the ring?
Good stuff.
I actually liked handicap matches in the Attitude Era (and by “like” I mean “care about because stop being unfair to austin you cheatyfaces”). I could just say it’s because I was naive, but whether it was the way J.R. gave these situations a gravitas that Cole yelling “DAMNED NUMBERS GAME” doesn’t, or the show encompassing prescence of evil Mr. McMahon, something about handicap matches actually felt like, “Oh man, this guy at his job is gonna have one bad night, and in the face of the corporate machine what can he do?”. But now it’s just like, these handicap matches are weird isolated consequence-less incidents. HOORAY WE BEAT YOU UP, SEE YA MONDAY. And it kinda goes back to what you were saying about this WWE Universe they always brag about that so rarely feels like an all inclusive univerise 99.99% of the time. Seth Rollings had to fight Kane and Randy Orton in a wrestling match. Okay. I guess that happened. I’m not imagining him going to his hotel tonight sore from an unfair match and vowing revenge, I’m picturing Randy Orton and Kane freeze frame celebrating in the ring while I throw my controller and elect not to select “Rematch” on my PS3.
Not Seth Rollings, whoever that is. You know what I mean.
Handicap matches should be a rare way to build sympathy for a babyface. Not a part of several matches in every episode of WWE TV. I feel like they do more handicap matches than tag matches.
Aside from Bo murdering R-Truth again and Dean continuing drinking from the Spigot of ECW, pretty lame ass Smackdown. I’m not even feeling that hyped for the Swagger/Cesaro match, which should be good honestly.
I don’t think I’ve been hyped for a Smackdown in like 10 years.
@Brandon Pretty much. I fondly remember a time, from… 2002 until 2004? When SmackDown wasn’t a complete waste of TV time.
I record it and watch the good parts, if there are any that week. Ambrose/Cesaro last week was shockingly good for a SD match, so much so that I was surprised they didn’t do it again on Raw so people would actually see it.
The idea of Paige Rampaiging AJ’s head onto the stage kinda fills me with glee as to how violent and vicious this feud could get.
Of course, I don’t know exactly what happens, so I’m gonna assume AJ needed the stretcher after Paige lightly pushed her once.
AJ is is barely taller than Alexa Bliss, so that would actually be somewhat believable.
I want an Iron Man Match between Alberto Del Rio and Dolph Ziggler that goes 30-0 where every fall is some jobber from Ziggler’s past has his music played and ADR locks in the armbreaker during distraction. Spirit Squad returns (somehow Nicky causes a distraction too)!
#BLEARP
[i.imgur.com]
No word as to whether or not Del Rio left the cross armbreaker on after the bell, but with the number of overused tropes in that match, the odds are likely.
“Swagger wins with the Patriot Lock, which should still be called the Patriot Act.”
Yeah, it absolutely should.
A little shocked Del Rio didn’t win with the THAT’S THE KICK THAT WON DEL RIO THE WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE, MAGGLE!.
Unfortunately, I live in Corpus Christi (military) and was at the show last night. The two biggest pops were for Jack Swagger and Roman Reigns (who came out after the taping to superman punch the wyatt family). Towards the end of the show the crowd was dead. DEAD. Ten neckbeards tried to chant CM PUNK at AJ, but a fat guy yelled “SHUT THE FUCK UP HE QUIT” at them. I spent the entire show wondering what Brandon would think of the things happening. If you see a Giant Guido in a Pink Ziggler shirt with a 4 yeard old in a blue Ziggler shirt, you have seen THE ZA.
Anything of it fun? Hate to hear you didn’t have a good time.
Sorry. I didn’t mean to sound like a douche. The last time I went to live wrestling was in 02 or 03. The same week that the NWO came back and hit The Rock with a semi. I had a great time and it was awesome to see a lot of these guys in action, but the entire show felt like a machine rather than a live experience.
It was awesome to take my son to his first show, but the loudest the crowd got was at the end of the show, after the taping, when they all fucked around. The Wyatts attacked Jericho, Ambrose came out to save him, Rollins came out for Ambrose, and then “SIERRA HOTEL INDIA ETCETERA” and the crowd went fucking ballistic, including me and my son.
I think it was the surprise of it that was so awesome to me. Once I realize Reigns wasn’t booked, I didn’t expect to see him, so when he showed up to clean house, it was a real surprise to me. I miss that as a wrestling fan.
I’m also not a big fan of Corpus Christi. I’m from Philadelphia originally, so wrestling shows are a lot more interactive. In Corpus, people were just waiting for their cues to yell shit.
I apologize if I came off as one of those douches that describes things as “meh”.
Nah, it sounded like it wasn’t particularly great so I wouldn’t have blamed you. Glad to hear that the dark stuff managed to make the show worthwhile, specially beautiful Prince Roman Reigns clearing house.
God, we’re getting Ambrose vs. Kane on PPV at some point , aren’t we?
Rosa Mendes’ gimmick should be amnesiac who can only remember one actual wrestling move at a time. The women start to take it easy with her after wrist lock week and collar and elbow tie up week. But then she almost wins the women’s title after she hits AJ with 5 emerald flowsions but can’t remember how to pin someone.
Wow…he’s Bo and 2 since the streak ended.
this sounded like a terrible Smackdown