The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 8/15/14

WWE SummerSlam 2014 is this Sunday, which means it’s time for the assumptive GO-HOME edition of the assumptive Smackdown Spoilers Report. If you’re new to the concept — and judging by the amount of readers this gets, you probably are — we read Smackdown Spoilers, jump to conclusions about them, get as snarky as we can and then totally forget to watch Smackdown. “Forget.”
If you’d like to know what happens on this week’s Smackdown, here you go.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(Reminder: these are real spoilers. How I feel about them is ALSO real.)
Dark Match
1. Fandango beat Big E. Get it, dark match. Because he’s a black guy who was briefly put into a new “Nation of Domination” stable and then immediately forgotten. The crowd was reportedly “really into” Big E, which explains why he’s losing dark matches to Fandango.
2. Adam Rose defeated Xavier Woods. Get it, dark match. Because he’s a black guy who was briefly put into a new “Nation of Domination” stable and then immediately forgotten. Rose won with the Party Foul and danced around while Woods either oversold or actually fell on his head and got hurt. Is there a Kofi Kingston dark match loss to Jack Swagger up next? I’m trying to think of the three whitest people on the WWE roster, and we’ve scratched off numbers 1 and 2.
WWE Smackdown Taping
– The show begins with MIZ TV. Roman Reigns was the guest and punched Miz in the face. In a followup segment, WWE made the roster line up single-file so Reigns could knock them down, pose over their helpless bodies and compare them to whatever weird interpretation of animal biology he can come up with off the top of his head.
1. Dean Ambrose defeated Cesaro. Cesaro’s Not Winning streak continues! The crowd chanted “this is awesome” during the match, so look for Cesaro to lose to a Party Foul next week and lie around in the ring clutching his head for ten minutes.
2. Dolph Ziggler defeated Titus O’Neil. Get it, a dark match, because … wait, sorry, the stable wasn’t around long enough for Titus to join it. Anyway, Titus < Heath Slater, so it makes sense that he wouldn't be able to beat Ziggler. I love the idea that Ziggler is the perfect middlepoint between the two members of Slater Gator.
3. Mark Henry defeated Luke Harper. Erick Rowan interfered for a DQ, which is the only finish any Wyatt Family match has. Big Show ran down (“ran”) to make the save, and the ghost of Teddy Long appeared on the stage to make this a TAG TEAM MATCH.
4. Big Show and Mark Henry defeated The Wyatt Family. Show and Henry won when the Wyatts interfered in their own match, drawing a double DQ. I’m kidding. Show and Henry won easily by hitting their finishers in SUPER UNSTOPPABLE MODE, which will be great until someone relatively strong or tall needs a push and they get fed to him to make a point. Backstage, the Usos started slapping their legs and jumping into walls.
5. Eva Marie defeated AJ Lee. Eva Marie won by count-out when Paige interfered and attacked AJ. Eva Marie now has two points. With one more victory she’ll be eligible for a shot at the Chikara Grand Championship.
6. Jack Swagger defeated Bo Dallas. WWE management saw Bo Dallas’ matches with R-Truth, went “OH MY GOD, WHY IS THIS PERSON STANDING NEXT TO R-TRUTH” and banished him to helpless losses land for eternity. Swagger wins quickly with the Patriot Lock, and they get to the important post-match staring and grimacing against Rusev. Bo Dallas may have thrown in with Mother Russia, and if he refers to it as the “Bo-viet Republic” I’ll marry him.
7. Roman Reigns defeated The Miz. Roman Reigns is John Cena wearing a Pocahontas wig and a bunch of self-tanner.
That’s the show!
Let us know what you think about what you assume you think about this week’s Smackdown in our comments section below.
I guess they just don’t get the concept of quality over quantity… Why push a bunch of different people to main event and sub main event status when you could PUSH EVERYONE BECAUSE POOP. Makes me mad when they try to do a million different things and dont put time into it…
I really want to love Roman Reigns but, my goodness, he needs to learn to do some moves! Even something simple would be nice rather than the usual Uppercut/Apron kick-to-the-face/Superman Punch/Spear. If he pulled out a Kenta Kobashi style Orange Crush, I would die.
Furthermore, I’m new to this place but a big fan of both wrestling and With Spandex. Hello everyone!
Hello, good sir!
At this point, I kind of want Cesaro to go back to NXT and have real feuds and matches with Sami, Devitt, Steen, Kenta, Neville, etc. Unless they decide to do the smart thing and push him on the main roster instead of using him to make everyone else look good.
Fuck that, I want my man-god Cesaro to tussle with titan Kevin Steen as soon as possible. LET’S DO THIS!?
I’m really in the same boat. If you can’t make Cesaro the real life boss he is on the main roster, send him down to NXT, have him boss it out for a year as the NXT champion, and return once they are willing to give him room.
He could also be an instant face down there, and not have to change anything. Let him make NXT must see tv even more than it already is.
@Johnny Slider Believe thaaaAAT!?
This column is the wonderfully snarky hidden gem of With Spandex. Long may it continue.
HOLEONAMINNAPLAYA
Oh… Not Teddy Long? As you were.
it’s my favourite.
As an African American, my feelings on the stable was pretty much that it wasn’t ideal for “New Nation” to be the default setting for any group that consists of more than two black people, but if it was good and got them over, then fine, whatever it takes. But at no point did the little voice saying “you know they’re gonna fuck this up, right?” ever disappear.
Oh, WWE, you never fail to disappoint me, my cynicism thanks you. I guess the best I can hope for is that they’re holding off until Summerslam. *shrugs*
Yeah, as sad as it is, I’m still hoping for a damned numbers game at Summerslam, or the Raw after, or the following Smackdown. I mean they were supposed to take, and it was supposed to happen now.
1st they missed the point of the “black” stable. It needed to have Slater and Hornswoggle join so there could be wacky highjinx.
2nd… this report is great. Especially the Bo Dallas part.
So what was the entire point? Like of this show? Of the stable? Of the Bo-lievin’?
that was the question I asked myself last month, before I decided to check out on WWE until I hear they got their sh*t together.
Did you really want to see a jobber stable consisting of a fake nerd, a human pogo stick, and a ripped dude who can’t wrestle a match without hurting himself and/or his opponent? At best, they’d have an initial push where they’d defeat Rybaxel & Cesaro a dozen times before fading into irrelevance.
it would be better than Woods actually being a fake nerd and Kofi and Big E continuing to be super pointless dead undercarders
1. Malcom Xavier >>>>>>>> fake nerd Woods (he was holding his own on the mic I thought)
2. Kofi experimenting with offence since he would be the one generally leading the match as the heel >>>>>> Show up for battle royals Kofi
3. Why not? We already have one speeding towards the main event at full velocity
The only real cynicism that’s justifiable about that angle would be them fading into the mid card or otherwise known as wrestling purgatory. It’s bound to happen but that’s the fate of every wrestler that isn’t named Cena if they get any kind of momentum for a few months. Even CM Punk was there before leaving.
As a fan of heel characters almost entirely, I would support a dickish super heel Kofi Kingston. Of course, as long as they dont give him rasta voice…. “Me am gon whip yo boomba clot ass ya seen?”
Second thought, that might be sorta cool.
Wow Brandon. Did someone piss in your cereal today? Because if they did I thank them for it. Good job.
Wtf, have they given up on Bo already?
I was there last night. A few things.
I don’t remember the Fandango/Big E match taking place. Xavier v Adam Rose happened though, bleh. After watching that youtube video of Zayn v Neville in a dark match I felt cheated.
Yeah Bo lost, but he had the perfect explanation for why he tapped out. I don’t think it will make it to the main show (the icon on the screen had backstage pass or something) but rest assured that he “forgave” the referee, because we all make mistakes.
Also, Kane was GM (he made the tag match) and he almost seemed to be face. That could be interesting.
I was at the show last night, and Big E definitely won that match against Fandango.
All in all though, it was a pretty good show, especially Ambrose/Cesaro. Both the matches for Main Event (Rollins/Kingston, Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match) were quite good as well.
yeah, I was thinking it would be impossible for Big E to job for Fandango in a dark match. it baffled my mind when I read that. thanks for clarifying this.
Smackdown continues to go in the shitter. Glad I’ve got Brandon’s spoilers to save me from watching.
I wait ti read the actually Best/ Worst, pirate it and then just watch good matches generally.
I sincerely love this article series and look forward to them every Wednesday :-)
HHH: Hey dad, we need to talk.
Vince: Unless you’re here to tell me you’ve finally deposited a masculine seed into my daughter’s sweet, sweet pussy lips, I don’t wanna hear it champ.
HHH: No dad, you really should hear this. We got problems.
Vince: What is it?
HHH: Rey just quit. He’s gone. What with firing Alberto last week, we desperately need a new Mexican superstar for the next tour.
Vince: I see. Just use that other one in his place – the fat one that used to follow him around. What’s his face… Roland? Richard? Roberto?
HHH: Ricardo. You fired him too. Less than a month ago.
Vince: Shit. I mean, you’re damn right I did, that guy sucked! What about Mil Mascaras? Can’t we bring him in on a part time deal like we did before?
HHH: That was 1997. Mil Mascaras is 72 years old now.
Vince: Huh. Well how about the kid, what’s his name, Dolph Ziggler? He’s Mexican isn’t he?
HHH: Dolph Ziggler is one of the whitest, blondest, most non-Mexican dudes in the locker room.
Vince: You don’t say? Wait, I’ve got it! I’ve got it! Son… pick up that telephone, fire off those emails, send a god damn fax if you have to. We’re going to bring back the one man who really defines what it is to be Mexican. The one man who can guarantee everyone in the arena a good old fashioned, Mexican style super show. You are going to call our old friend…. Eddie Guerrero!
HHH:….
Vince: What?
HHH: Eddie’s dead, dad. He died years ago.
Vince: Damn it! Cancel all bookings in Mexico till we figure this one out. Mexico is the new Canada as far as this company’s concerned!
(Sami Zayn walks in holding a Sin Cara mask)
Zayn: Hey Vince, Hunter. Literally just found this laying around in the locker room. Want me to put it in the trash?
(Vince and HHH look at each other, smile, and nod in mutual understanding)
Vince: Sami Zayn, how do you feel about coming up to the main roster… next week!
Zayn: Oh boy oh boy!
(HHH puts his arm around Zayn)
HHH: Let’s walk and talk, kid. How’s your Espanol?
The End
but the orphans…
I find it strange that Vince McMahon sounds alot like Hulk Hogan to open the conversation.
How dare Vince and Triple H pull Generico away from the orphans who need him!
Create an interesting group only for them to job out and not be mentioned on Raw?
Even when creative makes contact, in the end, it’s just a foul ball.
With cards like this it’s only a matter of time before Smackdown is WWE Network for 9.99 a month bound, right?
Can’t wait until they give Heath Slater a push and a month later Brandon starts writing snarky tweets about how Jinder and Drew were the real talent behind 3MB.
if you’re saying this, you don’t know Brandon.
People really need to start reading/sharing this column. This is by far the best way to take in SmackDown: in under 2 minutes with some snarky jokes worked in. Beautiful. Like even if I’ve got nothing to do on a Friday night, I’d rather stare at the fucking wall for 2 hours than watch SmackDown. You’re a godsend Brandon.
I was at this taping, a few notes:
Cesaro/Dean was pretty great. Cesaro hit what I believe was a Burning Hammer (and then Dean kicked out, which I mean yay Dean but dude is kicking out of some monster shit).
Bo had a good segment. Don’t worry about him.
There’s a consistency of look between Woods/Kofi/Big E, but no nods to the angle.
Woods took the Party Foul directly on his head and stayed down well after they were off air.
9.99 chants are super over. Of note, at least for me it’s really like 10.94.
The show is going to be pretty good for a go-home show that was never going to have any consequence.
well, from this results report, this Smackdown sounds like the total opposite of this. and it’s not from Brandon making fun of it… just reading the results in bold makes me freak out of anger for a couple minutes, and just shake my head and shout “WHY? WHYYYYY?! NOTHING MAKES SENSE!”