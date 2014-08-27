The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 8/29/14

Here is this week’s assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers report, the only place on the Internet to find out what happened on WWE Friday Night Smackdown before it airs and get real shitty about it. We’ll be back on Saturday with a Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown to fill in the gaps, but this is the gist. Spend your Friday night with friends instead of watching Roman Reigns do Raw match covers.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: These are actual Smackdown spoilers)
Dark Match
1. Big E and Kofi Kingston defeated Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil. get it, because they’re black. It looks like WWE pulled an “okay, let’s do it … wait, actually, no, I don’t want to … but I guess we aren’t doing anything else so fine, go ahead and do it” with the Xavier Woods faction, as Big E and Kofi had matching tights. My favorite thing about the team is Xavier Woods on Twitter saying it has “nothing to do with race” and is about intelligence, because yeah dude, WWE pairing up three black wrestlers and having them say they’re gonna “take” what they want is 100% about how you’re in college.
WWE Smackdown Taping
1. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt by DQ. I am not making this up for a joke: the match ended when the Wyatt Family attacked and got Bray disqualified. Mark Henry and Big Show ran down to make the save, which set up a 6-man tag for later. I am legitimately shocked that the main-event didn’t end with Roman Reigns hitting everybody with Attitude Adjustments.
2. Seth Rollins defeated Rob Van Dam. Please visit Rob Van Dam for the next 6-8 months at your local Pro Wrestling Syndicate show, where he will apparently have tons of fun wrestling Roderick Strong or whomever instead of getting millions of dollars to work four minutes a week.
3. Paige defeated Emma. This ended quickly, because:
1. NXT does not exist in this dojo
2. WE have not totally forgotten that Emma stole something
3. Santino retired, and you can’t be Girl Santino without Boy Santino pointing at you the entire time
After the match, the AJ/Paige love story continued, with AJ giving Paige chocolates. Paige tried one and spit it out at AJ, because she (I’m theorizing here) can only eat things that are her shade or lighter. I just like the idea of Paige eating mayo on whitebread sandwiches with the crusts cut off and drinking a glass of milk. If she accidentally eats a blueberry or whatever she starts turning purple.
4. Rusev defeated Jack Swagger. If you think something other than “Lana said she liked Russia, Swagger interrupted, Rusev beat up Swagger and won, they waved around a Russian flag and then Bo Dallas showed up to rub it in,” you haven’t watched wrestling for the last two months.
5. Jimmy Uso pinned Stardust. It looks like the Dust Brothers are pulling the old Lionheart Chris Jericho heel turn, apologizing for going nuts because of a loss, making nice, losing again and going nuts over it again. I only wish one of the Usos had a jacket they could tear.
6. Sheamus defeated Damien Sandow. This was supposed to be Sheamus vs. Miz, but Raw had a mildly funny thing about Miz having a stunt double, so they just blatantly do it again on Smackdown. After the match, Layla and Summer Rae show up in Sheamus’s corner and somehow Fandango gets hit with a Brogue Kick. That doesn’t make any sense, but there’s like a 40% chance it happened.
7. Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, and Big Show defeated The Wyatt Family. Reigns beat Luke Harper with a spear. After the match, he speared everybody else, including Randy Orton and Kane in a dark match. Roman then threw his hat into the crowd and hugged a child in John Cena clothes.
And that’s our show. Also, Monday’s show.
Let us know what you think about the spoilers below, and any assumptive differences you might have. We’ll be back on Monday to regurgitate whatever worked here, i.e. “the stuff that already didn’t work on the previous Raw.”
Between this chocolate thing, Natalya’s NXT lollipop display and SummerLay’s milk escapades, WWE should really invest in some sort of basic food hygiene seminar for its employees.
I’m really asking myself why I bought tickets to next week’s Smackdown. I mean yeah, I’m in the first row off the floor, and it’s a brand new arena I haven’t been in yet, and a live show is always an experience. But… they just don’t try at all for Smackdown. Plus Ambrose won’t be there. I just hope I get to see Cesaro, Sandow, and Bo.
Do you at least get to be there for Main Event?
I’m assuming so. Yeah, I guess I’ve got that going for me.
I attended the taping of the worst SmackDown in recent memory. No Ambrose, Rollins, Wyatts or Cesaro. The main event was Rusev vs. Reigns.
I still had a good time though. Hopefully you’ll have fun. :)
Main Event (not SmackDown) had Del Rio vs. Sheamus, that was pretty good.
I just don’t get it.
If Raw was doing very interesting stuff week in and week out, and Smackdown et. al. was just copy pasta of that cause they spent their ideas on Raw and needed to fill time, I think I would at least be ok with the laziness. But even Raw is usually just a repeat of itself. What was evne the point of a show like this other than fulfill contractual obligations?
To me it would make more sense if Smackdown was first and then they repeat it on Raw because no one watches Smackdown but it’s not, it’s the other way around. Are they literally trying to lose ratings on Smackdown?
I don’t really get the Smackdown thing right now. If you’re watching Smackdown you must be watching Raw, correct? Am I way off there? Are there people watching Smackdown that don’t watch Raw? Why on earth would you repeat the same stuff?
The only logical answer is laziness, it’s gotta be.
Michael Cole said something very telling last week. It was something like “For those who don’t know, Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena and blah blah whatever.” So it seems that they’re tailoring their shows so that it’s easy for channel surfers to catch the show randomly and not be lost.
It’s dumb.
That does make some sense and I can understand that to a certain extent but for those people who actually watch the show, you’re turning them off because you recap everything 50 times.
It almost seems like the WWE doesn’t want you to watch their shows. You can get recaps on Youtube and WWE.com and see the same content that would normally take 3 hours to get through.
To be fair considering they only have 12 wrestlers on the roster they’re doing quite well. I mean with the 3 wrestlers they’ve got them not repeating the storyline with the 1 wrestler they’ve got on the roster would just be plain silly.
JBL: “YOU CANT BLAME ROWAN AND HARPER, MAGGLE! HOW CAN YOU EXPECT THEM TO JUST STAND AROUND RINGSIDE FOR A WHOLE MATCH AND DO NOTHING! THEIR FIGHTERS, MAGGLE! AND THEY WANT TO FIGHT…..”
Honestly only reasoning I can come up with. Special thanks to JBL.
Well Sheamus can sit there and not jump in can’t he?
I may actually have to check out smackdown for like 10 minutes for the stardust bit
I’m loving the full out Roman Reigns backlash with constant John Cena appropriation. His Shield entrance theme should start with RAPADOOOO
Romeo
Alpha
Papa
Alpha
Delta
Oscar
Oscar
Oscar
Would it not be better to have some original storylines that only happen on Smackdown? Or have it like it was back in the day were Raw amd Smackdown was in Competition.
I miss the brand separation.
Is it weird that back when I first started watching around 2002, I sooo preferred Smackdown! to anything Raw ever did until like 2005? Basically as long as Eddie was around, Smackdown was fantastic.
That’s because not long after that, Heyman started writing Smackdown. The show was fucking awesome for a while.
Reigns was great as the exclamation point to Shield 6-mans. But nobody wants to read a book consisting of nothing but !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
top of the muffin to you!
Wait I thought thats the only punctuation used in 50 Shades
I keep forgetting Sheamus has the US strap
I keep forgetting who the Intercontinental Champion is. Is it still Miz? Or did he lose it to Ziggler a few weeks ago. I’ve honestly lost track.
nobody cares about the belt…not even the guy who has it. dean ambrose always had more important things to do than defend it back when he was champ.
i would love for this belt to be defended on every show, you know, remind us that people actually want it.
@wrong day I’ve been thinking about the recently that would be awesome! Instead of having meaningless belts. WWE is a prestige KILLLER (see: WCW World Championship)
So does everyone else.
Tried to come up with a “You’re turning violet, Violet!” joke for Paige eating dark colored foods, but it just got too racist. Sorry, everyone.
The part of me that’s a wrestling fan hates this. The part of me that has Reigns and Jimmy Uso on my wrestling fantasy team just did a fist pump.
Good. Lord. What a bullshit show.
Sooooo…. B&WOWCWMNN next week, then?
I am going to love seeing the crowd realize Reigns is just Cena in a younger, Samoan body and turn on him before we even get to Wrestlemania. Not that it will change anything about the still most likely scenario of Reigns going over Lesnar (when obviously it should be Cesaro, since he’s, y’know, GOOD (see: a GOD) at wrestling ) at WM 31.
Roman is just how John wants to look.
The 3 black guys faction in the dark match. Writes itself really.
So WWE is just being as blatant as possible with the “Reigns = New Cena” thing I guess. I seriously can’t wait for the fans to turn on Roman just to hear all the surprised backstage people who are flabbergasted as to how this happened.
I bet AJ gave Paige chocolates with coconut in them. She’s just crazy like that!
I don’t get it.
Coconut in candy sucks is I think the joke here.
Yup. It does suck.
I got the joke the first time and it’s funny, nice effort.
I actually prefer the taste of it to all other kinds of chocolate…
in fact, Bounty is my fav kind of sweets!
Dude. Black people can have black friends without starting a race war.
Was the Shield a white power movement?
Whoops, had a brainfart and called Reigns a white dude. In that case, replace Shield with, oh, let’s say over 75% of WWE stables in recent memory.