The Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report For 9/5/14

There is no reason to watch Smackdown. For confirmation of this, please reference this week’s Assumptive WWE Smackdown Spoilers Report, the Internet’s only resource for (1) knowing what happens on Friday, and (2) having SERIOUS BUSINESS opinions about what happens on Friday without having to actually watch what happens on Friday.
Please join us on Monday for Raw, which will be whatever this is in a slightly different order, and again NEXT Friday, for a watered down version of that Raw. No, I don’t know why they keep doing it like this.
What Happens On This Week’s Smackdown:
(reminder: these are actual Smackdown spoilers)
– Remember on Monday when they took 17 minutes to set up a six-man tag? Remember how Big Show and Mark Henry have beaten up the Wyatt Family on every show for the last three weeks? Put those two concepts together and you’ve got this week’s Smackdown open, which is John Cena explaining how NOBODY THINKS HE CAN OVERCOME THESE ODDS* and being interrupted by nine people. That sounds like a joke, but … no, that’s what happens.
*(everybody thinks he can overcome those odds)
– Dolph Ziggler defeated Cesaro. If they can get more than two minutes to work, this could be worth watching. Sheamus was on color commentary to further the issue between he and Cesaro and build their United States title match at Night of Champions, which I guess “Cesaro losing to Dolph Ziggler clean in a free TV curtain-jerker” also did?
– Stardust and Goldust cut a promo on The Usos. God, I hope the payoff to this is the Rhodes Brothers capturing the Usos, imprisoning them in that dark room like it’s the Phantom Zone and a month of promos about how the Usos need to find the “cosmic key.”
– Jimmy Uso defeated Heath Slater. Total bullshit.
– Lana and Rusev attempted to cut a promo but were interrupted by Mark Henry, who continues to LOVE AMERICA A LOT. I hope the payoff to this is Henry losing at Night of Champions, followed by a somber video package of little black kids solemnly googling “Vladimir Putin.”
– Brie Bella vs. Paige ended via Divas Nonsense. AJ Lee and Nikki Bella were on commentary, which I hope involves a bunch of stories about how Brie once found out how to clone dinosaurs and tried to build an amusement park on an island, but everything went wrong and a bunch of people got eaten, and how Nikki’s never told anyone until now. Everyone starts fighting, and WWE referees are now instructed to instantly throw up their hands in frustration and throw everything out if more than two women are mad at once.
– Bo Dallas defeated Zack Ryder. All you have to do is Woo-lieve.
– John Cena, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Mark Henry and The Show vs. Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Kane and Seth Rollins ended in a no contest. Hey WWE, next time you put 10 people in a tag team main event and write in “no contest” for the finish, consider not having a contest. The match ends with the babyfaces overpowering the heels and running them off, because
1. Kane is easier to defeat than Arthur Rosenburg and Stan Stansky
2. The Wyatt Family are about as threatening as the Spirit Squad
3. Seth Rollins “took out” Dean Ambrose, clearing a path for him to do whatever he wants whenever he wants without interruption, and he’s chose “lose a bunch of multi-man tags that end with John Cena emasculating me.”
Next week: John Cena continues to prevail en route to his 16th championship and still won’t shut up about how nobody believes in him.
Please consider commenting below so we can at least get SOME enjoyment out of all of this.
Man, what can we even say that wasn’t said Monday night? What a worthless week of WWE television. I’m ready to just watch Nitro instead, at least I can be nostalgic AND smugly condescending with my 20-20 hindsight shades on and get some enjoyment out of that, which is more than Raw provides.
Agreed
It’s official. Impact Wrestling is better than RAW.
Ok, hold on. Let’s not go crazy (crazzy?) here. Raw might be awful, but at least it’s not the cesspool of suck that is Impact.
I’ve never watched TNA before but I’m giving it a shot this week. They have a pretty low bar to be better than WWE right now. And if it’s bad…. well I’m just hoping a trainwreck. Like, 2 hours of Bella promos.
Now, let’s not get carried away.
Impact Wrestling has EC3, Bro Mans, Rockstar Spud and the Knockouts which they show can wrestle. Yeah it’s horribly misogynistic and yeah the main babyface is a prick but at least they have people who can emote take the mic and not Bella’s Masterpiece Theater. And at least there’s no dominant being, I mean all the main event players are in equal footing in Impact, yeah it’s not good per se but they’re all practically equal.
Sir, you are not alone on this one. I’m totally with you on it.
Last week after I read that there wouldn’t be no reports I skipped ME and SD. This week I was so bored during RAW that I cleaned up my room. I just leave this whole thing as it is. I’ll give a chance for Night of Champions main event but GOD IF…
Wow, this show sounds….good.
Said no one ever.
I was at the show. Paige actually won clean with RamPaige. Brie was distracted b/c AJ shoved Nikki to the ground.
Ziggy and Cesaro wasn’t super long, but they got some time.
And HHH literally said “Hole on a minute, playa” when he made the match, and said “you know how this works– there’s gonna be a ten man tag with all these guys.”
Oh, also, the 10-man seemed to go on for-fucking-ever.
I like 2014 Triple H so much.
I need a clip of Hunter saying, “Hole on a minnet playa” in my life.
Seriously, he is putting in overtime to just be awesome.
I will fast forward my DVD to Trips saying “Hold on a minute, Playa”, watch that three seconds, smile, and delete the remainder of Smackdown.
Lord knows someone has to be awesome with DB injured and Dean filming a movie, if HHH didn’t pick up the slack we would only have Mizdow to save us.
That’s awesome. Can you imagine the frustration of someone who has courtside seats of the process of making this shit sausage week in and week out? I’m surprised he doesn’t condescend on it whenever he has a live mic.
I wonder if somehow we can get a Stan Stansky chant for Kane. That would be super.
I’m just going to continue to watch old Nitro episodes with amazing cruiserweight matches.
it’s surreal seeing healthy athletic Giant, instead of what he’s become
What he’s become? That was 20 years ago.. fuck him fot aging right?
Come on, Stroud: we all know people love an underdog, and have you seen all of the things that John Cena has overcome to get to you know what I can’t even fully make a joke, it hurts my head. Seriously, just the worst form of storytelling to have someone constantly act like he hasn’t done so much just for the sake of making him look like a hero to a bunch snotty kids with disposable income.
So, per Matt Hardy’s Walking Dead reference on the need for WWE Creative to up their game, can we get a Zombie Stable and have some weird indie guys dress up as zombie Macho Man and Lugar and at least have some insane new energy brought in by having the Wyatt Family pose as the leaders of this zombified army of legends, only to have *gasp/facepalm* The Undertaker be the true leader of the zombie hoard, setting up for the inevitable debut of Sting and a Wrestlemania garbage legend match that at least was a ton of fun setting up?
Lex Luger is still alive
Who the fuck is Lex Luger, Bill here was talking about MUUEh? Legend Lax Lugar.
Based on John Cena’s understanding of underdog I think the literacy rate in the Cenation is very low.
FYI, the head writer of NXT was just promoted to write Smackdown, and the head writer of Smackdown was demoted to writer of NXT.
Awesome. Now both can be ruined and I can abandon WWE altogether. Handy.
Wow… The WWE really doesn’t the Network to be a thing, do they…
*Want. But, c’mon, you knew that.
I mean, unless they move NXT creatives to Smackdown and let them BE creative. That could be wonderful… But there’s no way that’s what happens and everybody probably loses with arrangements like these.
Isn’t going from NXT to SD a demotion?
The Frustration is strong in this post…
Well, with Monday Night Raw and Smackdown removed from my television viewing rotation, this gives me more time for my new Joshi addiction. When is Smackdown moving to Thursdays so I can not watch?
I’ll be off watching The Dungeon of Doom taking on Hogan & Friends at WARGAMES!
I hope the end of Henry’s World’s Strongest Patriot phase is a defeated Mark Henry gazing at the mat while Big Show pats him on his shoulder after a failed attempt at aiding Henry and playing his savior. Henry slowly looks up to Big Show, who leans in to a straight-up headbutt and then four massive world’s strongest slams.
This has to end with Lesnar just crushing him again doesn’t it? Like it will be a more competitive match but Lesnar has to win again. Right?
After Summerslam I went and told all my buddies who used to watch how important Lesnar’s win was and how it will change everything. I feel so sick just typing that.
The Mark Henry match ends with Henry about to lose, only for Putin to appear on the TitanTron and give Mark a passionate lecture about how Putin became Mark’s biggest fan and NOW IS SUPER IN LOVE WITH AMERICA. This forces Lana onto a mission that ends with her and Rusev overthrowing Putin and becoming Russian co-dictators. And they get to ride tigers together happily ever after
I stumbled upon Smackdown for the first time in 5 years and Triple H ends up doing a Teddy Long impersonation to set up the 10 man tag and it was glorious.
TAG TEAM MATCH PLAYA! HOLLA HOLLA HOLLA!