The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/15/14: Highway To Shell

Hey Impactorinos! A few things before we get to the fallout from this weekends pay-per-view:
– Did you read The Best and Worst of Bound For Glory? You should. It doesn’t actually have a huge TN IMPACT on this week’s show, but it was actually kinda fun?
This week on Impact Wrestling: Ethan Carter III gets a new bodyguard, that bodyguard gets in a fight, and my heart grows three sizes.
Now we see where all that Shark Boy and Lava Girl lawsuit money went. Glazed donuts don’t grow on trees!
“Goddamn what the f-ck is wrong with you, Crazzy Steve?” He’s crazy?
I dunno, it’s kind of shitty to go “well of course Crazzy Steve is a shitty person to women and whatnot he’s CRAZZY WITH TWO ZS” especially when it’s about the weird rape-y type stuff that he does to women on the show because either a.) Danielle is totally right (and she is) that it normalizes rape culture or b.) it stigmatizes people with mental illness (people who are “crazy”) by adding HEY YOU MIGHT ALSO BE A CREEPY SEXUAL DEVIANT in addition to the usual cry of MENTAL ILLNESS ISN’T WEIRD YOU’RE JUST NOT TRYING HARD ENOUGH.
I don’t have anything Impact related to say (it’s honestly more fun reading your recaps than it is to watch it) but AdBlock could be screwing up video watching; I’ve seen that a couple times this week, so maybe try turning that off and watching a video, if that helps.
Hang on……………………
Is Brodus squashing Sharkboy in his first match a callback to him going off to save the dolphins after he got released from WWE? Can we PLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEASE make his new gimmick “defender of marine mammals?”
!!!
That’s fantastic.
“Lactating horror clown” is probably the nicest description of Jeff Hardy in five years
I felt kind of bad watching that Matt Hardy match. He looks legitimately crippled. Like, is he seriously injured? I don’t think we should be making fun of him for that. I think we should be trying to get him to a hospital.
“What’s the Punk Rock Stud doing on RAW?!?!?!?!”
(A guy can dream.)
– Look Maggle, Looks like the crazy space monkeys have a new member for this match against the Juzoz and Sheamus!
– Yes they do! Do you think Gold-, Rock- and Stardust stand a chance here, King?
– Only 9.99!
God bless you for that chart, Danielle.