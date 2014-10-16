The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/15/14: Highway To Shell

Hey Impactorinos! A few things before we get to the fallout from this weekends pay-per-view:

– Did you read The Best and Worst of Bound For Glory? You should. It doesn’t actually have a huge TN IMPACT on this week’s show, but it was actually kinda fun?

This week on Impact Wrestling: Ethan Carter III gets a new bodyguard, that bodyguard gets in a fight, and my heart grows three sizes.