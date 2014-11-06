The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 10/29/14 and 11/5/14: I Can’t Believe I Ate The Whole Thing

– Are you watching British Boot Camp 2? You should. It’s super fun and Spud hugs people and everyone has accents and spells things with “U”s just as nature intended and it’s great. Get caught up on the Episode 2 recap here, and the Episode 3 recap here.
Last week on Impact: Bobby vs. Bobby 2: Gratuitous Rematch Boogaloo!
This week on Impact: All of the fallout from the thing you’re about to read!
lol TNA
Aggressive cuddling is how I solve all MY problems. Is that not correct?
I wish Spud had dressed as Curry Man, complete with the entire entrance song and dance
Manik. Insecure MRA loving oaf. Who knew?
They’re trying to turn James Storm into a poor man’s Bray Wyatt right?
HE IS A RICH MANS BRAY WYATT
I love Rockstar Spud. I hope good things happen to him.
I haven’t watched TNA in months (sadly, I only saw maybe a month of the art of EC3 on TV), but I’ve read every Best & Worst of Impact. Danielle is the best, sorry this show is (mostly) the worst. Viva la EC3. Viva la Spud.
I was actually going to write “yo, fuck that guy” about Manik, but at this point that’s pretty much how I feel about everyone that’s not EC3 or Spud. and maybe Tyrus. Clay hasn’t said anything super dumbass has he?
He hasn’t really talked all that much, he’s just EC3’s enforcer.
“Manik touches Davey’s arm lightly before leaning in. He takes a deep breath, then slowly but confidently whispers in Davey’s ear: “Actually, it’s about ethics in video game journalism.””
You are getting SUCH a red-arrow-covered JPG for this.
I might have to call the cops on Manik Perkins. I nearly choked to death laughing at that tweet. it’s literally one of the stupidest things that I’ve ever read.
I keep on forgetting that you were at these tapings and every time you mention it I’m happy I wasn’t able to go because I would have gone all heart eyes fan boy over meeting you and awkwardly struggled to say hi. Also I agree the amount of IDing they do at The Sands is ridiculous.
Dude, that’s silly. Always come up and say hello! At worst there’s a high-five and my eternal gratitude that anyone gives a shit who I am.
Slow Ki is good and all, but I’m partial to Lowmoa Joe
You know it’s even crazier to look at the booking of women in WWE/TNA when you compare it to the way UFC and MMA, which is considered just about the most meathead sport on earth, manages to promote their women. WWE has had a women’s division for 40+ years, and THREE YEARS ago Dan white blatantly said women had no place in UFC.
Fast forward to today and WWE is still going “women be crazy and bitchy” while UFC is pushing their women hard as hell, giving them entire seasons of Ultimate fighter, telling their stories, giving them prime time specials and letting them main event PPVs. Before every women’s fight Dana is out there saying how the women are even tougher than the men and how you absolutely can’t miss them fight. Does he really believe that? Who knows. But he’s trying to sell them on the same level as the men and as a result Rousey might be the most famous fighter on the current roster.
Pro wrestling needs to understand that women can sell tickets if you actually sell THEM first.
The incredible amount of dumbassery packed into that short little post of Manik’s is actually kinda awe-inspiring.
Also, with great sadness in my heart for Gail, Taryn, Havok, EC3, Spud, Tyrus, Sanada, Tigre, MVP, Lashley, & a couple others, I offer my heartiest of LOL TNAs.
I’m actually really enjoying James Storm as Dr. X from Queensryche’s Operation Mindcrime album. Storm is really good at being a manipulative bully. Also, Gail Kim feuding with HAVOK makes me very happy and Spud is, as always, the best. Beyond that, I don’t much care about anything in TNA right now, it kind of all goes by like a blur. Without referencing this article, I couldn’t tell you much of anything that happened on these last 2 shows, even though I watched them in their entirety.
So, after watching shitty shows like this, I retreat to my happy place where everything makes me smile, that, of course, being World Wonder Ring Stardom. And, oh my god you guys, Io Shirai, my new wrestling crush, may slowly be transforming into Akira Hokuto. If you know me then you know how excited that makes me. I consider Manami Toyota to be the best female wrestler ever, but Akiro Hokuto is my favorite because of her attitude and her mean streak. Hokuto wasn’t just satisfied with beating her opponent, she wanted to hurt them and embarrass them. Io Shirai has been a great wrestler, skills wise, for a while now, but she’s mostly been the sweet babyface that smiles and everyone cheers for, however she’s begun to change over the last month or two. She’s becoming more cocky and arrogant and starting to develop a bit of a mean streak. In the last match I saw with her, a tag match, she showed up a person at ringside, had the match won, then pulled off the cover at two and pulled her opponent up by the hair, just to show her up and taunt the people at ringside. It made me so happy. After the match she cut a promo. I don’t speak Japanese so I have no clue what she said, but it was clear that she was talking shit to her opponent by her mannerisms and basically disrespecting her. I was basically full on hearteyes at that point. If she goes Full Akira Hokuto I will fucking lose it.
So you know, Brandon has insisted to me that only Canadians love Queensryche for so long.
Queensryche is delightful when they aren’t suing each other into oblivion.
I’ve missed out on a ton of recent STARDOM because it’s such a pain to find online but if Io is turning into Akira Hokuto (the greatest of all times, daddy) then I need to find stuff ASAP.
@Danielle – I LOVE Queensryche’s old stuff: The Warning, Rage For Order, and Operation Mindcrime are all great albums. The problem comes after that.
You know, I know this has nothing to do with TNA or it’s eventual *cough* deverved *cough* demise, but you, Danielle, have become an incredible writer. Since the first one of these not only has your voice matured but the humor you include is so varid. I genuinely hope you keep writing every week so I can read your thoughts on guys I would normally not have cared about. I’m not trying to white hat or anything, awesome writers need to be told they’re awesome.
Why does Roode take so many steps? Roode runs in place and takes half steps. With the sound of TNA’s ring it’s really distracting. Plus, I wanted the Overdrive to win the Championship.
I hate to ask this, but what exactly were the transphobic chants the crowd was hurling at Havok (I’m assuming it was Havok)?
Referring to TNA as a “main stage” = LOL forever.
Also, the guy in the suit behind Spud has the smallest face-to-head ratio I’ve ever seen.
Sorry “guy in the suit” is Borash. BORASH has the smallest face-to-head ratio.