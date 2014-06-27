The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 6/26/14: Save A Horse, Chide A Cowboy

Hey guys! We’re in New York this week…oh…wait, nevermind, we’re still in Pennsylvania, right? We made it out of England? Nothing about TNA’s schedule makes this confusing at all!
This week on Impact: MVP loses his job, and a limo lurks outside. You won’t believe what happens next (except it is the exact thing you think would happen next).
I’m eagerly anticipating the SHOCKING Kurt Angle heel turn 3 weeks from now when he becomes the latest heel authority figure and forms Main Event Mafia 3.0.
And the only thing that can stop them is a suddenly reunited Aces & Eights who are BABYFACES NOW for NO RAISIN.
Dreamer’s a guy who clearly loves pro wrestling, wants to entertain the fans and has an intrinsic need to create meaningful in-ring moments. Problem is, his effort is so damn apparent and obvious that it makes his work feel very forced. Starting with his “May I have another” caning with Sandman, through his title hunt in WWECW, and now his anti-Dixie “pipe bomb,” he makes his point in the first few minutes, then continues ad nauseam to put himself over as a man of the people to the point where his (probably genuine) crying looks like crocodile tears. He’s Jim Carrey or Adam Sandler when they decide to make a drama. They try so hard to be serious that you can’t see past the actor to appreciate the performance.
You can’t fight city hall/You can’t fight corporate America/They are big and you are small/You can’t fight city hall.
I have 2 thoughts regarding that front page pic…
1 – EC3 looks like he’s auditioning for the next Planet of the Apes movie.
or
2 – Evidently EC3 has never seen Tropic Thunder. #nevergofullretard
Don’t you remember that part in FF7 where Cloud stabbed Aeris through the gut then threatened to kill everyone? Oh no wait, that was the bad guy. Crap. Uh… ECW.ECW. ECW.
X-Division Match – Even my wife, who just barely tolerates watching all the wrestling with me every week (WWE TNA), said after it was over ” That seemed kind of slow to me, to be an X division match” “yeah, honey, and it was for the belt” Her- “you gotta be kidding me” “I wish I was honey, I wish I was”
+1 on the Manik thing, D.
Was anyone else half expecting that creepy lawyer to give the operations job to Spud, because well TNA?
The Bully/Dixie Soap Opera; If Dixie had 200,000 Dollars to throw around, how about putting it into some production values? Or paying your film crew? I so wanted Bully to pull off that table cover, and it be the table with Dixie’s Name on it. I woulda popped.
Since when did RubberMaid trashcans become “hardcore”?
I’m willing to give Angle a little time to show me is done being a turncoat.
And, I guess I have to get in to the Uncomfortable Zone here; If you were a young black girl, (and there were some in the audience, as well as young black men/boys) and you see 3 powerful, rich, good looking black men one after another, and each one comes out with a White Model on his arm (and the backhanded joke that MVP made about “handle-ing” them all later on “wink wink”) How is that young Black lady (14 to 20, say) supposed to feel about herself? what was the message she picked up here? I can bet it wasn’t good for her self esteem, what ever the message was. TNA, you made a BIG misstep here, in my opinion.
it’s been well established that sports stars, are role models (wrestlers especially) for young people, whether they want to be or not. And what was the role model saying here?
Sorry to harp on this, but I think things like this do far more harm than Velvet does rubbing herself on the ropes for us old geezers.
No don’t got there at all, that topic has been ad nauseum on black talk shows, tv shows, movies and forums. My answer has always been who cares? Would it be that much better if the women (who are just treated as ho’s) were indeed black, do we want young black girls thinking they should just be sex objects for rich, successful black men?
Now if you want to make the argument that TNA is lacking in black female wrestlers who can be positive role models I can agree with that.
Is it me, or does EC3 really look like he is turning to the 1930’s era WolfMan here?
Your back up Tommy Dreamer jokes made me laugh.
Thanks!
I covered this show for 411 last night because the regular guy was sick, and it’s the first full TNA show I’ve watched since before Hogan and Bischoff arrived. I don’t know how you do it weekly, Danielle. Anyway, some thoughts:
-Twenty. That’s how many minutes of wrestling were on a two-hour wrestling show.
-The X Division match felt overly contrived to me, and it seemed to go on forever, when in fact it only lasted about four minutes. Can’t TNA just WCW it, say “screw the storylines for the X Division” and just let them wrestle for twenty minutes? Get people to care about the wrestling again, and then attempt to give them stories to care about.
-TNA crowds make me want to take a shower. They truly are the lowest common denominator.
-I’m willing to hold on demonizing Angle, but that’s probably because I attended Clarion University wrestling camp in 1992 and he was a coach there. Being one of the two biggest kids, I wrestled him pretty extensively, and that has earned him a permanent pass on all of the on-camera stuff that he does.
Is SHOPTNA selling this shirt yet? (sorry about my damn font)
[i.imgur.com]
The only thing I liked about this show was redneck James Storm going super-heel racist. That bit I loved, because Storm is a much better heel than face.
The X-Division match was slow motion garbage. Also, Manik has been so gone, I thought, “Hey Suicide is back.”, when he first appeared. Not wearing the mask was dumb.
Monster’s Ball used to be something, right? ‘Cause that one was trash for all the reasons written about. Hey TNA, we know that Janice either isn’t going to get used at all or end up being lightly tapped into Abyss’s tummy. Stop pretending it’s a WMD.
I knew the new power-monger was going to be Angle when they teased it before the break, just by showing a pair of legs walking. No one else walks like Angle anymore (sadly). Can’t say I’m excited. Get rid of one washed-up wrestler being the boss and replace him with another.
As a reminder, former face of TNA, AJ Styles is still in possession of the second most prestigious wrestling title belt on the planet, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and is the champion for the hottest wrestling company in the world. Leave TNA, move up in the world.