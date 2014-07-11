The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/10/14: Just Be Roy

– In other exciting news, With Spandex is now a real life thing in real life! David called out The Atlantic for thinking that The Rock isn’t black enough that you should read immediately, and I wrote a fashion retrospective on wrestling hillbillies because I too enjoy attacking the tough subjects head on.
This week on Impact: Things that are loosely related to last week, but kinda not really! Oh, and some important title stuff you should probably know about.
Taped a PPV? JEEEEEEEEEEEEEBUS.
Watching PPVs from 2000 on WWE Network has reminded me so often how much I HATE tough guy/serious wrestling machine/”don’t mess with me” Kurt Angle.
Goofy, milk drinking, all-American nerd Kurt Angle that could flip a switch and kill you in the ring was the perfect wrestling heel. He was like Bo Dallas mixed with “YES!”-heel Daniel Bryan. All I can do now when I see Kurt is shake my head
I’m with you for the vast majority of the report. But my heart grew 3 sizes when MVP said “I won’t stand for this. Literally.” I probably just have the actual worst sense of humor, but oh my god I laughed.
The Wolves and those other goons were standing in the wrong corners for a tag team match. Christ, TNA, do even ONE BASIC THING right, would you please?
Don’t forget that in the Bethlehem tapings, hard camera was positioned where the entrance ramp is, and not to the right of it. That could be why everything was skewed.
Or they’re super stupid. It really could be either.
Yeah that second page of videos were just a mess of terrible wrestling. Thankfully I do like EC3 and Spud, and I have always had a mark point for Rhino. But everything else, was no bueno.
I was at these tapings, and have some extraneous LIVE EXPERIENCE notes.
-That room was TINY. I have to give TNA all the credit in the world for making it look like a regular arena. I’ve been to Wrestling is Fun shows with fuller crowds.
-The crowd LOOOOOOOOOVED Bully Ray. This hurt me because, a) I am a decent human being who likes my faces to be good people as well, and b) I had just bought a TROUBLE TROUBLE TROUBLE TROUBLE shirt to support the guy he was being such a dick to.
-If you go to the 5:28 mark on that Angle/Joe video, you can catch a painful-once-you-know-it’s-there edit to get rid of Samoa Joe dropping an F-bomb.
-That balcony spot was just as hilarious in person.
-The thing I couldn’t wait to see on TV was the part of the Bromans’ entrance where they side hop and fist bump down the ramp. It ended up being my favorite dumb thing in a night full of really dumb things. On Impact they cut to the entrance in progress RIGHT. AFTER. THAT. I seriously hate this company sometimes.
-That terrible Gunner/Shaw/Anderson/Hemme video? They did that live in the ring. It was awful and featured even worse Christy Hemme acting. They may have reshot it solely because her reaction was more one of confusion than repulsion.
-Fun fact: the reason that they cut to montage footage during the match announcements for Night of Champion…ship Reprocussions was because Kurt Angle announced Angelina Love as the Knockouts Champion even though she lost the title to Gail Kim last week/one hour ago.
-One of the main things I wanted to see at this taping, The Willow, was dangled in front of me and taken away. I seriously hate this company sometimes.
-I tried to turn the Austin Aries chants into an “AUS-TIN-AR-IES / SA-NA-DA” dueling chant. I was about as unsuccessful as you can be.
-I spent most of the Bully Ray/Rhino talking segment watching EC3 and Rockstar Spud do fantastic reactions to everything they said. Their best buddy energy is just tops. When they inevitably have EC3 turn on him to be the BIGGEST HEEL I’m going to be very sad. Oh wait…in TNA turning on your best friend would probably be a face turn. STILL GONNA BE SAD.
-After the battle royal they taped a DJ Z vs. Crazzy Steve match. SPOILERS: It was CRAZZY.
All in all, if you can get super-cheap tickets and you don’t mind watching short matches that mean nothing and make you feel nothing, it was a pretty good time! I’d go again! I know, I’m shocked too!
Is Lashley able to speak?
So many things about TNA I don’t get. As mentioned by many, how do people cheer for Bully and not EC3? Willow , if they didn’t keep telling you he was ” Jeff Hardy’s ultra violent ,unpredictable alter ego” maybe it would sell better. Also running around the ring and cackling but with Jeff Hardy’s same move set…not unpredictable. If they played him like say Cody Rhodes is doing Stardust ( you know fun) Just a thought. The Menagerie….wait, Knux is the one you have talking? I should love these guys, I want to love these guys but TNA won’t let me. The Vaudevillans on NXT are so much fun, this is what the Menagerie should be if not for the TNA obsession with everyone being shitty, unlikable jerks. I keep watching for EC3, Spud, Bromans and the foolish hope that Joseph Park will return to us.
I skipped ahead and read the spoilers. =(