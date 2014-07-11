The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/10/14: Just Be Roy

Hey kitty cats, welcome back! Last Friday was USA Guy’s birthday or something, so I’ve got a full recap of the previous episode of Impact Wrestling before we get to this week’s Best and Worst. The good news is that we didn’t really miss anything. The bad news is that on a televised wrestling show, we didn’t really miss anything.

In other exciting news, With Spandex is now a real life thing in real life! David called out The Atlantic for thinking that The Rock isn't black enough that you should read immediately, and I wrote a fashion retrospective on wrestling hillbillies because I too enjoy attacking the tough subjects head on.

This week on Impact: Things that are loosely related to last week, but kinda not really! Oh, and some important title stuff you should probably know about.