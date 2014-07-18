The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/17/14: We Want What Now?

Pre-show notes:

– Brandon here. Regular columnist Danielle Matheson is on vacation this week and headed to New England to enjoy some Chikara, so I’m filling in. I apologize in advance.

– With Spandex, you guys. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

– Share the column and I won’t swerve you when I become an evil GM. I think they award that job via social media shares these days.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling for July 17, 2014.