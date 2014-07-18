The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/17/14: We Want What Now?

Pre-show notes:
– Brandon here. Regular columnist Danielle Matheson is on vacation this week and headed to New England to enjoy some Chikara, so I’m filling in. I apologize in advance.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling for July 17, 2014.
Why does the table say DX?
Because it doesn’t.
It says Dixie.
Are The Menagerie still a thing?
Yeah Crazzy Steve was in the X-Division Gauntlet For The Gold. He eliminated One Tiger but then got eliminated straight after by One Wolf.
Jesus, you all are just cranking out articles today. And please at least consider a guest paragraph or two next week for Muta.
I don’t know what Muta’s wearing there, but I want one
I want to know how he sees out of it. I don’t see any eyeholes, nor does it seem especially sheer.
Keiji Mutoh don’t need no eye holes. He senses through extra sensory perception because he’s that fucking awesome.
Good lord that banner pic. Spud, Dixie and Sgt Slaughter’s brother’s face are absolutely perfect
Fuck that “we want muff” guy. No, WE don’t. Some of us can actually get it and, as Brandon pointed out, we don’t call it muff. And frankly, he should be the one 3D put through the table for being an asshole to women but hey, we are still dealing with TNA here and they aren’t exactly better than that guy sometimes.
But maybe I’m just some white knight vegan faggot or something, I don’t know.
Besides that guy, it does sound like a shockingly good show. I had heard the tapings in NYC were actually pretty okay to good at times. Maybe I’ll tune in next week and see if the semi-hype is real.
Yeah I was pleasantly surprised. It was a perfectly enjoyable wrestling show, besides Muff Guy and his cohorts.
This was the best episode of Impact in several months. This was a throwback to the days before they got the 2 hour show when they were packing more actual wrestling into a 1 hour show than they would later in a 2 hour show. The show was almost completely wrestling and almost no filler. It was glorious. This is what TNA needs to do. They can’t do melodrama nearly as good as WWE, they’ve tried for well over half a decade and failed miserably. They need to go back to this style. Just enough backstage stuff to say boom, this is why this is happening, back to the ring time to kick the crap out of each other. It’s so simple. I hope they can keep it going, but I obviously have heavy doubts.
[www.youtube.com] Spud needs love not meaningless sex, you’ve got a round butt, he’s not impressed. So many girls wanna get in his pants. But he’s no whore, he needs romance.
I have to assume Brandon is so upset at that guy they kept cutting away to because it busted him to Destiny and now she knows he was in New York for these TNA tapings right?
I’m so worried by what you guys apparently think I look, act and sound like.
That guy with the fedora can’t be possibly a real person.
He is and his name is Brandon Stroud.
Really? If that’s true then he’s not allowed to make fun of Lawler’s shirts anymore because that fuckin fedora is as douchey as Lawler’s douchy shirts.
no, not really
I’m just going to put this out there- I love racist, condescending heel James Storm. That is the best James Storm. And with the Great Muta showing up, maybe we can get some action into this storyline.
So Stroud can make gay jokes about wrestlers (In this case, James Storm), but the wrestlers themselves can’t because it’s wrong, correct?
Gotcha.
Brandon, is this some ongoing joke that I didn’t catch on to, or you just don’t realize it’s Sanada, not Senada?
So TNA crowds do the “YES!” chant as well?
They should just stick to “WE WANT MUFF!”.