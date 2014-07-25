The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/24/14: E-C-SCHLUB! E-C-SCHLUB!

Hi friends! I’m back from vacation, and ready to jump right into TNA Impact: Escape to New York. A few things:
– I wrote about my adventures in New England, overcoming personal fears, and attending the Chikara show in Boston last weekend. Check it out!
This week on Impact: A wrestling legend, some hardcore legends, and probably more than one legend in their own minds.
I hate myself for giggling like a 12-year old at Tazz saying “I guess we’re looking at Dixie Carter’s posse… And it’s quite impressive”
No Best for Samuel Shaw’s GLORIOUSLY cheesy mustache? I had a fuller stache than that when I was 15. It’s such a wonderfully crappy mustache. I want to believe it took him a month to grow that.
Also, The Beautiful People pissed me off so much, like they did you. Here’s Gail Kim and Taryn Terrell throwing their bodies at each other with reckless abandon and I’m loving the shit out of it, then Angie and Velvel had to ruin everything. Fuck you Beautiful People!
I’m also going to give the crowd a Best for the love they gave Gail Kim when she came out. That’s how you’re supposed to react when the best female wrestler in the world comes out. I wish every crowd would give her that kind of respect.
Yeah at this point I could do without the Beautiful People. I love Gail Kim and seeing her and Taryn tear it up was an actual high point for me too.
I was at the first RAW at the Manhattan Center when I was 10 years old. It will always be the pinnacle of my wrestling experience. Not even Damien Demento was able to ruin that experience for me. I get tingly nostalgic feelings every time I see an event filmed there like no other venue (sports or otherwise) that I’ve ever been to.
The main problem I found with the ME is that the winners looked incredibly weak. It was BE CALM AND DON’T BE CALM and 3D beating up everyone oh and JACKSON appears. Then EC3 picks up the win.
Best: EC3’s “Street fight? I’M from the streets!” had me laughing out loud.
Snitsky and Ezekiel?? Wow, more generic,ultra violent ,screaming guys dressed in black…with beards…who used to work for WWE.ugh. Does TNA creative and by creative I mean Russo know anything else?
I could be talked into Big Zeke, possibly, if you got me drunk enough, but Snitsky? Snitsky!? Snitsky is beyond awful.
I would just like to see them develop any wrestler with a personality. I was starting to like asshole Magnus until the made him generic violent guy with Bram. Also I think they made a huge mistake with devaluing the X division title and eliminating the tv title. I love that in NXt we get more athletic matches and as a fan of the’old WCW Saturday night you would always get great cruiser weight and TV title matches. I just think they are limiting themselves to everyone is a tough guy or hardcore.
I gotta admit, I didn’t see the Sanada heel turn coming. I figured he and racist heel James Storm would have a feud with the Great Muta acting as advisor to his protege. I’ll be interested to see where this arc goes from here.
Always good to see Muta in action.
If nothing else, this should give Sanada massive heel heat when he goes back to Japan and Wrestle-1. I too want to see where TNA goes with this and I agree with Brandon that this is the role Storm is best suited for. He makes a pretty good belligerent, condescending, asshole heel.
ECW Originals vs. the New Breed, Take 2