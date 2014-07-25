The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 7/24/14: E-C-SCHLUB! E-C-SCHLUB!

#TNA #Pro Wrestling #Impact Wrestling
07.25.14 4 years ago 12 Comments
Hi friends! I’m back from vacation, and ready to jump right into TNA Impact: Escape to New York. A few things:

– I wrote about my adventures in New England, overcoming personal fears, and attending the Chikara show in Boston last weekend. Check it out!

– Share, comment, tweet, tumbl, and tell everyone you know about With Spandex, and the articles we work hard to get out there. Your part of the deal is super simple, and helps us out tremendously.

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here for breaking news on sports, wrestling, pop culture, and whatever weirdo thing my cat is doing, probably.

This week on Impact: A wrestling legend, some hardcore legends, and probably more than one legend in their own minds.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA#Pro Wrestling#Impact Wrestling
TAGSABYSSAUSTIN ARIESBEST AND WORST OF IMPACTbest and worst of tna impactbobby lashleyBOBBY ROODEbramBULLY RAYdevonDIXIE CARTERDJ ZEMAEC3ETHAN CARTER IIIezekial jacksonGAIL KIMGENE SNITSKYgreat mutaGUNNERIMPACT WRESTLINGJAMES STORMJEFF HARDYJESSIE GODDERZKENNY KINGKING MOKURT ANGLElow kiMAGNUSMATT HARDYMR. ANDERSONMVPPRO WRESTLINGRHINOROBBIE EROCKSTAR SPUDsamuel shawseiya sanadaTARYN TERRELLthe best and worst of impactthe best and worst of impact wrestlingThe Best and Worst of TNA Impactthe bromansthe dudley boysTNATOMMY DREAMERZEMA ION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP