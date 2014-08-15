The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 8/14/14: Fake Cops, Real Trouble

Hey guys. I know this week is tough and everything in the world is awful, so let’s take a break and escape into a wrestling world where…umm…everything is awful.

– We all made predictions for SummerSlam. Mine includes clubhouses and friendship. For more serious and accurate predictions, you should probably read the predictions of everyone else who works at With Spandex.

– With Spandex remains pretty great, so make sure to tell all of your friends about it. Also, please make them read this column. Tweet, share, tumbl, email, and whatever else you have to do to get people reading and make me feel like I’m walking alone for miles in the pit of danger that is TNA.

Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here, but only if you’re super cool. (Just kidding. None of us are cool.)

This week on Impact: TNA proves it is totally your racist uncle who still gets invited over for Christmas so he doesn’t get drunk and fall asleep with a lit cigarette.