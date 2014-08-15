The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 8/14/14: Fake Cops, Real Trouble

– We all made predictions for SummerSlam. Mine includes clubhouses and friendship. For more serious and accurate predictions, you should probably read the predictions of everyone else who works at With Spandex.
– With Spandex remains pretty great, so make sure to tell all of your friends about it. Also, please make them read this column. Tweet, share, tumbl, email, and whatever else you have to do to get people reading and make me feel like I’m walking alone for miles in the pit of danger that is TNA.
Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here, but only if you’re super cool. (Just kidding. None of us are cool.)
This week on Impact: TNA proves it is totally your racist uncle who still gets invited over for Christmas so he doesn’t get drunk and fall asleep with a lit cigarette.
As bad as any of this is, the commentary make it that much worse. And that may have been pointed out many times in the past, but it’s just sooo true.
Can I suggest a supplemental worst for Tazz and his “Where I come from we call the police the fuzz”
I am not certain if Tazz comes from the late 60’s early 70’s or is he from Vince McMahon’s trying to sound cool reject file.
Tazz please keep calling the police the fuzz you bad mammma jammmma
Supplemental, supplemental worst for EC3 not taking the opportunity to call Joseph Park when he was being escorted out by the fuzz
Supplmental fuck you to Tazz for putting that term back in my head.
TNA is just the worst. From the constant celebration of putting Dixie thru a table to Bully Ray and his ” This is for all of you and the boys in the back” just awful.
The circle jerk lovefest between the Dudleys and Hardys was just nauseating.
hey Tazz , try remembering people’s name just a little in trying to put yourself over you and reminding us AGAIN you are from Red Hook… fucking moron.
I came up with a great idea for a Heel Stable for Impact Wrestling. A bunch of gentlemanly babyfaces who are heel because they don’t spend all their time being all “lol that bitch gonna suck dick cause she a ho” and instead they form a stable about being polite and they beat respect into the ‘faces’ (See 3D/KanadianKanadianKracker et. al) so they refer to all women as either women or ladies. Eventually they take over the company, issue everyone to spend Equality Training and then everyone becomes polite.
that sounds painfully boring and incredible way to disenfranchise a large portion of the audience.
It’s frustrating to see you criticize the dudleyz like this because unlike Hogan/Flair/Foley/Van Dam they genuinely tried to make TNA work for years. A company full of them and TNA wouldn’t have failed the way it did. But, in the end, they were stuck reinventing themselves through crappy storylines and bad upper management. In the end, they are the only ‘attitude era’ act i’m willing to give leniency to. The ship is sinking and they might as well have their farewell tour on tv as far as i’m concerned.
That being said, the match was just okay. Without genuine stakes, it isn’t really the same.
Can we keep giving fancy names to poorly-constructed Monster’s Ball weapons?
BARTHOLOMEW (A 2×4 with a chainsaw hot glued to it)
KINGSBURY (A machete duct taped to ANOTHER machete)
I am now deeply disappointed that the mystery wrestler is not Hadok, the fisherman wrestler. :p
“I am James Wya… uhh, I mean ‘Storm’ and I am the Eater of… uhh… pie! And beer!”
(In the background Sanada is wearing a farm girl dress and has “Sister Sanagail” written across his face with lipstick)
Sanada didn’t dye his hair black, he just ceased being Super Saiyan when Storm drained all the fight out of him. If the payoff for this is Sanada doing the fusion dance with Tigre Uno and fusing into Sanudo to destroy his evil oppressor, I’m completely on board. I will also accept Sanada fusing with Manik to form Manada, a wrestler who wears half a mask.
Manik is Kinam spelled backwards!
“What loser money mark booked this garbage?”
Vince Russo, that is always the answer.
Danielle does it help if we hit refresh like 10x? TNA has gotten so bad I can’t get through your reviews. The first half was great though. What’s happening in Chikara right now?
Fun fact: CHIKARA is a fun promotion in that they goof around and have fun, they don’t actually put on many great matches, though. Don’t get me wrong, CHIKARA does put on some good matches, particularly around King of Trios time, but for every good match they put on there are at least 2 garbage matches. CHIKARA is great from a guys messing around and having a good time point of view, not so good from a quality wrestling matches point of view. It’s a similar situation with SHIMMER, which I like a lot. While I love the company existing, and they do put on good matches, they also put on a lot of seriously sloppy garbage matches. I appreciate the younger, less experienced and/or just less talented guys and gals getting a spot on the card and a chance to try to improve, I’m not going to pretend that the matches they put on are are good, or even mediocre. There is a lot of cringeworthy ring work you have to wade through in small promotions like that.
A winner is you for: “Unless Kid from Chrono Cross is trapped inside”.
I don’t think there was a good match this episode. Yesterday, I watched Edge/Christian, Dudleys and Hardys match from WrestleMania so I just wasn’t that into the main event. Unrelated topic, I’m for Sanada and James Storm to get married, win the Tag titles and finish each others sentences.
TNA’s timing is the best. Real life possible police abuse is headline news, and here we have some super fun police abuse! By the good guys!
I really don’t see the problem. its obvious why bubba ray is the face and ec3 is heel.
James Storm to announce exciting new heel stable, win all the belts, “take over” TNA, get run off by old heel stable refitted as good guys (I think we’re up to “Aces & Eights” on the Old Heel Stable We Suddenly Like countdown).