The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 9/24/14: A Fine Bromans

Hi friends! I had an amazing weekend of wrestling and fun and friends. This…is not that write up. But it does include some of the reasons I had so much fun, so I’m pretty excited to get to it! But first…
– A HUGE thank you to everyone who came out to King of Trios this past weekend and said hello/high-fived. You are all fabulous, and my new favourite people. Watching people fall in love with the wrestlers of Chikara makes my heart happier than almost anything.
This week on Impact Wrestling: Kurt Angle totally invents Post-Its.
Dude, JFDC took that woman’s flute. He is a ***MONSTER***.
(Actually he’s a wonderful heel but I take rudo contempt very seriously in CHIKARA.)
That spaced-out spot by Anderson, what is he even doing?
The Brother Men are pretty great, gotta say. Lately I’ve been wearing out my reggaeton horn app.
I think they need to make Eddie Edwards their understudy.
The more I think about it, the more I’d like to see TNA blur the lines of reality and slowly have roster members start to look for career options as back up plans, just in case. Here are just a few examples I came up with for potential storylines during a slow day at work.
1) Kurt Angle keeps bragging to everyone about how he has “connections” at this big wrestling company up north. Periodically, he sneaks off to call his friend “Hunter”, but the calls always go straight to voicemail.
2) The Wolves get jobs at a used car lot, but are later fired when they end up going months without selling anything.
3) Ethan Carter, worried that his family’s money will dry up if Impact can’t get a new TV deal, notices that DJ Z is making tons of money spinning at private parties. He tries to learn those skills himself, but it doesn’t work out – Z is trying to show him that the key to DJ’ing is learning when to drop the bass, but Carter just wants to boost the TREBLE TREBLE TREBLE.
4) Abyss starts openly contemplating about going back to school, maybe getting that law degree.
5) Bram wants to open a breakfast joint, featuring his special All-You-Can-Eat Bramcakes with Crab Apple Jelly. No one has the heart to tell him it’s a terrible idea.
With that many “Bests” in the beginning (which I agree with), is this one of the better Impacts you’ve seen?
Oh man, next week we get Gail Kim vs. Jessicka Havok! I’m so freakin’ pumped for this match! Please, for the love of God, TNA, give them AT LEAST 10 minutes to tear it up.