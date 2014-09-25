The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 9/24/14: A Fine Bromans

Hi friends! I had an amazing weekend of wrestling and fun and friends. This…is not that write up. But it does include some of the reasons I had so much fun, so I’m pretty excited to get to it! But first…

– A HUGE thank you to everyone who came out to King of Trios this past weekend and said hello/high-fived. You are all fabulous, and my new favourite people. Watching people fall in love with the wrestlers of Chikara makes my heart happier than almost anything.

– Be sure to comment, tweet, tumbl, and share this column. If you do, you are also my favourite people.

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here.

This week on Impact Wrestling: Kurt Angle totally invents Post-Its.