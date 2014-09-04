The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 9/3/14: The Moment Of Gunception

– In case you missed it, I wrote about Alundra Blayze and Bull Nakano on the 20th anniversary of their iconic SummerSlam match. I’m so excited to write about more great women’s matches, so be sure and leave a comment as to who you’d like to see featured in the future!
This week on Impact Wrestling:
That EC3 promo was wrestling gold, and you got a shitload of “what?” chants and a CM Punk chant.
For fuck’s sake these people are terrible.
Doesn’t make it much better, but Bram was part of the original Ascension, wasn’t he? Well, maybe not the original Ascension, La Ascension, back when it was being managed by Ricardo Rodriguez.
Maybe I’m thinking of the Wyatts.
He was. That is why this is terrible.
I was actually surprised when I found out Bram was one of the original members of the Ascension. I thought he was just some random British indie dude TNA pulled out from the pit of indie dudes no one actually cares about, like with Gunner and Sam Shaw.
The idea of a Gail Kim vs. Jessicka Havok feud for the belt is making me feel all types of warm and fuzzy inside. This feud, if it happens, will be awesome because:
1) Gail Kim is awesome
2) Jessica Havok is awesome
3) Gail works really well with a bigger opponent (see: Awesome Kong feud)
TNA, if you’re reading this (they’re not), please, please, please, please, please, pleeeeeeeeeeeease:
a) make this feud happen
b) give these women a MINIMUM of 10 minutes for their matches
c) Keep The Beautiful People as far away from this as possible. Have them film a bunch more comedy skits with the Bromans, keep them the fuck out of the building when Gail and Jessicka are tearing it up in the ring.
As an aside, Danielle, you get a Gold Star Award for mentioning “The Dangerous Queen” Akira Hokuto in your column. I love her so much.
I love her more, Caveman!
Do you really trust TNA to run a Havok/Lashley program?
The two things I took away from that X Division match:
“Like Chuck Woolery from Love Connection”
I hope Randy Orton uses the Gringo Killer as a transitional move next week.
To try and put a positive spin on Tazz’s idiotic comments, just imagine how much worse it’d be if Havok turned up on Raw.
– 2 minute losses to the Total Divas cast via arm-linking, 7-woman clothesline
– JBL, Lawler and Cole making sexist comments that make Tazz look like the whitest knight on earth
– The inevitable pairing with Hornswoggle
Don’t forget a projectile vomit gimmick because Vince’s brain literally goes LOL BODILY FUNCTIONS R FUNNIES
Yeah, but she’d also get to appear on NXT which would likely be way better than anything that could happen to her on Impact and RAW combined.
It’s so weird with the two major promotions at the moment. Can’t we like, take guys like Ziggler, Bryan, Rollins, Ambrose, etc. etc. from WWE, THEN get most of the Knockouts, Spud and EC3, the Bromans, etc. etc. from TNA, and mash them together into some sort of franken-promotion that feuds exclusively with NXT?
Enzo and Big Cass vs. The Bromans (with Zack Ryder in the stands weeping)
AJ/Paige/Havok vs. The BFFs
Bayley and Emma twisting the Beautiful People into Beautiful Pretzels
The ROH nerds can have Joe/Bryan/Aries and pretend it’s still 2004.
KENTA VS. TAJIRI
The Ascension vs. Bram and Gunner because KNOCK KNOCK (WHO’S THERE) BRA-DEN WAL-KER is still funny.
This has become a thing that I want.
Wait, where the heck did Tajiri come from? Also, why does he wrestle KENTA, because they’re both Japanese?
Because they’ve both wrestled in Japan, and unless getting all the not shitty parts of TNA means we also get their ability to get other wrestlers to wrestle ours on major TV networks, I don’t get to have Okada, Nakamura, etc. etc.
What have you done to Tajiri? I haz sad.
Want to start this off by saying that I love With Spandex, and the recaps here and from With Leather(mostly Brandon’s) are probably the biggest reason why I’m watching wrestling again after about a decade of not watching…..
I don’t want this to come off as a shitty comment from some random internet troll, but I would love it if these TNA recaps actually told me what happened in the matches. Every now and then, I get a specific description of what happened, but a lot of the paragraphs are rants.
My work schedule prevents me from watching, and I’m not allowed to watch the videos in the post while at work. So really, I have no idea what happened 90% of the time. All I have is Danielle’s complaint/love of something someone did or didn’t do during the match. It would probably make much more sense if I saw the show, but again I can’t with work…..and honestly, it’s TNA, so I don’t really want to waste what little free time I have watching a tape of a taped episode of Impact(IMPACTion?). I’m perfectly happy just reading what happened.
I understand that this is basically an opinion column, but if you can find a way to tell me what actually happened (example – Lashley beat so and so with the Finger Poke of Doom after Zodiac came to the ring dressed as Meng) it would be greatly appreciated, and make your Best and Worsts much better in my opinion.
The Earl Hebner 2-Count has always infuriated me with the way he slips his body to stop himself.
“Wrestling is (very) slowly but surely changing for women, and I am more than happy to fight tooth and nail to make sure people like you get left behind.”
Hell. Yes. Danielle! 100% correct, and I hope those idiots do get left behind. In a gutter.
i’d rather see Havok use the chokeslam as a her finisher. “white noise” is not very good
Not a fan of the Air Raid Crash? To each their own, but I like the Air Raid Crash (Fun fact: It’s a move Gail Kim used to use as a finisher). The prospect of a Gail Kim/Jessicka Havok feud also opens up the possibility of Gail breaking out a few moves she hasn’t done in a while:
1) Christo – I don’t think she’s done it since Tara left. The move depends on having a strong opponent that can hold her up in that position for a while. Jessicka Havok certainly fits the bill.
2) Diving Senton – Havok is tough enough that she’d be willing to take the full brunt of this move.