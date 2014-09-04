The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 9/3/14: The Moment Of Gunception

Hola, mis gatos!

– In case you missed it, I wrote about Alundra Blayze and Bull Nakano on the 20th anniversary of their iconic SummerSlam match.

– I'm super podcast-rusty, but I hung out with British teen pop sensation Kieran Shiach to give report cards to the TNA roster. I'll also be on Aubrey Sitterson's Straight Shoot next Monday (September 8th) to discuss Raw and probably get mad at stuff, so that'll be a fun thing.

This week on Impact Wrestling: