The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender 9/17/14: A Blue Manik For Less Green

– Did you read Women’s Wrestling Weekly on Friday? If not, you really need to. The erasure of female wrestling innovators is super depressing, but Megumi Kudo vs. Combat Toyoda is one of the best matches you’ll ever see.
– I’ll be at the Impact taping tonight (Thursday) in Bethlehem, and King of Trios the next three days. This weekend is going to be magical. If you’re planning on attending, come find me for hellos and high fives! I’ll be the one with mermaid hair hugging every wrestler ever.
– Like, share, comment, tweet, and do whatever you can to get this out there, and participate in the conversation. Even if that conversation is “Where the hell is Rockstar Spud?” but especially if the conversation is “Where the hell is Rockstar Spud?”
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here.
This week on Impact: Will there be any Surrender? Even a modicum? Maybe just a teensy bit? Just how much Surrender could possibly happen?
One thing the tag match got me to thinking is, why wasn’t this the blow-off match? Or, more to the point, why weren’t these timed better? All three teams have a win (unless I’m forgetting something), so I guess whoever wins next wins the belts, but it just seems like the Ladder match that also involved Tables and Chairs on the “Pay-per-view” should have been the finish.
That said, did the wolves announce their stipulation for the next match? I remember that’s supposed to be a thing.
I still think it’s funny that a “Full Metal Mayhem” match involves tables. All the tables should be made of metal.
…or maybe they could glue a bunch of chairs together in the shape of a table! idk, I’m just brainstorming here.
I hope they just spray paint regular tables in metallic tones.
How have you made no mention of Davey Richards breaking his leg?
Damn Havok did made everyone look bad in that match.
I don’t know why, but I really laughed when Velvet hit her a couple times , and then did a happy sort of jump like a bunny before running the ropes.
Of course it had no effect on Havok whatsoever but tell that to the confused bunny who tried it twice
Why do James Storm Bram AND Gunner all look like they could be triplets – maybe not Storm as much but damn still sorta crazy to me
TNA’s just not a good flyer, or it’s just full of hot air/gas.
No, but seriously, where the hell is Rockstar Spud?
¿Dónde está el Rockstar Spud?
I keep forgetting to watch Impact on Wednesdays, so used to it being on Thursday. Disappointed that I keep missing out on James Storm’s lunacy.
James Storm is a giant, useless dick and Manik and Sanada are his blue balls. I’m pretty sure that’s what’s going on.
My first thought after seeing that Brittany photo: Damn. Dixie’s let herself go.
I DVR’d it to give it a chance, and watched it when I got home. I just stopped in the middle of the ladder match because I just didn’t care, and I haven’t had the heart to even turn it back on or try again. I don’t think I’ll be able to finish it.
Just…no, TNA. No.
This was my first time watching TNA and I thought it was sick. That tag match was brutal, I can’t believe Hardy is still taking bumps like that. And Bobby Lashley took a pretty sick dive out the ring too. I wasn’t really into Havok (and I’m bummed because I hear Knockouts are great) but overall it was an entertaining watch. I’m surprised to see that you guys didn’t like it, maybe I’m missing something.
Somehow I’ve been roped into live recapping several editions of IMPACT for 411 since Angle became the head honcho (that was actually the first episode that I covered). Prior to that, I just watched lots of YouTube clips of IMPACT and then whatever specials/PPVs they put on. I think the biggest positive that I’ve found is that, in absence of the nonsense storylines and whatnot, in that time, they’ve at least focused a lot more on actual in-ring content. And even when it’s not paritcularly good (see: Bram/Gunnar), it’s still better than suffering through RAW and Smackdown’s endless video recaps and the treading water that they’ve been doing since Summerslam.
My thoughts on this show:
-Wow, that Knockouts battle royal was bad, for every reason you said. TNA fans have always leaned on the strength of the Knockouts division, but honestly, aside from Havok, substituting the rest of the Knockouts in that match with Total Divas (even Rosa Mendes and Eva Marie) would’ve probably been an improvement.
-The Gunnar/Sam Shaw stuff is rapidly approaching the maximum creepout factor that Shaw/Christy had. Sadly, I feel like it’s going to get more uncomfortable before it gets better.
-All I want from TNA is for Alex Shelley to come back and wrestle a fifteen minute match in the X Division every week. Is that too much to ask? (And I only ask that because every time I get my hopes up over the rumors of him signing for the WWE, nobody ever hears anything for another year and we go right back to square one.)
-Okay, maybe not all I want, as an actual tag team division would be nice. As for the tag title series, while Edwards and Richards are the poorest man’s Edge and Christian in this series, I’ve still enjoyed watching it. Their selling sucks, but the old guys actually look like they’re at least 3/4 assing it, so that’s an improvement.
-I also think recapping the shows helps me tremendously, as I tend to tune out Taz and Tenay so that I can focus on the match action. I’m not exactly missing out on Gordon Solie/Jim Ross, y’know? And that tends to make things feel fresher (which they probably are for me anyway, because I haven’t watched 8000 episodes of IMPACT in a row).
-As bad as Gunnar/Bram was, Gunnar did hit a couple of moves that made me say “Hey, maybe this guy isn’t a complete dumpster fire”.
-I dug the main event – it was, by no means, a Match of the Year Candidate like the TNA fans would have you believe, but it was Perfectly Acceptable Wrestling. Sure, like you said, we should’ve gotten more/better on a PPV-lite, but it still left me happier than Cena beating Brock on Sunday will (I’m still hoping that doesn’t happen, but I’ve prepared myself for if it does). My biggest complaint is that the writing is pretty clearly on the wall, that Roode is going to win the title at Bound for Glory (although their weird taping schedule makes that significantly harder to keep a secret), but we’re not getting any build. Just like EY, Lashley just kinda keeps dispatching Roode without having to work harder each time they face off, and Roode isn’t significantly raising the stakes each time they square off to try to actually improve the end result. I hope John Gaburick watches the Sami Zayn/Cesaro build and matches between now and Bound for Glory so that he has some idea of how to book a compelling feud for whatever they decide their main event program is going to be after BFG. (Note: I also wish the main roster writers in the WWE would watch that feud as well and take copious notes, because there isn’t a match on Night of Champions that has a really good build, except for possibly Cena/Brock).
And one other positive: I dig the way they’ve booked Lashley since his return. MVP as his mouthpiece means that we never have to hear him use that weird squeaky voice that he has, and he’s been booked as the strongest heel champion in the Big 2 in quite some time (if Brock wins decisively on Sunday, that’ll move him into the ballpark, but I think Lashley will still have a pretty significant lead).
And yeah, I used to read “Hidden Highlights” on 411 religiously long before I wrote there, so I’m conditioned to be more positive than the average fan, I think.
More proof that they have no idea what they’re doing with this tag team series: During the match, Tazz says “All 3 teams are now 1-0!” after the Wolves win. Wouldn’t they actually all be 1-2? You know, considering they each lost 2-matches already, because each of the 3-teams has now won 1 match? When someone wins, and that person is not you but you are a part of said match, doesn’t that usually mean that you lost? Am I over-thinking this? TNA logic is hard y’all