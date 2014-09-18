The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender 9/17/14: A Blue Manik For Less Green

#TNA
09.18.14 4 years ago 18 Comments
Hey friends! I’ve been awake for an ungodly amount of hours and also drank two giant cans of Red Bull after no caffeine for months and Impact had a free-per-view let’s do this! First though:

– Did you read Women’s Wrestling Weekly on Friday? If not, you really need to. The erasure of female wrestling innovators is super depressing, but Megumi Kudo vs. Combat Toyoda is one of the best matches you’ll ever see.

– I’ll be at the Impact taping tonight (Thursday) in Bethlehem, and King of Trios the next three days. This weekend is going to be magical. If you’re planning on attending, come find me for hellos and high fives! I’ll be the one with mermaid hair hugging every wrestler ever.

– Like, share, comment, tweet, and do whatever you can to get this out there, and participate in the conversation. Even if that conversation is “Where the hell is Rockstar Spud?” but especially if the conversation is “Where the hell is Rockstar Spud?”

– Follow me on Twitter here, With Spandex here, and UPROXX here.

This week on Impact: Will there be any Surrender? Even a modicum? Maybe just a teensy bit? Just how much Surrender could possibly happen?

Around The Web

TOPICS#TNA
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF IMPACTREBELthe best and worst of impact wrestlingThe Best and Worst of TNA ImpactTNAVELVET SKY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP