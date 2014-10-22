The Best And Worst Of Main Event 10/21/14: A #2 Mayonnaise Jar On Funk & Wagnalls’ Back Porch

Nope, this week’s title doesn’t make any more sense in context.
Aside from JBL being weird & Cole telling me what I’m watching is terrible, I kinda enjoyed the opening segment as so corny & dumb it’s kind of fun. The real worst was the babyface team being typical WWE babyfaces & cheapshotting the heels for no reason. How was that not a heel turn? The Dusts had done absolutely nothing antagonistic! They all even seemed to be enjoying JBLs insanity together. That ending infuriated me.
Yeah, I was running in here to basically say this.
I rewound to make sure, because I originally thought Stardust through the chair at Jey, but it was just an unoccupied corner.
And come on, Gold and Stardust pulling the long con just to deliver a “Yo Mama” joke at JBL. How could you not like that?
Yay, 100%
I’ll be watching it later!
If you can’t at least laugh at Goldust’s delivery of “Yo Mama, JBL”, you have no soul.
It was good — Stardust’s mikshake joke, on the other hand, was somewhat less successful.
That Miz gif will never get old.
Looks like I’m going to need to check out Main Event this week.
Wait, why did “one the worst things I’ve seen on WWE TV in a long time” get a BEST?
WHY IS THE ROOM THE MOST TRANSCENDANTLY GREATEST OF ALL THE MOVING PICTURES WITHIN LAST 10 YEARS GIVE OR TAKE A PANDEMIC OF FLYING BOVINES? because entertainment dictates entertainment give or take the entertaining.
Maybe read the rest of the paragraph after that line to find out.
I enjoyed the opening segment. Goldust’s Yo Mama JBL delivery and JBL’s reaction towards Stardust hissing at him cracked me up.
Nice to see Kidd win with Moss-Covered Three-Handled Family Credenza (Perry Saturn style) for the first time since December 2011.
Sorry Bo you’re a great inspirational guy but I’m glad to see Big E pick up the win. He deserves better.
Rollins/Swagger was solid stuff. I’m digging Noble and Mercury as the stooges. As long as they compete in the tag team division to freshen it up and don’t compete in evening gown matches it will be ROCK DAMN GOOD.
Someday my grandchildren will say, “Pawpaw, where were you when Main Event lived up to its name?”
And I will say, “I was there, Bill at the End III. I was there.”
100% That extra 20% at the end was a cop-out, I still don’t consider the threshold reached. And IF this really was 100%, then where the hell is our ice-cream, huh?
[Cuts slice of ice cream cake] I never said you get ice cream too.
Fine…I’ll do it.
Worst: How Well Do You Know Your Bro
This segment…HURT me. Like…I had no idea what I was watching, nor WHY I was watching it especially at the start of the show. It was just cringe-worthy, and confusing as to why the Tag Title ‘story’ was used for it.
wasn’t that feud supposed to be a bloody vicious one when the heel turn happened at first and the Rhodes bros stepped out of a 2-month build up of backstage promo to get the most important thing in the galaxy? it’s just all for nothing. they’re just hundreds of empty promises with swerves as excuses to just repeat matches for tens of times without anyone keeping track or record and nothing making sense.
and it’s aaaaaaaaaall just because the writers are simply lazy. simply.
so irritating!
I’m okay with any arbitrary point system that says something with Bo Dallas in it is the best of the thing to ever happen.
I get an unexplainably huge kick out of Noble and Mercury being there more and more.
Reaction when you don’t hear Michael Cole call a “cover”…
