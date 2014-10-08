The Best And Worst Of Main Event 10/7/14: Only One Cheesesteak Left

Too bad pins only last three seconds.
Pre-show Notes:
Woah, Cole was on commentary? Please make that mean he’s getting demoted.
No, he’s just on everything now.
That makes me a saaaaaaaaaaaaaad panda :(
It could be worse, he could end up returning to NXT again.
Was at the show and was also really surprised this was the closer. In retrospect it would have made a lot more sense to open with this and then close with IC Title match. Was a decent amount of fun though, and Brie’s running knee looks amazing in real life, as does Alicia Fox’s northern lights suplex.
I dunno why, but they’ve always had the longer, more important match with bigger names (when there is one) lead off the show on Main Event.
I’ve always considered Main Event to be a lesser extension of the old Saturday Night’s Main Event shows. Much like the SNL they replaced, those shows always put the good stuff on and finished with the garbage no one stayed awake for except the die-hards. Couple that with the fact that Bo vs Ziggy was promoted on Raw and I would call the first match the actual “Main Event.”
Yea IDK why Nate doesn’t get this, this has always been the formula for ME because it’s based off the same formula for SNME.
Look at where everyone on Main Event wrestled on Smackdown and you have your answer given that they’re literally taped one after the other.
Brie Bella: “Please remember who my husband is!”
AJ Lee: “Please forget who my husband is.”
I have to imagine that having Cameron on your team actually gives you a reverse Handicap.
Also, why does Stardust keep eating pins from The Usos, when is that Cosmic Key going to start working for them?
the tag division hasn’t made sense in WWE in so long. why do you think the Wyatts haven’t won the titles off the Usos in first place, when they were the ones that got to beat up the Shield several times at the beginning of the year?
She gives you chafed thighs?
She makes you feel embarassed and shamed about your rope… climbing skills?
Wasn’t the original show structure of Main Event to have the big match go first when it started on Ion?
Yeah, but they built up to it with awesome boxing style hype promos and the match got at least 15 minutes. They don’t do that anymore.
that format was so very sweet and awesome at first, before they started repeating them when they ran out of fresh matches and eventually Main Event just became what Superstars was…
Wayne’s World, anybody?
Good little match by Dolph and Bo. I’ve been on the Bo-train since he turned heel on NXT so it’s good to see him improving in the ring. Ziggler on the other hand is always great in the ring.
Nikki’s doing good in the ring so far with her hoss style.
Tyson Kidd deserves better than to be used to promote Total Divas. His momentum goes down when he’s involved with this martial problem shit. He works much better when he’s given a good storyline, the people who saw his feuds with the likes of Yoshi Tatsu, Curtis Axel, Sami Zayn. Adrian Neville, Tyler Breeze etc would know this. Nevertheless nice to see him get more TV time lately, he deserves it after working his ass off for it the last 3 years on NXT.
Poor Stardust cannot beat an Uso in a singles match. It wasn’t so long ago when he was beating the likes of Booker T, Shield, The Wyatt Family, Real Americans etc.
Not that I’m (totally) against praising Nikki Bella’s improvements as a hoss, but didn’t she only do a weak appropriation of Brie’s knee move and her own rack drop finisher? That’s not much to praise her hossness this week.
Man, what’s really lame about Stardust’s continuous losses is that his entire existense was based on Cody Rhodes feeling inadequate as a tag team partner for Golddust. So what, should. I expect Stardust to dump Golddust, disappear for month, and return as The Natural Cody Rhodes or Dark Reign?
She didn’t do much but her rack drop was good enough for me to praise her.
Dark Reign? Now that brings back some nightmares of his character in TNA and not in a good way.
Fandango is still on the intro even though he’s been taken off TV. Give him his Dirty Curty gimmick back and he’s ready to creep everyone out.
So when do we get Bo Dallas as the “new” Mizark Henry?
I still can’t quite tell what the fuck Stardust’s finish is.
this needs more layla