The Best And Worst Of Main Event 11/4/14: The Main Roster FACTS of Life

Welcome to the Main Roster, Sami. Get ready to make more sad faces.
Pre-show Notes:
– Sami Zayn vs. Tyson Kidd? Justin Gabriel getting a chance to shine? This was practically an episode of NXT, so I expect you to share accordingly. Here’s the buttons.
– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook if you like what we do around here. Follow yours truly on Twitter too!
Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…
Tyson Kidd hitting that neckbreaker on the outside, rolling Sami into the ring, then MAKING NATALYA KISS HIS NECK LIKE A FIVE YEAR OLD WOULD HAVE HIS MOM DO FOR A BOO BOO is one of the infinite reasons why he is the greatest.
Fact.
Of course they do Sami-Tyson in my hometown when I’m not there
Also out of curiosity, did they introduce Sin Cara as the NXT Tag Team Champion? One thing that’s always bothered me is that they have these guys come up to the main roster and ignore that they are champions. They did this with Big E and Rollins when they were NXT Champs.
no, they did not. i was hoping they’d announce him too. maybe if they thought of bringing up kalisto to the main roster, they could be a tag team and mention it? oh no…..
but it’ll be okay. let NXT exist OUTSIDE the main roster. it’ll get its’ due sooner than later.
Tyson Kidd has a lion airbrushed on the back of his jacket, because a lion is a big cat. FACT.
Shit, I knew I forgot to Best something.
” On the main roster though, you’re two action figures being smashed together for the entertainment of a fickle crowd.”
Holy crap I love this analogy. I dont know why I never thought of this before.
seconded! that was a great line.
I wonder how many non-subscribers heard about the Network Exclusive return of Curtis Axel and signed up immediately? 1 million? 2 billion?
Shaamillions.
Curtis Axel wins exclusively on WWE Network.
I love how Tyson Kidd celebrates his wins like he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania. Brings back flashbacks of Daniel Bryan’s over the top celebrations in late 2011/early 2012.
Honestly speaking, aside from Tyson’s sever lack of audience goodwill and some weaker looking strikes, Tyson and Bryan are totally the same guy.
Shoot, roughly the same size, similar based kicks, technical wrestling, submission artists, yip definitely the same guy with a different body.
yeah, what @Johnny Slider said
and Nattie here is just the million billion trillion times shittier AJ Lee of 2011-2012. so yeah, I LOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE Tyson for imitating my favourite Daniel Bryan gimmick/period of his career ever!
I kind of loved watching Wyatt/Sin Cara. I didn’t think it was a great match or anything, but it was relatively lengthy — for a Sin Cara main roster match in the Year of Our Lord 2014 — and wasn’t a one-sided squash. But mostly it reminded me of a scene at the beginning of a comic book where a doomed superhero has the fight of his life before being killed by a major villain. It won’t mean anything and we’ll see Sin Cara on NXT tomorrow probably, but it felt nice at the time.
Re: Nattie’s nipples: They’ve probably moved due to all the breast augmentation she’s had. Not a judging statement, just fact. I didn’t mean to use the word fact there but I had to.
You can kinda see the left one, it’s aligned the fulcrum of that part of the sweetheart neckline.
Plus, Nattie is classy enough to have probably invested in nip buds so she doesn’t nip out when braless. Just saying.
What’s Curtis Axel been doing on his hiatus? Hitting the buffet cart?
Do Axel and Bo Dallas room together or something?
Can we just have Brandon write about wrestling?
This guy is seriously the worst.
-1
Sorry @ZiggleWiggle I’d say keep it the way it is. Brandon does a great job writing out Raw and NXT B&Ws and Nate does a great job writing out Smackdown and Main Event B&Ws.
I’m pretty sure if Brandon had to review every wrestling show this report would just be a scan of his obituary. Also, screw you.
he does?
Brandon is the best, but Nathan is my favourite. I relate to him more. his character is just a wee bit more similar to mine than Brandon’s.
I’m pretty sure that Axel won his first match with the Perfect Plex and then they never let him use it again as a finisher. I also legitimately can’t remember what his finisher was.
Some sort of neckbreakery thing? That’s usually a safe bet.
[youtu.be]
[youtu.be]
Well his first match as Curtis Axel was against Triple H……which was a call-off [post Extreme Rules 2013]
On Curtis Axel, the episode of WWE Superstars this week featured their reunion and parting ways. It was one of the best backstage segments of the entire year……well best in terms of showing two characters having and showing personalities.