The Best And Worst Of Main Event 11/4/14: The Main Roster FACTS of Life

Welcome to the Main Roster, Sami. Get ready to make more sad faces.

Pre-show Notes:

– Sami Zayn vs. Tyson Kidd? Justin Gabriel getting a chance to shine? This was practically an episode of NXT, so I expect you to share accordingly. Here’s the buttons.

– Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook if you like what we do around here. Follow yours truly on Twitter too!

Hit the next page for your Main Event of the evening (er, afternoon)…