The Best And Worst Of Main Event 7/15/14: Hollywood Miz Mizanin

Yes, a Main Event B&W is happening, so unless Saturday Morning Slam quietly returned (I wish) we’re officially recapping every WWE program with actual new wrestling content here on With Spandex.
Pre-show Notes:
I’m going to disagree about The Miz’s promo. It was pretty much a direct shot at Lebron James going back to the Cavaliers, and I thought it was actually pretty smart.
He was basically reading the “letter” that Lebron and “collaborator” Lee Jenkins posted on Sports Illustrated’s website last week, with a few tweaks about leaving Ohio instead of coming back.
The line about “It’s where I walked. It’s where I ran. It’s where I cried.” is a direct quote from Lebron’s letter.
[www.si.com]
And as if by magic, a Lebron reference appears in the report. Stupid non-fake sports!
I dig it, Nat! Solid first week!
Your math is pretty bunk. 1/100 plus 10% (10/100) plus 1/3 (33.333333/100) would be 44.3333 %.
As I said, I gave it some bonus points for being a good show (also I didn’t want to do real math).
Real math is fun and easy!
But Steiner math is the best!
It also doesn’t really make sense to just add them all up, because now you’re at 44.333/300 for your main event fraction. It’s actually 14.778 if you’re trying to make it a percent of one main event.
THAT’S NOT HOW FRACTIONS WORK!
This was great, and I love the gimmick. I really liked Main Event when it first started out, and had the old school setup and 2 matches at most. I kind of drifted away from it just because of how much wrestling is out there. I need to start catching it again on the network, now that I can’t watch Raw live.
Not being the time flux of the past and future Raw like Smackdown makes me more interested in it.
Start with the final episode from February this year. That’s when Main Event started airing live on the network and they put on their best string of episodes to date. Good long Divas Title match with AJ vs Natalya, Ambrose vs Henry for the US Title, Shield/Wyatt’s III (their best one yet), Triple Threat #1 contenders match for Big E.’s IC Title. Weeks like those make Main Event rival NXT foe best WWE show.
I’d like the “not the face” Miz more if he were to get a Vega mask not the clear broken nose one from Rhodes. He should walk down normally then before greeting the opponent motion for them to hold on a bit then put on a hard shell mask. That would make the putting his picture up on the titantron a better thing aswell.
Main Event has been so much better since it became live. They actually put decent wrestlers on it rather than having 3mb face the prime time players or whatever.
When I watched it last night I was actually upset that there wasn’t a B&W Main Event so I’m glad this exists! 8/10 would read again.
Damnit, when I saw this and saw so many Bests, I was hoping for a World First. Oh well; so long as ME keeps being good maybe this’ll happen more often. Kinda sad WWE has this mentality about Sheamus where he can lose once in a blue moon then instantly beat that person next match.
On another note, I’m glad to see the Miz doing really well since his return. I remember before he left to film it was hard being a Miz fan, but he seems to really have gotten back into his groove. As for the “Don’t hit the face” bit, I think it’s okay for it to happen every now and then as a means to allow him to disengage (rolll out of the ring to slow the pace).
Yeah, Miz is a gajillion times better as a self-obsessed brawling heel than as an audience bating submission based face.
Considering how short the show is; it is possible for an all Best review or an all Worst for that matter.
Nice work Nathan. Thats all i got.
i like the column already. thanks nate!
Glad to see some love for Main Event. It’s not always great but when it is it’s FANTASTIC. The Shield/Wyatt post-mania match was the best and you should watch it.
Perhaps the best part of the show is that I think the mid-carders have started to use it as a way to give their feuds another dimension. There’s actually some continuity there if you pay attention to it.
I’m really excited about this. There was this crazy episode of Main Event where Ryback interrupted THREE MATCHES ON THE SAME SHOW just to march around the ring to his music in a fashion similar to the bushwhackers.
This was around the time Ryback turned into INTERNET TOUGH GUY RYBACK, but because it was on Main Event, no one saw it but me, and I’ve been dying to talk about it. And now, since I don’t have to watch Main Event (thanks UPROXX!) if they do something this great again I’ll be able to go back and catch it.
I love this. Please, more. MORE
I don’t like Cameron but, come on, how do you not give her the song she recorded as her entrance music.
Because that song’s annoying, and her new music is great.
seriously, I think Cameron’s is my favourite main roster diva’s theme song in years! no hyperbole.
all these awful songs for kaitlyn, summer rae, total divas or whoever… we finally reached something!
When Brandon asked on Twitter what we wanted to see from expanded wrestling coverage, I suggested B & W of Main Event, so I’m tallying this as a victory for myself. And I guess for Nate too since I can only assume double the B&Ws = double the pay.
as if you weren’t already my favourite reviewer on withspandex (and uproxx) before, you start introducing MATH into your columns!
you’re the best, Nate, buddy :)