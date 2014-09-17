The Best And Worst Of Main Event 9/16/14: Kiss My Voluptuous Derrière

Ironically Nikki’s voluptuous derrière is one of the few things about recent programming that doesn’t make me want to tell WWE to kiss my voluptuous derrière.
Pre-show Notes:
Holy crap, Renee looks like Kirsten Dunst in the banner pic.
To be fair, a thousand yard stare and look of disinterest has a way of creating a Kirsten Dunst aura.
That Big E spear was rad as hell.
While I agree, he’s going to get himself or someone else killed or paralyzed doing that.
@theFakeMSol EXTREEEME!!!!!!!!!!!!
As much as I love Big E’s spear. I fear he’ll likely suffer a neck injury if he keeps doing it regularly although it hasn’t happened yet, it could in the future.
I love it, but I agree he should save it for big PPV matches that will lead to something better.
I am slowly but surely being ok with a Nikki Bella Title Reign. I mean, I’d feel a lot better if Paige would hold onto it, but I wouldn’t be the head spinning, projectile vomiting crazy I would’ve been a few weeks ago.
Nikki would make a much better heel champ than Paige with her current, confused faux-AJ thing.
Ugh, I hate agreeing with this line of thinking but it’s true. I like Paige too much to ever actually hate her (plus this frenemies thing entertains me but it’s nonsense), but my anti-Bella bias and RAW audiences’ low standards mean we can both agree to hate Nikki (even if for different reasons). The only thing standing in the way of Nikki being a decent heel champ is that she’s probably a transitional champion for the equally unlikeable Brie. If we’re veering away from Pay-J, at least give Naomi and Natalya actual tv time.
…or….you know…..Emma, maybe?
But for a dream, TheFakeMSol, but for a dream.
You know what? Put Natalya, Naomi and Emma in a triple threat match in a #1 contenders match for whoever is the Divas Champion post NOC. That way maybe the three of them will get actual tv time.
I’d just like the Paige/AJ “Will They or Won’t They” thing to have some semblance of closure. There are three ways to do this:
1. Go all the way. Just go for it. MAYBE that’ll even stop the CM Punk chants. But probably not. How hilarious is it that a good chunk of male wrestling fans at those shows would rather see Punk than two attractive women making out?
2. Paige says nuts to this, Rampaiges AJ in devastating fashion, and goes out on her own path. Meanwhile, AJ tries to help out Emma and Slayer to escape creative hell, I guess. Something like that?
3. They decide to just be friends and form Chickbusters 2.0.
Almost all of this all but requires Nikki winning, but like I said, I’d be good with it. And I feel both AJ and Paige would benefit, especially AJ who DESPERATELY needs a new direction to go in.
Now that’s an epic idea, AJ and Emma as Chickbusters 2.0. will kill 2 birds in 1 stone. It will free Emma from the dreaded creative of hell and it will give AJ something fresh to do. Somewhere Kaitlyn is smiling at the possibility of Chickbusters 2.0 being formed.
All solid ideas. I prefer 2 with the caveat that Paige and AJ get to finishe their feud with a 12 minute version of what they did at SummerSlam. I want them to finishe out as the lady feud version of Ambrose and Reigns.
@Dave M J “How hilarious is it that a good chunk of male wrestling fans at those shows would rather see Punk than two attractive women making out?”
not much, considering Punk would truly be a much more epic thing, and you can see attractive women kissing anywhere else on the internet without demoting Paige and AJ to the “can’t gain interest except by being overly sexual about their looks and feelings” divas. (it’s more of not wanting the second than wanting the first for me, but both of them work to that favor.) (also, I’m in no way saying the CM Punk chants at AJ are ok.)
Would love to see the likes of Emma,Paige .Alicia ,Summer or Nattie in ten minute matches .
[youtu.be]
The problem with Main Event for the women is that WWE only let’s them look good on shows that nobody watches. WWE ocassionaly hypes Main Event, so Cameron it is. By contrast, that solid 2-out-of-3 falls match you posted (live event), Emma and Alicia’s series (SuperStars), and everythig NXT (Vince isn’t paying attention) all have great stuff and all don’t have even a fifth of RAW’s audience.
They could easily film house shows in cities known for good crowds like Chicago and New York for the network all for ……
Renee does not give a fuck!
Renee’s glazed over look is exactly how most of us feel when Nikki talks, or does anything.
Cameron is pretty much the JTG of the Divas Division except JTG was definitely better in the ring. At least she did better on Main Event than she did on Raw.
Great match between Big E and Seth Rollins. Ironically Big E beat Rollins for the NXT title when they last faced each other in a singles match a year and a half ago.
I like JTG but many others wondered why he was still in WWE when he was rarely/hardly ever on TV unless he was getting squashed by Brodus Clay, Ryback etc.
I think Renee appreciates a good posterior. I remember she was staring at Sheamus’ behind after a backstage interview a few months back.
+1
God bless Seth Rollins. Dude bumps on Main Event like he’s closing out Wrestlemania.
But yeah, he’s gonna be using a cane within 10 years, right?
I was going to say he could use Curt Hawkins’s cane since it’s still somewhere backstage but then I remembered Zack Ryder had it on the JBL & Cole show.
Alicia Fox and Emma have been having pretty baller-ass matches on Supersrtars. But since no one watches Superstars (WWE barely gives a shit if the audio is correct on it) No one knows.
I keep saying this, but Cameron and Brie Bella’s themes are definitely left over Total Divas background music.
I’m one of the few who still watches Superstars. I prefer the 3-4 match format over the 2 match format their currently doing on it.
Well, clearly Superstars needs more time for RAW RECAPS.
Maybe I’ll just recap Superstars instead of Main Event one week and see if anybody notices.
Brie’s new song sounds like a more dance floor version of Portal’s Still Alive:
[www.youtube.com]
Can we turn Brie into GlaDos? Have her be a giant robot who taunts Nikki during her matches.
I have to agree, Cameron’s mirror is disgusting.
Thank you for understanding.
Damien Sandow and the Miz using Purel was classic! That’s instant heat!
We’ll probably keep seeing the Dolph/Truth team for a while, Vince is probably all “Truth, why did you ever long tights for all those years? LOOK AT THOSE THIGHS!”