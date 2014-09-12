Pre-show notes:

– The original title for the column was 11 Reasons Why ‘The Best And Worst Of NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way’ Is The Future Of Wrestling Columns. What Culture rejected it for being “too difficult.”

– Here’s a direct link to the show on the WWE Network, for your convenience.

– Be sure you’re reading our retro recap of NXT season 3. The show wasn’t always this good.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way. It’s fatal in four ways!