The Best And Worst Of NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way

I dunno, Brandon. Enzo yelling about how he paid to see SOMEBODY bald tonight, it didn’t necessarily have to be the person he beat was hilarious to me.
Then again, Enzo and Big Cass could walk to the ramp kicking puppies and as long as they made it sing-song-y I’d still adore them.
Yeah, it was funny. If they hadn’t all wandered out and done it again I probably wouldn’t have thought ill of it. I still didn’t think that ill of it.
TBH I can see why Brandon is a bit put off, seeing as how one of WWE’s favorite things to do is give their faces FOREVER REVENGE.
@rebound I think it was done as far Enzo/Cass were concerned because in kayfabe they got to see SOMEONE bald. Then LeFort came out on the post-show and challenged Enzo and Big Cass to a tag match, but that’s just my interpretation. I get what you’re saying too though.
I’m so glad you posted the S.P.A.W.T.S comment because reading about Bayley-Charlotte got me all hecked up and teary again, and that comment makes me happy in my heart.
If they go by the current pattern, the next special should happen at the end of the year… and that would be a perfect spot for Zayn to finally beat Neville.
I think I read somewhere that they won’t be doing another NXT special this year…
Ahh… I stand corrected then.
Not a definite, I think, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see another special some time in December.
WAT?!?!?!?!? No, that was too good to have to wait until 2015 to get again.
@Shinmaru: After that, I quickly read through HHH’s tweets, and oh my days:
@DahDutcher – Every time I see that picture, I faint. My brain can’t handle it
Be scared Cena and Orton’s of the world. These guys are coming for your spot
Triple H said on the post show of the second one that they were going to be quarterly.
Current highlights of Hunter’s Twitter: the background is a photo montage of Connor the Crusher, a birthday card for a young, disabled Bo Dallas fan that he, Steph, and Bo all signed, and a laudatory tweet to JR. Holy shit, I think HHH is my favorite.
@Debucher – Greatest selfie ever? Also, further proof that Vince needs to retire (fully) and let Haich run the show?
Vince was a visionary and a genius, but time has passed him by. It happens to the best of them, even a genius like Vince. Paul Lavesque seems to get it on NXT. He understands that you can’t live in the past forever. You can keep a few veterans near the top, especially when they can really teach the green wrestlers how the business works, near the top, but you must create new stars, constantly. Time never stands still. You cannot stay the same (for long), you must move on and innovate, or be left behind and decay.
They are trying so hard to get me to like Bull Dempsey by having him MASSACRE Mojo Rawley.
ANYONE stomping the fuck out of Mojo gets a thumbs-up from me.
Is Baron Corbin’s gimmick supposed to be Fulton Reed from the Mighty Ducks?
damn, man. GOLDEN.
holy shit, it is now
+1 (out of 5)
So. Much. Win.
THINGS THAT CAN NEVER BE TAKEN BACK. It is so.
This is now canon.
+100mph Slap shot.
Who can become the Portman of these equation? I NEED the NXT Bash Brothers.
*this equation. Stupid UPROXX stupid no edit button.
Something something Darren Young Knuckle Puck time?
Not that I don’t love Kenan Thompson as that lovable scamp, but besides Portman, you know what we need? A GOLDBERG. And no, don’t bring back Bill Goldberg and make him chubby…
Wait. STEEN.
I wasn’t watching, so I have to ask this somewhere– how is Hideo Itami pronounced? In my head, I’m saying Heh-DAY-oh eh-TAH-me.
It’s kind of “HE-day-oh ee-TAH-me”
Itami is just like “e-ta-me”
Thanks folks.
Bayley is going to win the title eventually, right? She has to. I can’t live in a world where Bayley never reaches the mountain top. Please tell me she’s going to win the title eventually.
Bayley and Sami Zayn will win the titles on the same night and all the feels will happen and it will be the end of everything.
I think I might actually cry real tears of joy if what JettMartinez suggests does happen.
Many extremely manly tears will be shed if Sami Zayn and Bayley both win titles on the same night.
Quick note about Enzo: his stuff in the post show was so much better than what he did during the actual event. He felt so scripted in the lead up to the match with his ‘Haircut x? Howudoin’ bit.
But the post show? “Yeah well I’d like to run down the beach into my own arms but it ain’t happenin”
Be still my heart.
The post show was actually a lot better than I thought. I was just expecting the panel to be going over everything.
The section with Bayley especially got to me. It’s one thing when she’s crying in a pre-taped thing. But when she can’t even answer Renee’s questions because she’s trying not to cry, and failing, it’s pretty tough.
Enzo certainly was great though.
All the feels, for sure
Yeah, Bayley is killer at that. Whether she’s just REALLY good at crying on cue, or she’s legit, it feels real, and that’s what matters. Regardless, it’s nice that she doesn’t have to go “ennn ennhhh ENNNHHH” to convey crying with zero tears.
God, I love her to death.
And Sasha Banks….
hot damn was she great on both the pre and post shows.
My fantasy booking from a few months back of anti-environmentalist Baron Corbin beating CJ Parker with The Corbin Footprint came soooo~ close to fruition :(
But now I’m all in for Marcus Louis to be repackaged as The Gargoyle of Notre Dame!
Honestly, the more I think about it, the more Neville retaining makes sense. I mean think about it: what happens if he loses? Neville looks like a dumb idiot for having a Fatal Four Way match instead of the one-on-one he would have had with the guy he’s already beaten twice. And if they do transition to some Neville/Zayn thing…look out. And yes, incredibly fun match to watch. Even if I was still royally bummed from the Women’s Match.
Bayley’s face before Charlotte finished her off is exactly why she’s my favorite wrestler right now. Almost everything about her is pitch perfect. I just hope she’s not shuffled off while Charlotte and Sasha take care of business.
GREAT show. So much fun!
I figured Neville would win once he was the brightest shining star on the Raw segment. If they actually did get people to order the Network to see the flippy guy, they couldn’t have the man they came to see lose.
Really hoping Hideo’s first targets are the 5-10 fans in the audience who just seemed dead set on making everything about themselves.
I love Sasha’s “I’m Not Ratchet” shirt. (and the umm… how that shirt looked on Sasha… hey there).
The storytelling/booking in the 4 way was so smart.
I will miss Bayley’s old music and I’m a little upset at Jojo (who I thought was GREAT the whole night) not doing the “It’s Bayley” bit. (but understand why both of those things happened).
There can never be to much Enzo on my TV.
The best thing about Byron Saxton is that he’s not Alex Riley, which is not to say that Saxton’s bad (but he’s not great), but to say that I was really thankful Riley was confined to the pre-show. The commentary was still the worst part of the night. Renee does not bicker well, and is so much better served with somebody like Albert or Regal.
Riley existed last night to get destroyed by Banks.
And it was everything I ever imagined it could be.
Well, I wouldn’t sat Charlotte “hit” the moonsault, perse.
Anyway, my heart to Bayley. She was so amazing in the match if AJ keeps fake lesbian-ing or quits to podcast about terrible comic books and zombie shows, I’m full on the Bayley train and I’m never getting off.
That said, Yeah The Boss, new champ!
The main is the best Fatal 4-Way WWE’s ever done. Special shout-out to Tyson Kidd, who is amazing in every respect now. Dude owned that match and all the interview segments with his incredible ability to convey being a huge butthole. Man, maybe they shouldn’t have fired Brodus Clay? Two more months in NXT’s magic and he might turned into King Kong Bundy.
Heh. Yeah. That moonsault wasn’t great.
I’m kind of surprised she didn’t destroy her knees with that moonsault. It was rough.
Good call on Brodus, wow.
Okay? Okay.
::love::
Man, when you talked about feeling crushed when Bayley lost, I knew exactly what you were talking about. I’m pretty sure I told you this before, but while the internet gives it shit, I have a big soft spot for Wrestlemania XII. That Iron Man match, for its percieved flaws, got me super into HBK. He was “the guy” for me. The hero you wanted to see prevail. I was only nine years old at the time and didn’t know what a dick he was behind the scenes.
Survivor Series ’96 is an important memory for me, because that was this moment for me. I cried when HBK was hit with the camera and just destroyed (my father, who I have fond memories of watching wrestling with back then, was pulling for Sid). I was devastated when Sid basically cheated to destroy HBK and his friend.
I sometimes think, maybe that’s a magic that can’t be recaptured now. I’m not a kid anymore. I love wrestling and watch Raw every week, finding something to love, even when it’s shit, but it isn’t often I get emotional about it. NXT… kind of proves me wrong. I may not have been into the matches to the point of crying, but that final sequence in the fatal four way had me audibly cheering for Sami alone in my room. I may have muttered “you son of a bitch” when Neville put his hands on the ref and yanked him out of the ring. I get that feeling when I see good wrestling and I’m invested. Like at Wrestlemania XXX. It can make you feel like crap sometimes – stupid as it was, I was deflated when Sami didn’t take home the gold – but it excites me in a way that I can feel that consistently into a wrestling show like NXT does for me.
Honestly, I want Vince to retire already and let Triple H take over, if this is the kind of show he believes in promoting. I want those feelings for the main roster too. Not just developmental. I want that for the guys I love on Raw.
Great comment. If the main roster shows under Triple H ever become as consistently amazing as NXT is right now, we’ll be living in a new golden age of wrestling.
Yeah, I’m a fan.
What a night, what an event! Pretty much everything was in place, and damn, I can’t believe a wrestling event in 2014 made me feel the feels I feeled (that’s proper grammar currently enforced by our overlord Bork, right?) during the singles title matches. Those endings were beautiful, man. When Sami and Bayley win their division titles, it’s gonna be HUGE. Because you know that those are going to be awesome matches, but there’ll also be that feeling of anticipation, and finally reward when they overcome the odds. It’s amazing how things seem much simpler, yet way better on NXT.
Itami… HIDEEEOOOOOOOOOO!!! *throws streamers* This gon’ be good. Actually, it’ll be better than that. When Hideo (yeah, I casually typed KENTA again at first, dammit) starts competing, it’s gonna be amazing. And when he gets into main event feuds and starts having matches vs Zayn, Neville, Breeze, Kidd, etc. the NXT product is going to be so far ahead of any other weekly wrestling show on the planet that it’s gonna be ridiculous. All that, and Devitt, Steen and Crowe haven’t even debuted yet!
As always, the only problem is the looming RAW call-up for all these guys and girls. I mean, even if guys like Sami and Neville get to have awesome matches with Cesaro, Rollins, Ambrose etc. what is going to happen to their characters? I would not be able to live in a world where Sami Zayn is a despicable asshole. And Bayley! By god, if they ruin Bayley when she comes up, I swear I’ll… I’ll… complain about it on the internet while watching old NXT episodes… yeah.
Also, is it just me, or Itami is one of the coolest guys in the world? I mean, I noticed that before, but now that I watch more of him talking and interacting with people outside of kicking them to dust or Falcon Arrowing them from the top rope (ohgodpleasedothatinWWEplease), I realize he just exudes an aura of coolness. Also his suit game is pretty strong.
A lot of people could have tried to do what he did yesterday with the suit coat and then the chair thing, but most would have failed. You need a calm badassery to do that. Jules from Pulp Fiction, Morpheus in the First Matrix, Shaft, wait, how come you never see any white guys being able to pull this off?
Jason Statham could probably do it, but I see your point.
I would’ve loved to have seen the Paige vs Becky Lynch dark match .
Disappointed about the CM Punk chants but kudos to the crowd for shutting them down.
Night Of Champions should be good because the main roster doesn’t want to get out shined by the rookies of NXT.
Bayley lost shiiiiiiiiIIIIIIIIIIIIT.
Bull might have to go back to his old finisher since he bloodied Mojo.
He bloodied Mojo by running into him before he did the headbutt. It wouldn’t make any sense for Mojo to bleed after those headbutts considering Bull didn’t hit them anywhere near Mojo’s head.
Also, I agree that NOC might be better than main roster standard because last time NXT had an amazing event right before a main roster event and everyone was talking about it, it was Summerslam ’13 and that turned out to be a pretty amazing show.
The 2-out-of-3 falls Sami-Cesaro match took place a few days after SummerSlam ’13, Lulz. Though, Wrestlemania XXX followed ArRival and Payback ’14 (solid show) followed TakeOver 1: The Tyson Menace, so your point might remain valid.
Oh, right. What I was probably thinking at that time was that the episode Zayn vs Cesaro 3 was on was taped before Summerslam, and the way everyone was hyping it before the episode even aired the main roster guys didn’t want for the second biggest PPV of the year to not be as good as the developmental show episode that was gonna air a few days later, so they “upped the ante” so to speak.
I want Itami’s first feud to be with Kidd. Just have Tyson be all “Japan Schmapan, you’ve got to do louder slaps with your kicks like I do kiddo”.
Goddamn, those would be the best famous last words ever.
All I have to add is that Tyler Breeze live-Tweeted his own entrance and now I want him to be champion.
Not NXT champion; I want him to beat Lesnar.
I am sad that KENTA changed his name because my actual name is also Kenta. I am kind of happy because he changed it to a last name that can mean PAIN. Hideo Pain is baws as hell.
If he invents a new move, preferably a submission, he could call it HIDEOUS PAIN.
And doesn’t Hideo mean “Captain” or something? So his name literally means Captain Pain?
@TheFakeMSol I found somewhere that “Hideo” can mean “Excellent Man” or “Apologizing Man”
Well, Excellent Pain might be even cooler
HIDEOUS PAIN is definitely the name of any Metal Gear Solid 5 mission pack. Also, being a gigantic mark for that franchise I will henceforth try in every way I can to connect Hideo Itami to the MGS universe. Like if any of his moves sound like a MGS evil unit member, I’ll freak.
Was thinking about Devitt’s finisher a bit, and realized it would be cool if he kept Prince’s Throne as a finish, considering he definitely won’t be able to use his Bloody Sunday variants. For a second I thought it would be awesome if he called it Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp, but then I remembered that’s Welsh, damn. :/
I meant the Double Foot Stomp to be called that, not Prince’s Throne, but never mind, lol.
“Why’s it bad that he pulled out the referee”
Because touching an official is taboo and grounds for a DQ if this hadn’t been a Fatal 4 Way match. Breaking up pins isn’t a big deal, but dragging referees out of the ring is huge.
Yep. Notice how Sami didn’t mess with the ref to stop Neville’s pin, even though it would have saved him the match.
During Enzo vs LeFort I could not help but think – “the best wrestler in that ring is the referee”
Wait, who was the ref during that? Drake?
Buzzfeed’s favorite indy wrestler: .Gif Busick.
I hope the next also has a Fatal 4-Way as its main event and it takes place on the edge of a Norwegian cliff. NXT TakeOver: Fatal Fjord Way!
Part of me CAN’T WAIT to see Sami Zayn (who I fantasy nerd booked in my head to replace Seth Rollins in The Shield before they disbanded) and Tyler Breeze on the main roster. But, another part of me wants them to stay protected in NXT forever instead of getting AA’d by Cena as soon as they debut so he can establish dominance. Or see them end up like Fandango.
“To answer a quick question I’ve been asked several times since Takedown aired, the hero KENTA is paying homage to with the name Hideo Itami is “WWE copyright.””
For a second last night I thought he wanted to be Captain New Japan and had to go all the way to Florida to get away with it.
Part of me kind of hopes that Bayley doesn’t go over Charlotte until they’re both on the main roster and on Wrestlemania.
Showing a video package of Charlotte bullying sweet Bayley for1-2 years before the match, and then watching Bayley win, would be pretty emotional.
Fantastic idea!
FUCK YOU, NXT!!! You’re going back and changing it so that Bayley won. George Lucas that shit! CGI the belt around the Cuddly Crusher NOW!
KENTA looked like a badass out there taking out the Ascension exactly the way Japanese wrestlers should be booked although I believe Yoshi Tatsu’s theme music stopped people from taking him seriously.
Great match between Bailey and Charlotte and judging from the fallout I think there will be a rematch between the two.
Awesome main event. Loved the Tower of Doom spot from Neville, Zayn, Breeze and Kidd. These four guys are awesome. Neville’s sick high fying, Zayn’s phenomenal in the ring and is so likable, Breeze’s Superkicks are amazing and I’ll never get tired of him taking selfies and Kidd’s very fun to watch in the ring, is killing it in the promo department every week and Daniel Bryan was right when he said Tyson Kidd is a funny and mean spirited dude in an interview with Peter Rosenberg 2 years ago. Zayn and Neville match will be absolutely awesome.
I don’t think KENTA will have a problem with that theme song, that theme is boss.
KENTA’s theme music is totally badass so thankfully he will not suffer the Yoshi Tatsu
issue.
Tons of respect for Tyson Kidd for turning being to bland for television into a gimmick I hugely enjoy, and making me want to see him as heel champion.
Agree 100% Kidd always had a fun move set but he felt like a generic create a wrestler. I don’t know if anyone has had as positive of a turn around as he has lately. I had written him off but I’m on board as long as he can maintain this compelling characterization.
And bonus points for Byron Saxton’s Kingpin outfit. He might not be much of a commentator yet, but at least he starts to dress for the part.
Brandon, dude, what’s the deal with Buzzfeed? I take it WWE somehow Davis Shoemakered you by giving them credit for your NXT advocacy? If you’re going to take cryptic shots at Buzzfeed anyway, you may as well spill the whole story.
There is no story, he’s just jelly that they got mentioned on WWE for writing one article about NXT while he’s been following it since it’s game show days and also started writing about it a good while ago.
The story is that Buzzfeed is awful and nobody should ever click on any of their stuff
@Stuntman John The truth.
It was more or less NXT: Blueballs. Delayed gratification on most angles.
But it was done properly, and you really want to see the payoff.
Good lord, that main event. Breeze was incredible and the spell when Zayn just went beserk was something else.
Honestly think Charlotte winning was the right call. Have her be on top for a little while longer, all the while Bayley will just get more popular. If/when Bayley finally gets the title it’ll just be even sweeter, like a small scale version of Daniel Bryan finally getting the world title at Mania. Her time will come.
Who knows if he’s sticking around NXT but I have loved everything Tyson’s done here. He was so hateable and put on some decent matches culminating with this one. Bonus for putting ‘FACT’ on the new trunks.
Kudos on that breakdown of the Bayley-Charlotte match, Brandon. I found myself getting caught up in those emotions from the match again just reading it. Can’t wait to see the changes to Bayley’s character as she goes forward as a more confident fighter.
I am still stupidly emotional over Tyler losing. NO IT IS NOT ENOUGH FOR HIM TO BE SECRETLY ONE OF THE BEST, PEOPLE ALREADY NEED TO KNOW. EFF YOU SAMI ZAYN YOU DON’T EVEN NEED THE BELT.
Honestly, Breeze doesn’t quite need it that much either. Fuck, if I knew these guys would be as well off on the main roster as they are on NXT, I’d probably not want any of them to be wrestling down in dev league at all, let guys who actually need development fight for the developmental title since, honestly, all four of those guys have kinda outgrown it already.
To me, Bayley is like Mick Foley. Stick with me.
In the Attitude Era, everyone was kind of a terrible person. Vince and his people were awful and were booed. Rock, Austin, Val Venis, etc were crappy people, too, but were the good guys and people cheered. But along with them, there was lovable Mick that just made you smile. He was a good person surrounded by bad ones. This may be why Mick winning his first WWE title from Rock is my favorite wrestling moment ever.
So Mick always made me smile and I haven’t felt that way about any wrestler since…until now with Bayley. And like Mick, she’s just herself in a company filled with awful people. Her music makes me smile. Her tube men make me smile. When she talks you believe her. She is so easy to root for. I can’t wait until she wins the title.
And I’m terrified about what they’ll do to her on the main roster. If she becomes “Girl Eugene”, I’ll finally quit watching after threatening to for 20+ years. Stay in NXT forever, Bayley. Kevin Dunn will kill the smiles.
I think in all seriousness that Stephanie will be really involved with Bayley’s main-roster push when it happens. A few people mentioned last night that Bayley should have a job for life, because kids, adults, hell, EVERYONE gravitates to her. She’s just so darn likable!
Bayley will be handing out hugs at B.A Star rallies until she’s 90, and the whole time it will be wonderful.
I didn’t realize until you said “Bayley will be handing out hugs at B.A Star rallies until she’s 90” that I totally want Bayley to have a hand baby with the 2075 equivalent of Mark Henry.
There’s something different about the way that WWE presents the NXT specials. It almost comes across as them being actually excited to produce arRival and Takeover(s), and that the monthly Main Roster PPVs are a chore. The pre-show was exciting, the show itself was EXCITING, and the post-show was thoughtful and significant. The announce crew, for all of their flaws, seemed legitimately in to everything that was going on. I’m not doing a very good job of explaining the feeling I got while watching last night (or the previous nights), but maybe that’s because it was awesome and so much fun, and I’m not used to it.
Also, Renee Young–fine work last night.
I think a lot of that is a small, excited crowd that is rooting for everything to be awesome and doing that in a tiny place. A WWE PPV crowd is waiting to be impressed, that isn’t going to be invested in every match. Not having JBL and Cole shit all over everything helps a ton too.
This is true. Could it be that HHH and whoever else is in charge down at NXT just create a better and more cohesive backstage environment there? Like, really, not only the crowd seems happier and more responsive to the product, the whole crew and basically the entire Full Sail University just seem to have this positive buzz around it whenever you’re watching the special events and it’s pre-shows and post-shows.
Kudos to the editing team for putting together those Youtube videos the way they did. They were short, yes, but they did a great job of getting across the majority of the story being told per match.
Watching Takeover2 back right now, and I just noticed this, but I REALLY like the aprons showing the entrance videos, or at least the names. Was anyone there? Is that visible to the live crowd, or something added in through the truck? Because it’s pretty cool.
I was also really hoping for Steen and Devitt to debut, but in hindsight that’s pretty silly of me to think they would. It would have taken away from KENTA’s debut, and the main didn’t need to be overshadowed by a schmozz, regardless of how much I would have loved NXT forming a new Nexus/nWo/WWE-Bullet Club.
NXT Takeover: Fatal 4 Way…was awesome. Match of the Night; tied between Bayley vs Charlotte, and the titular 4 Way.
Charlotte vs Bayley had great storytelling and emotion in it especially after Bayley kicked out after the Moonsault. Both girls staring one another down…I figured we’d get a Indy company style slugfest in the ring.
And as for the NXT title match…after it was over I had the urge to have a cigarette it was so good. Just an amazing show, and proof why it’s pretty much the best product the WWE puts out weekly.
Also…back to Charlotte/Bayley…can they replace the Bellas? Please?
Also, I will pour one out for Boyfriend, but I like Bayley’s new theme….it’s just fun, so I feel it fits her!
So the three NXT special events so far rank in the top five WWE PPVs of 2014 pretty easily, right?
Such an amazing night. Worth re-subscribing to the Network for.
That main event was ridiculously great, and solves the biggest problem I’ve had with NXT lately. I never bought into Neville as a babyface, and so his main events have been a little dull for me, no matter how flippy he got. The guy just comes across to me as a bit of a prick. Lad culture, and all that. Repositioning him into that 2nd-Punk-WHC-reign morally dubious so-called babyface role works a lot better for me.
Also, I know a lot of people aren’t exactly thrilled with her commentary so far, but Renee Young being the first woman to ever call a live WWE broadcast is pretty awesome. She deserves it.
For Cereal, how bad is the Bulldozer as a finishing move that Bull Dempsey looks better finishing guys off with a headbutt to the lovehandle?
Spectacular write up, Brandon. You couldn’t have been more on point with your breakdown of the Bayley/Charlotte story. Their dueling intense faces at the end pulled my heartstrings.
Late to the dance, but I couldn’t NOT comment on this show. NXT is my wrestling happy place and this show only reinforced that. As much as I loved Wrestlemania this year (and I did), this was my show of the year, as it was the first time in a long time that the ingrained cynicism of thirty-plus years of wrestling fandom was just overwhelmed by a nigh-perfect wrestling show. I spent Wrestlemania worrying about Bryan losing to HHH (then to Orton or Batista) and Wyatt losing to Cena, but this show just engulfed me in its awesome embrace and I was able to mark out like I did when I was six.
I figured the Ascension were losing the straps so that they could transition to the main roster, but the way that it happened actually surprised me, as I figured it’d take both Lucha Dragons to keep a single member of the Ascension down for the three. Instead, we got Kalisto looking like a star, which is the way that it should be.
The Bayley/Charlotte match reminded so much of my pre-Wrestlemania IV Hogan fandom, with Bayley as Hogan against the insurmountable heel challenge. Of course, Bayley can actually wrestle and sell and that makes such a thing possible two and a half decades (and a significant amount of growing up) later. It was literally one of those matches where they only needed to sell me the edge of my seat, and I even spent a good portion of it standing up and clapping. That just doesn’t happen enough anymore.
The main event was, as you said, Brandon, truly amazing. My only wish is that we could get a rematch at the next NXT special, but with elimination rules, but that’s just because I’m a sucker for elimination rules multi-man matches.
And I love the continuing themes of these NXT specials – CJ Parker has lost at every one of them, Mojo Rawley has only beaten CJ Parker (and lost embarrassingly quickly at the other two), and Corey Graves has yet to appear on one. All three of these things make me extremely happy.
Oh, and Sasha. Sasha has officially become my heart eyes wrestler.