The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 10/24/14: What Could Possib-lie Go Wrong?

Don’t worry, nothing goes wrong with this match.
Pre-show Notes
– Don’t let your sharing of this report go wrong! It’s foolproof, I swear, you just have to click these buttons…
– Join the cool kids’ wrestling club by following With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Follow yours truly on Twitter too!
Hit the next page to continue smacking down…
+1 for my favorite Simpsons quote
Nxt is Winterfell, Emma is Arya, Da Unda Takah is the Hound. It all makes sense.
Raw is Westeros, Emma is Podrick, Da Unda Takah is Brienne. This is probably how the story ends for at least one of them.
Why do all the guys giggle when Emma passes by then :/ ?
I watched this episode as it aired so I had to turn the volume down instead of fast forward through the Big Show stuff but my god that went on a long time.
I’m a fan of a non American beating Rusev like Bad News Barrett challenging Rusev not because he loves the USA but because it would annoy everyone who couldn’t get the job done.
Haha…never thought of that. Having a non-American finally beat Rusev for heel heat would be fantastic.
Add this to the list of awesome ideas people suggest that make me sad because I know they’ll never happen.. :(
I thoyght THE UNITED STATES CHAMPION being Sheamus was leading to that, but a lass it isn’t meant to be it seems.
Though, Barret reminding everyone of the Bad News of himself knocking PFF America’s greatest threat would be much more awesome.
Dolph posted this link on his twitter.
[www.youtube.com]
I didn’t watch Smackdown this week (yet), but I’m wondering if this made air because it damn well should have.
That’s a really good hype video.. But “Just have them wrestle each other a bunch and trade wins” does not a rivalry make..
Didn’t air in the UK.
Didn’t see it either — they didn’t officially announce the two-out-of-three falls match until almost the end of the show.
Cesaro’s impression of Dolph’s shirt is the best thing I’ll see all day.
Damn, Dolph even sells amazingly in hype videos. I wish that babyface Dolph kept some of #HEEL Dolph’s swagger, though.
I guess there’s a typo in your article regarding your illustration. I assume you meant to say Emma and Road Warrior Hawk? Because that’s who you drew.
There’s not a lot of difference these days.
LOL! Now I’m picturing Miz and Sandow making their entrance dancing like the funkasaurus to Somebody Call My Momma.
I love how Alicia always does her Northern Lights Suplex end pointe.
After reading the interview with AJ, I really do wish they would let them have their match in the Cell, but that would be interesting, so of course it won’t happen.
Also, I really wish I knew why Paige and Alicia are suddenly BFF, but I guess that’ll have to wait for the next season of Total Divas that I’m still not going to watch.
You already have your answer. Remember when The Bellas called Natalya a fat loser, then AJ called them all talentless whores, then Christmas Can-Can Clothesline? Such is the (awful) power of Total Divas.
“And this sunday at” what, Sheamus? “And this sunday at” what, Sheamus?
Stupid ginger freak removing his headset.
I know, right?! that irritated me way more than it should’ve, really.
Best part of the show was Miz stealing backstage guy’s water. Germs !
I always loved when Miz did that. he used to pick up on helpless by-standing employees backstage on his way to the ring a lot when he was the WWE champion.
DAT GAP on Undi. Work it.