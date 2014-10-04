The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 10/3/14: ‘John Cena’ Is Algonquin For Goober

Hey look, John Cena on Smackdown! Okay, now make him go away.
I agree that Naomi’s not very good, and I don’t like that she gets a pass just because she’s “athletic.” But I just watched that video after you described how bad it was. The hurricanrana wasn’t that bad, and the dive wasn’t any more dangerous than any other dive. If anything Fox chose to fall with her and get splattered on the ground, rather than catch her and *then* fall.
Agreed, more-or-less. The first dropkick and ‘rana were fine, and Foxy Christmas doesn’t really know her way around a ring any better than Naomi. She just has a less doofy moveset and something resembling a character to fall back on.
During the dive she flipped round and landed on Alicia back first and totally flattened her. With a proper dive you’re basically supposed to jump face first into a person’s arms — super safe for the most part. This was not that.
@Nate Birch It almost looked like her hip actually cracked into Alicia’s. That could have been bad. Naomi isn’t very “good”, but with the state of the Diva’s division, she really doesn’t have to be.
I don’t think Naomi’s that bad but I was afraid for Alicia’s ribs on that dive.
Just because her husband and brother in law do dives doesn’t mean she has to.
Nate, this might end up another “Cameron is better than Naomi moment” for you, where everyone disagrees with you and has barely any idea what you were talking about. Like PNG said, those moves weren’t as bad as you described. Naomi’s always doen those one-legged dropkicks, which i found to be a stylistic choice from her, and that Huricana is for better or worse one of the better ones on WWE TV (under AJ’s, but infinitely above Cena’s). Even the splash, not bad. Maybe Naomi is overrated, but you’re definitely underrating her.
Onto the rest of the stuff, I don’t think Paige is totally done mimicking AJ, considering she just got a taller darker bodyguard who botch kicks people to death.
AJ’s offense, as tiny as it is, looked good tonight (helped she was doing it to Alicia). Her Lou Thesz is better than any other current diva I’ve seen, the punches from her tiny fists looked to connect, her back roundhouse keeps getting better, from the looks of it AJ’s definitely working to improve herself (which I feel she has every title match since her return).
And holy shit that bump Alicia took to the outside on the toss was nuts! Maybe don’t worry about Alicia during Naomi’s splash, Alicia is apparently indestructible.
I…kind of still think Cameron is better than Naomi. Well, not really, but every single thing Naomi does looks sloppy or involves ass-based offense. Cameron on the other hand is mostly competent, but does one or two incredibly dumb things per match that really stick out. Don’t get me wrong, Naomi has infinitely more potential, but I’d like to see that potential actually delivered on some day.
Not even gonna post that pinning her face down .gif
Ehmm, I sort-of get what you’re saying. Naomi’s move-set is far more complicated and prone to botches than Cameron’s. Thus, Naomi could reach greater heights if she perfects it, but until then Cameron’s matches are at the very least safer (the very least).
If they gave them more time in the ring they wouldn’t be as many botches as they wouldn’t be racing to get their stuff in .Plus she’s in the ring with Paige who makes everything look piss easy.
Yeah, I think Naomi’s trying to “maximize her minutes” and it may be backfiring on her. In fact, I think only the (physically) stronger divas (Paige, Nikki, Alicia) can work “good” sub-5-minute matches. It makes more sense that Paige’s kicks or Naomi’s suplex or Nikki’s rack… attack can kill a chick in under 5. AJ, Brie, Naomi, their move sets/body types (not so much Naomi) demand time.
Hrmm… Alicia’s suplex.
Ultimately Naomi is one of the most entertaining Divas in the ring (and is more likeable), so I clearly prefer to see her in matches. That being said, imagine how good she could become with a few months in NXT…
@Stuntman John Naomi would definitely benefit from a few months down in NXT. Give her a program with Charlotte and she’d come out 1000% better.
I wouldn’t mind seeing quite a few of the Diva’s on NXT for an extended run .
John Cena is a selfish prick and the shittiest friend ever. He’s not controversial. He gets booed with good reason. His character is completely despicable. He’s a bullying man child and he has a narcissistic personality disorder. John Cena is the fucking worst.
The sad part is that so many kids adore him.
Well, that’s not how they’re going to edit the career retrospective doucumentary.
Yeah, his behaviour towards Ambrose was even worse than that awful Paul Heyman thing.
Dammit John, you can’t wait your turn, or help Ambrose, not even just beat up Rollins with Ambrose…you really have to get him pummeled as well?
Hopefully she keeps swapping out her friends until, by this time next year, she’s skipping down to the ring in JBL’s hat while doing Emma arms to cuckold Tyson Kidd. ROFL I would so pay 9.99 to see that.
Slater Gator’s minitron reminded me of a cross between Cade and Murdoch and Jesse and Festus. KAYFABE ALERT: Michael Cole if you keep going on about Bunnymania I’m going to challenge this bunny to a match at Wrestlemania 31 which will be titled as BUNNYMANIA VS SUBBYMANIA and I know Scorpion is lurking around here on Uproxx somewhere he can join in so I can get my hands on him too. Back to shoot I wonder who the bunny was last night?
I’m digging Cesaro’s Rick Rude like robe and Tazz’s towel. RIP R Ziggler 9/12/14 – 9/21/14. R-Truth no longer looks like an Orlando Jordan clone.
At the very least, the Bunny should be DLC in the next Mortal Kombat.
SUBBYFACTS: Kane is the unofficial general manager of Smackdown and Main Event.
Corporate “I’m not even supposed to be here today” Kane. That explains why the shows aren’t better…he can’t do his job because Steph and Trips keep making him do tag team matches all the time.
Is the anniversary of Smackdown next week or the week after that? And it what way is it an anniversary? Wikipedia says Smackdown premiered in April and it’s the 790th episode overall next week.
My bro and I were wondering about that too. A similar thing happened back in 2009 when Smackdown celebrated their 10th anniversary on October instead of April.
WWE’s workin’ the passage of time itself, brother.
@Thanksgiving Chimp
Okay, that makes sense. Wikipedia fails again. I actually saw that HHH vs The Rock SmackDown. Solid show. It’s on the network.
@Thanksgiving Chimp @Johnny Slider Remember that episode as well. shame we never got a Rock/HBK feud.
@Johnny Slider @Jay Greene I also remember it as well. I noticed how much Chyna changed in terms of looks from 1999 – 2001. I miss Shane O’Mac too.
Thanks for making me feel bad about liking Naomi I guess.
Don’t feel bad. Birch just has bad taste sometimes. :)
@Nathan Birch doesn’t like Ziggler either. I suffered a similar fate when @Brandon Stroud made me feel bad about liking Tyson Kidd when he didn’t like him 4-5 months ago.
Naomi fan club!
I like Naomi! My criticism comes from a place of love!
I like Naomi too.
Am I the only one who thinks Brodus Clay is going to appear everytime I hear Somebody Call My Momma?
I’d rather it be Brodus than Consequ….sorry, Xavier Woods
My god, Seth looked like he was being held hostage in the opening segment. I was getting ready to call Child Protective Services on Kane and Randy while watching that.
Naomi could do with a bit of work, sure, but she can have a good match. for instance her match with Alicia Fox like a week or two ago on Superstars, where she’s not rushing to her regular spots, because the Divas match is running too long. The Legscissors DDT may look dumb, but it is something new, hell, in her last several appearances we haven’t even seen The Rearview.
Also, I love that JBL is completely single minded when it comes to his hat. An extremely attractive woman is cowering behind him for cover “MY HAT! GIMME MY HAT! I WANT MY HAT! GIVE ME BACK MY HAT!”
Can we get Cesaro to throw in Ricola bomb or a Swiss death every once in a while? I need total annihilation of an opponent!
As a Brit I tend to zone out of the how great the USA is but I do like Rusev being given a chance to speak.
Paige with the hat showing the little things help greatly.
+1 to Paige for wearing JBL’s cowboy hat.
There’s a clip of Kurt Angle’s first appearance on Raw, where Tiger Ali Singh attacks him with the US flag and tosses it out of the ring. Then Kurt Angle suplexes him and tears the Indian flag in two. Is the WWE more sensitive about flags because of their partnership with the military?
Whoops, Angle actually only blows his nose with the Indian flag.
Yeah, come on, at least then it’s not going to waste.
There’s a long, long, long history of wrestling abusing flags — maybe you just can’t get away with anything these days, but I don’t think that’s it. I think WWE is trying to achieve…something…with this Big Show stuff.
Seth looks like the younger brother hanging out with his older tougher meaner brothers in that gif.
he’s absolutely devastated about his electric razor being covered in slime
Yeeeah, I’ve definitely noticed they’ve started staging group Authority shots to emphasize how short Rollins is lately. In the past they’d put him a little closer to the camera, so he’d look the same size as everyone else. No longer.
Also, my subscription finally ended. It doesnt seem to actually cut you off from the content until 7 days after your expiration date. Weird.
Really? Yes, I’ve got one more Hulu-less NXT!
I’ve seen a lot of people say that. Apparently everybody gets some grace period before they cut you off.
I want a gif of Cesaro saying “what’s up” and then doing that asshole smile to R-Truth.
I also love the new “dad jokes” part of his gimmick.
I might be biased because I just love Cesaro.
“Rikishi is rolling in his grave, and he’s not even dead!!! ~JBL
