The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 11/14/14: An Intercatinental Title Classic

The ladies know where they are truly appreciated and bust ass in front of those crowds.
Plus I’m sure Layla isn’t wrestling many more matches in the UK and probably had some extra incentive.
The 3-way is excellent. It’s no NXT Fatal 4 way. But if we stick strictly to purely WWE then I’m in for MOTY contender.
It’s nice to see Layla back in form and Natalya getting to be “the best female wrestler in WWE” that’s claimed but so rarely shown, especially after their garbage match at NXT. This was closer to their little known but very good Superstars rivalry from 2012.
I loved the series of matches Natalya and Layla had on Superstars 2012 back when Superstars wasn’t filled with Raw recaps for half of the show.
Superstars was my favorite WWE show in 2012 until Full Sail NXT premiered. It was the only place you could catch Drew Mac or Justin Gabriel wrestling for over 10 minutes.
But we still don’t know what side is Aust… Ugh, I mean Ryback really on.
Ryback bores me again already.
But that Three Way! GodDAYUM.
Holy fuck, that Triple Threat was fantastic. This whole article could have been a recount of it and I’d have been happy. All three guys played to their strengths perfectly. And in all the years I’ve been watching, Dolph has never been booked this strong. MOTY canditate, definitely.
Best Triple Threat I’ve seen in a long time. Hopefully this establishes Tyson Kidd as a midcarder especially since Tyson is one of the most talented wrestler in WWE and the midcard is pretty lacking. Somewhere down the line Tyson can put on good singles matches with Ziggler and Cesaro and feud with Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship.
I enjoyed the few minutes Natalya and Layla got. More of this Badass, Divas of Doom like Natalya please. (minus getting rolled up by Kelly Kelly every week)
It feels like something real might be happening with Tyson — Sheamus may not be the Sheamus he used to be, but still, beating him is no small thing. I could see him as IC champ pretty soon.
This is a legit Top 5 MOTY for WWE, and arguably a Top 15 for the entire world.
Top 15? What’s the other 14?
Minus WWE matches por favor (and TNA…if any)
Just off the top of my head (had to double check the events for the Japanese ones):
Minoru Suzuki vs. AJ Styles (G1 Climax)
Shibata vs. Honma (G1 Climax)
Okada vs. Nakamura (G1 Climax Final)
Nakamura vs. Ishii (G1 Climax)
AJ Styles vs. Kyle O’Reilly (ROH TV)
Prince Devitt vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Progress Wrestling)
Tanahashi vs. Shibata (New Beginning)
Biff Busick vs. Timothy Thatcher (Beyond Wrestling)
Titan vs. Virus (CMLL)
That’s 9. Pretty sure I could find another great ROH match, and maybe one or two from PWG, and I haven’t even touched WWE or NXT.
Thanks
That’s the best three person match I’ve seen since Styles vs Joe vs Daniels.
I just wish Tyson would’ve won, so he’d could have renamed it the Interkittynental Championship. He’d have wrestling history longest reign, because he would count it in cat years.
Of course they cut off that triple super-plex, whatever-it-was powerbomb spot, from the Youtube clip.
That picture of Trips and Ryback:
H – at – Hat
F – un – Fun
I’m surprised that you think Ziggler’s suddenly being awesome was an accident because for a good month/month-and-a-half now I’ve felt like they’ve really been pushing Dolph. Ever since he started having RAW matches with Rollins. He has been getting a lot more time since then and the commentary team have been going on about him quite a bit as well.
As for the Wyatts thing, I’m going with it being a kind of satanic pyramid scheme. Bray gets two people into it, then those two get released to recruit two more people each, then THOSE people are released to recruit two more etc, before he brings them all back together to form a massive flock.
Blah, Blah, Blah, the IC match melted my brain. Seriously, that tower spot in the corner was fucking awesome.
Great triple threat buy the guys that was never boring and I was pleasantly surprised that Tyson wasn’t the first eliminated .
Very good Diva’s match with Natalya and Layla and I liked how Eden lost it when announcing Natalya.
Speaking of Diva’s the latest Talk Is Jericho podcast has Paige as his guest and is damn entertaining.
I’ve probably said this before — because I know Nate has said it before — but there’s no logical reason Bray can’t be a compelling satanic hillbilly cultist in PG. In 20-some years Undertaker never actually condemned anyone’s soul to hell, after all, and no one ever actually buried him alive, either.. Is this really that different?
I think Nate gets closer to the truth when he talks about the lack of a story to set up the Ambrose-Wyatt feud. Crappy storylines (that Vince then apparently edits to oblivion) hurts everyone on the show, of course, but Bray probably needs strong writing/character development more than most.
I’ve never really been a big fan of Undertaker’s character either. The difference between Taker and Bray is Taker was pushed like crazy his entire career. The times I’ve found Taker compelling it was because he was a guy who mattered with a career of important accomplishments to his name, not because I believed in or cared about his zombie character.
That IC match was amazing.
FACT
As one of the announcers noted, Natalya’s father is Jim “The Anvil” Neihardt, so her character should be as tough as The Anvil was.
Who is the Bunny these days?
He’s a rabbit.
Since the introduction of the bunny, I’ve been hoping the storyline would end with JBL putting it through a window like he did during the APA Invitational all those years ago.
Didn’t know where else to post, but Brad Maddox is the Alumni section with Khali now. These are dark days.
That Triple Threat also showcased that more singles, triple threat and fatal fourway matches should be elimination based. You can have a great match with multiple finishes instead of (Kane vs. Ryback) no finish.
I think all singles matches are elimination, but yes, I always dig elimination matches, unless they’re John Cena or Randy Orton eliminating half the roster.
Oh yes, of course. Stupid of me. I was thinking of single wrestleres aka. non-tag team matches with three or more participants. Tag team elimination matches can be saved for Survivor Series.
Theory on Bray: He is evil and when he “fixes” guys like Harper and Rowan, he doesn’t make them better by our measurement. Harper is doing vignettes with eyes and talking about piecing himself back together and Rowan is now stalking Renee. Bray made them worse, but in his eyes they are better because they aren’t just acting the way they are told to act by society. They are no longer acting in accordance to the machine.
This so much
Over 30 shares! Congrats to this one, Nate!