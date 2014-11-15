The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 11/14/14: An Intercatinental Title Classic

11.15.14 4 years ago 34 Comments
Bring it home for the cats, Tyson.

Pre-show Notes:

Hey folks, the shares have been falling off a bit lately. The Smackdown report coming out at a weird time on the weekend means it needs even more love and support. Do it up!

Hit the next page to continue smacking down…

