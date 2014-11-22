The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 11/21/14: Feed Him To Me

“Man, you’ve got some nasty plaque build-up. Do you ever brush between feedings?”
Erick is the face and Harper is the heel for a very simple reason: Their interpretations of Wyatt’s teachings.
Rowan stands up for the underdogs. He sees the Authority and sees the exact same machine that Bray commanded his followers to dismantle. Unlike Harper, all he absorbed from Wyatt was that and his in-ring physicality. His pure, gentle soul remains.
Harper, however, is a lot less empathetic. He goes with the Authority, in seemingly unconscious, uncaring defiance of what Bray preached. What he took from his previous stable was that pain is fun, and systematic oppression of any and all resistance should be sought after. You can see it when he’s teasing Rowan here; He’s chuckling at Rowan for having feelings, for valiantly seeking freedom for his fellow man.
Ooh, this is good. Adding to my headcanon… *bing* now.
Plus there are all those times Luke Harper would slap the shit out of him for no reason when they were teaming. I would like them to at some point address why Rowan has turned so hopefully they walk it back and give some explanation for his motives. You know, do that whole “logically move the story forward” thing we are always begging for around there parts. Bray frees Rowan, Rowan sees himself as a man for the first time in his life, and then realizes that the Wyatt Family were complete assholes to him this entire time. It’s kind of like the Kamala face turn. Without Slick. And bowling. Hell, have him go bowling, anyway.
See thats why i don’t like the authority
Well, I can’t argue with any of that — nice interpretation.
They have set up the difference between the two through Bray’s promos, the commentary team, and some in-ring psychology over the last year, which is an absolute miracle, but they HAVE.
They’ve referred to Harper as being an ex-trucker, I guess it was, who had done “some things in his past”. Dude is literally the Happy Face Killer. He came to Bray because he wanted whatever weird infrastructure that Bray has, not because he needed him for guidance. He’s still a terrible person. He was always a terrible person. Joining up with Bray just gave him an excuse.
Rowan was abused as a child, they “took his innocence” (unclear as to whether or not they repaid it with scorn, but regardless TO HELL WITH YOU, ARN ANDERSON). He came to Bray because he needed a teacher, and Bray showed interest, what with Rowan being a horrifying monster of a man. Bray could exploit him, but he still gave him some kind of acceptance that Rowan never had before that. Rowan still wants that acceptance. He wants to be whatever it is that a good person is supposed to be. He watched, and was party to, the Authority trying to ruin Bryan, Show, the Rhodes Brothers, Punk, Ambrose, Reigns, Ziggler, Sheamus, and Cena, and understands that they weren’t being good people. Whatever it is that he’s learned has taught him to not accept that.
So WWE oscillates between showing the same thing happening 4 weeks in a row to make sure we got it, to expecting us to remember little things like that?
I’d say a good 70% of what I actually enjoy from WWE comes from filling in my own backstory/character motivations because WWE doesn’t give a crap. You do what you gotta do to make this shit watchable!
I assume we all do.
I don’t like hhh for the same reason i didn’t like lauranitis. they’re smarmy know it alls that. leverage people to their own advantage as oppossed to being democratic and equal
I don’t think Triple H is likeable either, but he’s the best guy for the job.
How is what you described different from John Cena?
Along with the Mizdow gif, no matter how many best of billion series Gold and Stardust are going through with The Usos, I’m going to give them a best for Stardust rocking JBL’s hat.
worst of billion series
Stardust is like the male version of Alicia Fox. And yes, if you want to imagine Alicia Fox and Eden Rhodes in bed with each other I won’t stop you.
this is awesome! can’t believe I missed it.
I think a very important question remains unanswered here: what happens to Noble and Mercury if the Authority loses?. I CARE!
The easy answer is that since the Authority aren’t losing their jobs, just being reassigned, I would assume Noble and Mercury go back to whatever it was they were doing before this.
I know they wouldn’t lose their real-life jobs but I want them to keep being on TV! Haha
No that’s what I mean. In kayfabe, nothing terrible really happens to the Authority.
I mean, I guess if they stay on TV then Cena gets to emasculate them because that’s what Cena do, so it’s still a Bad End.
Mizdow just keeps finding ways to keep it interesting – Stardust wearing JBL’s hat helps too
Cena didn’t think this might be a good week to show up on Smackdown, even just to hang out backstage. I really hope they address this. Otherwise it’s really poor storytelling.
I don’t like when the absurdly insecure part of HHH shows up like it did last night. It’s just embarrassing, because it’s 100% real. Is it as bad as when the absurdly insecure part of Vince would show up? No, it isn’t, but at least that went back to his childhood and everything. This is just about Hunter’s permanent contempt towards anyone who views him as second-tier compared to Austin and Dwayne.
I like when his insecure side surfaces. It’s a bit of realness breaking through the KING OF KINGS facade.
Yeah, I get that, but it’s just… awkward.
If only during one of the cuts to Rowen in the backstage interview the Rubik’s Cube was solved .
I kinda want team Cena to lose so that come monday when the Authority are in the ring gloating and just as Stephanie is saying YOUR FIR…..Vince’s music kicks in and says as THE top owner WWE nobody is getting fired .
End result civil war
Everyone realigns Vince with the old guard and Trips with NXT alums .
I really want to see Cena turn tomorrow, and become corporate like Austin eventually did. Have Reigns, and Bryan come back to help the new fallen comrades, and set up an ultimate show down at Wrestlemania, with Cena being the new poster boy of Authority. It would make sense, since Heyman bad mouthed the Authority, and Rollins the last we saw of him on TV. Have Cena win the title for the Authority, with help to show he never could beat Lesnar one on one. It is time for Cena to go to the dark side. Everyone eventually does. The WWE needs to realize just how much more steam they would have with this turn. Yeah, they lose out on merchandise, but they will make up for it with more fan support. Give me something other than Cena being the last man standing, and AAing all the members of Team Authority to win. We all know this is how the match is going to end.
Bray Wyatt really bores me. I don’t get all this “It could’ve been different” nonsense. He didn’t even try to lure him first; he went straight to ruin his most important grudge match against Seth Rollins.
It could have been different in like, FCW. Yeah, I have no idea about that, unless some Katie Vick-style shit comes out.
God, Cena is the worst. His team gets shredded on Raw, he can’t be bothered to show. His team gets outmaneuvered and blitzed on Smackdown, and Cena is nowhere in sight. If I’m Dolph or Ryback (although probably not Rowan), I’m beginning to really question my captain’s commitment to this concept of a “team”. Notice the heels are the ones helping each other. Then again, Cena is the only one who is consequence free, win or lose.
“Also, what’s up with Rowan’s Rubik’s Cube? Is this how they’re trying to establish him as a face? With fad toys from the 70s?”
Huh? The Rubik’s Cube was totally ’80’s. The Rubik’s Cube was invented in 1974 but it was not licensed by a toy manufacturer and sold to the public until 1980. Oh, and it’s considered the best selling puzzle game of all time, so I don’t know if I’d call it a fad toy.
LET’S GET INDIGNANT ABOUT RUBIK’S CUBES.