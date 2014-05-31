The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 5/30/14: Gluten-Free Millennials

This week’s title comes from an Adam Rose segment, but I have a feeling he’s not much of a click grabber, soooo hey look, it’s Paige!
Pre-show Notes:
– Hey gluten-free millennials, hit those share buttons and support the Smackdown B&W cause! These reports are totally fair-trade and free-range and just, uh, really packed full of social justice.They’re not vegan though — you’ll have to stick with all the other reports on this site for that.
– Follow WithLeather on Twitter and like it on Facebook. Follow me on Twitter too! If you like this review, I also write stuff every darn weekday for GammaSquad — we’re under “Geek & Sci-fi” on the navigation bar at the top of this page!
Hit the next page to continue smacking down!
Slow motion is not a friend of Bo (chubby) Dallas .
He should follow big brother and go the Road Dogg way of dressing.
Bolieve…….Bolieve in the SHEI………….damn wrong gimmick.
I thought the swagger/rose segment was pretty hilarious. Great facial emotes from both guys. Not great wrestling, but it’s ok to be silly sometimes as long as that doesn’t dominate.
I like Rose best at NXT probably because of the crowd , plus I’m more interested in who the NXT Bunny is and also seeing Becky Lynch ( Rebecca Quin) in action who’s meant to be up there with Sara Del Ray
which rosebud is Becky? I always see her tweeting about it, but never figured it out… (I never saw her before on the indies in action, although I’ve seen her so many times on google images while… err, well, that doesn’t really matter now.)
I think Becky Lynch might have got a few lines as a Rosebud a couple weeks ago on Smackdown, but I’m not sure — there’s a lot a pretty brown-haired ladies in NXT right now.
I’m not as werry of Sheamus as most, but he’s probably due for a heel turn. In fact, I propose a heel/face mega-trade: Wyatt’s and Cesaro for Sheamus, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler and one of The Shield (probably Ambrose). I’d love to see the Wyatt’s transition somehow into a feud with Evolution.
Am I the only one annoyed that Sheamus has to work “Fella” into every promo? I rolled my eyes when he said it to Renee.
Sheamus uses “fella” like people think Canadians use “eh”. Just stuck onto random sentences regardless of context.
I did realize the TA-MI-NA chants in her theme for the first time too. Didn’t they re-edited it to include that tribal voice? Seeing the new NXT themes it seems like Jim Johnston was working at the weekend.
Jim Johnston isn’t doing any of the new music, it’s all done by CFO$.
TA-MI-NA has been there the whole time. Maybe people just don’t notice because she tends to get jobber entrances?
Hey, look at the bright side we will probably get a Big E & Rusev flag match!
What is that you say? That’s not a bright side?
Oh, nards.
Let’s hope when Big E is done with the Moscow branch of the KKK he can start his 5 count gimmick.
Listening to Heymond and Cole talking during the BNB match reminds me how much I really dislike Cole and his talking points. It’s as if his mind only acknowledges others when key words are said; otherwise they don’t exist.
Having Vince in your ear will do that to ya.
Tamina has had that chanting since she got a new intro an her surname back in 2011 I think. It’s just that she mostly came out to AJ s music on RAW and Smackdown the last year, and only used her own on NXT and Superstars / Main Event
Yeah, I mean I knew she’d been using the same theme for years, I’d just never actually paid attention to it…until Friday for some reason.
The place JBL was referring to: [www.webutuckschools.org]
Why was he referring to that? Because it sounds funny, is all I’ve got.
After looking into it; it was a jab at Cole, who graduated from Webutuck high school.
Thank you for your diligent research!
– I also noticed the “TA-MIN-A” lyrics noises in her theme like just two weeks ago, when she came to face Paige in NXT, and it really is hilarious, isn’t it?
– is the story they’re trying to build here that no matter how ruthless or entertaining and charismatic Alicia Fox is, she’s just a loser and a failure that also doesn’t care about losing or failing and so, paige beating her wouldn’t be a problem? because that SUCKS. if they don’t care, they shouldn’t expect me to keep caring, either. and Alicia losing *should* be a problem. a big one. she just only started picking up people’s interest, so why isn’t she also picking up momentum?!
– why did they waste swagger/rose on SMACKDOWN (not even RAW, just smackdown) (APOLOGIES, Nathan! you’re my man, but you know what I mean) and not save like the only fresh match we got for the PPV? (seriously, we’ve seen every single match of Payback just recently, and some of ’em even multiple times.)
– also, why did they waste the last man standing stipulation just two days before the PPV? don’t they want us to feel like it’s special? I don’t even know, man.
– “never give the Foot Soldiers/WWE superstars an opening. Just Brogue Kick his way down the ramp and don’t stop until everyone’s dead.”
and now if this keeps up, I’M going to be dead of laughter.
“Titus should have started wildly swinging a giant flag with a picture of his own face on it.”
*drops on the floor*
BNB and Alicia Fox are high on my list of people I look forward to seeing on TV. Alicia is good in the ring, nice to look at and has an actual character she is playing. BNB ‘ s promo where made fun of RVD , Sheamus having the U.S belt and why the IC title as better, brilliant. Logical,funny and he’s got a good look and is good in the ring.
The Kofi Kingston who was in the ring this week with Cesaro needs to stay and the guy with the flip pity skippity moves needs to go wherever R- Truth was this week( not on my TV)
Paige is only 21? So I am old enough to be her dad…that hurts man
Bo Dallas…not quite a BO- leiver but I will give it time
Definite worst for the announcers’ entire discussion for which mid-car belt is more prestigious…it should be the intercontinental, and there should be a known hierarchy. Sure, wins and losses don’t matter, but the belts should still mean a little.
Also, best (as one would expect) to Paul Heyman on commentary for that mater, and for Paul (as one would expect) to pretty much point out how bad JBL and Cole are.
Additional worst to Sheamus for threatening Paul for no good reason…because faces should totally try to start fights out of the blue with non-wrestler, nerdy manager types.
Yeah, I almost gave Sheamus another Worst for threatening Heyman for no reason, but I figured one “Sheamus is a dickhole” Worst was enough.
I love what they are doing with Alicia, win or lose she gets to REACT….you know how rare that is anymore for almost any *cough* SUPERSTAR. The only problem is that angry one from a couple weeks back, was so “real” I would have bought stock in it. The emotion was *cough” raw and totally believable, the but the “celebration” ones…not so much….yet still finally something to help move the Diva’s division along. I mean, c’mon…up until Alicia was allowed to do this, I was starting to miss “LayCool”….and you should NEVER, NEVER, NEVER miss “LayCool”!
Alicia has done good for herself…not bad for a shy retiring wedding planner for a Vickie and Edge wedding (if you didn’t just shudder, something is wrong) That decided Edge was worth pissing off the boss-ette over. Of course that got poor Adam in a Hell In A Cell with’Taker, but what the hey…..lol