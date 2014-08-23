The Best And Worst Of Smackdown 8/22/14: The New American Sweetheart

Move the hell over J-Law, there’s a new American sweetheart in town, and it’s this oddly wet squinty guy.
So who’ll be doing the reports, then?
I don’t know about Main Event, but I imagine that Smackdown will be discussed under an article titled Best and Worst of Raw 9/1/14: The Rise of BoMerica.
If Jack Swagger and Bo Dallas team up their new catchphrase should be We Bo People.
Looks like Corporate Kane is the unofficial General Manager of Raw and Smackdown and Johnny Cage + Luke Skywalker = The Miz.
Not only does Rusev love squashing black people he loves squashing Mexicans too. Mark Henry and Rusev should some good hoss fights in them.
Randy Orton destroyed RVD. Looks like RVD is going to take another hiatus for the rest of the year.
One funny thing I noticed is two years ago Tyson Kidd was wearing shorts and Natalya was wearing tights now this year it’s the opposite. Natalya beat Paige with AJ Lee’s help twice in a row. Somewhere Kidd is dancing with joy with Tyler Breeze’s jacket on.
The Uso’s vs Goldstar vs The Wyatt Family at Night of Champions, now that is best for business. Luke Harper throwing that chair at Stardust looked even better than Brock Lesnar throwing the chair at Miz.
Roman Reigns and Randy Orton possibly having a rematch on a future episode of Raw or Night Of Champions.
Can I suggest, “We, the people, BOLIEVE!”?
+1
Why doesn’t Danielle or someone else do the SD report next week?
Either Vince Vaughn grew 6 inches or the WWE might wanna stop listing Kane as 7 feet tall.
I was wondering about that, how effing tall is Vince Vaughn?
Google says 6’5″.
I can’t think of where else to possibly post this, but it was pointed out in an interview with Rosa Mendes that in her ENTIRE CAREER, between Raw, Smackdown, Superstars, Main Event and every other show, she has NEVER WON A MATCH. Not one.
On never winning a TV match since joining the main WWE roster:
“I would like to win a match. I haven’t won a match yet on TV and a victory would be really nice. It would be a great accomplishment. So that’s my dream right now. To have a run for the Divas title, I would love to have that.”
Is this an all time record for longest career without a single win?
But she “managed” a team all the way to win the tag team championships. And danced a lot.
Only in WWE can you be 0-45 and still expect to be in the title picture after your next win.
Uhh sorry my second reply went below
You know your a jobber when Maria Menounos has won more matches than you and Maria isn’t even a wrestler.
So I missed the opening of Smackdown and only got to see Orton interrupting RVD’s promo. If you start from that point, it’s way better.
To answer your question for real I guess back in the jobber-era, there were quite a lot wrestlers who never won. Here’s one (Bad News Brown):
[www.profightdb.com]
Although Rosa has a four-year span while BNB had only three
But I even remember The Executioners and Lord Zoltan have never won a match.
Nice drawing of Bo and Swagger in prison.
I’d love to see a Nattie v Paige program as they’re two of the best technically gifted Diva’s around ( I only watch WWE so I can’t compare TNA,Shimmer etc).
If they were serious they could explore their real life stories coming from wrestling families plus bizarrely Paige would have to carry face to face promo’s as she is far better than Nattie.
Also the Sharpshooter and the PTO have the same set up so they can taunt each other by doing each others moves.
Nattie can barely do a sharpshooter– you can’t expect her to learn a slight variation.
OK, maybe that’s not fair. She can do a sharpshooter, she just doesn’t know how to *not* smile like a goddamn goon when she’s got it on. It’s like “Look at me! I’m doing good!” Bret never *smiled* when he had the Sharpshooter applied. You know why? Because he was a fucking wrestler trying to win a match, not a pageant queen.
To be fair as a good guy Diva she’s told to smile all the time, it’s when she loses and starts to cry that bugs me.
Dude, Natalya is a boss. And you can hardly blame her for smiling, as rarely as she’s on TV, she’s got to be happy about any screen time she can get.
I’m totally down for a NoC triple threat between Paige, AJ, and. Nattie.
No ‘sup Renee there during the RVD interview? For real?
Godspeed Birch! Love the columns, you will be missed.
…and now to translate into Internet appropriate language…Birch blows man meat for taking the week off INEEDDAFUNNIEZ
Ah man, I’ve really gotten into the Best/Worst columns for Smackdown and Main Event! I even started watching Main Event ‘cuz of you!
Nikki Bella wanted Paige to go heel so she could challenge for the title ……………….How’s that for timing.
Yeah Nikki Bella wanted to wrestle Paige for the Divas title because Nikki doesn’t like AJ irl.
Tom Phillips isn’t bad, he’s just a bit milquetoast. He seems competent enough and doesn’t have a disdain for “the product” like Cole. They’re polar opposites, which is a welcomed change, but would it hurt Tom to maybe ratchet up the personality dial just a smidge?