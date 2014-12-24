The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 1/1/96: The World Cup Of Racism

Pro Wrestling Editor
12.24.14 39 Comments
Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode of Nitro on WWE Network. If you want to watch Starrcade ’95 (referenced on the first page), you can find that here.

– If you’d like to read about previous episodes, check out the WCW Monday Nitro tag page. We’ve also started up a vintage Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw column, so if you like these Nitro reports, you’ll probably like those too.

With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated. The dog’s only around for a few more months, make sure you’re sharing Nitro with people while they can see a cosplaying chihuahua.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for January 1, 1996.

