The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 1/1/96: The World Cup Of Racism

– You can watch this week’s episode of Nitro on WWE Network. If you want to watch Starrcade ’95 (referenced on the first page), you can find that here.
– If you’d like to read about previous episodes, check out the WCW Monday Nitro tag page. We’ve also started up a vintage Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw column, so if you like these Nitro reports, you’ll probably like those too.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter
– Comments, likes, shares and other things are appreciated. The dog’s only around for a few more months, make sure you’re sharing Nitro with people while they can see a cosplaying chihuahua.
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for January 1, 1996.
True Blood! I got one of Brandon’s references! Merry Christmas!
What tipped you off? The words True and Blood being in the sentence?
I think it was more “I understand the context and what’s being referenced” more so than “I know what show he’s talking about.” Be nice.
Out among the stars I sail, a red and yellow doom,
In my monster truck I drive, ending their dreams soon,
Now I know exactly who I am and what I’m here for,
And I will sell moves no more.
But no, it can’t be true! They could win if they wanted to,
Like a bird in the sky, they believe they can fly, why they’d fly…
Clearly Hulk… will be jobbing… no more.
Brandon, as an old school WCW/NWA fan, do you remember the time that Lex Luger exited his limo and was jumped by the Horsemen? That was one of my favorite scenes ever! My brother and I would reenact it all the time. Lex walks out smiling and waving and the Horsemen just crush him and slam his hand in the car door, I believe.
I just watched it, and that is great. JR in a tux! Lex in a white prom suit! Arn/Ric/Tully in suits but Barry in wrestling gear, for some reason. And it’s an awesome beatdown. But they just put the boots to him.
The car door angle is Arn/Zbyszko attacking Barry at Halloween Havoc ’91. Barry and Dustin pull up in a red Mercedes convertible with Bischoff there to interview them, where they proceed to get jumped, with Arm slamming the car door onto Barry’s hand while Larry holds it in place. Zbyszko demands that everyone call him “The Cruncher” afterwards, because he’s Larry Zbyszko and that is the most “Larry Zbyszko” thing possible. Which leads to Steamboat’s return to win the tag titles with Dustin at the next Clash. Classic Dangerous Alliance moment.
The Horsemen jumping Dusty and breaking his hand is my favorite Horsemen beatdown, if only because they explain why they have a cameraman with them. My second favorite outside-the-arena NWA beatdown is Woman interrupting Scotty Steiner’s pickup basketball game to lure him into a limo and have her black friends beat him up.
Nitpicky, but I don’t think The Enforcers were part of the DA until after they lost the belts. Heyman then subsequently broke them up for the “on paper” better pairing of Arn/Bobby. But yeah, The Enforcers were pretty awesome.
I liked The Smoking Gunns.
There. I said it. 1995 and 1996 were simpler times.
I liked the Smoking Gunns when Sunny was with them. I looked forward to their matches every week. Otherwise, meh.
For once I agree with @Pencil-Necked Geek
It’s amazing (and terrible) how those paragraphs about Hogan could easily be cut-and-pasted into a modern-day B&W entry about John Cena.
Also, Arn Anderson’s fake punch into a DDT is awesome. And his spinebuster was ridiculously awesome. And his promos were awesome. Basically, Anderson was… um… aw man, what’s the word I want to use? Awesome.
Arn ruled hard. One of the best ever from a performance POV.
Flair was great, but Arn exemplified what being a Horseman was all about. Putting the crew above your own personal exposure, technical brilliance, but also just being an asshole not because you need to, but because you wanted to.
Arn’s promo the week after the “nWo takeover” Nitro (where Rey gets lawndarted, for immediate reference) is the stuff of legend, of course. The analogy between the biblical concepts of the New World Order and the Four Horseman which is a borderline throwaway line is incredible, And it’s preceded by a great beatdown of The Booty Man, too!
Hogan with creative control is literally one of the worst things in the history of wrestling.
Does that make Roman Reigns, Wreck it Ralph?
That promo? I’M GONNA WRECK IT!
I’m gonna cock that brick and make it rain coins, beeeeeeelibt dat!
“Brutus Beefcake is Wheezy.”
Talk about ending on a high note.
Had co-workers looking at me when I audibly laughed at that.
If only the Four Horsemen and the Dungeon of Doom combined their forces to form some sort of alliance to end Hulkamania! Surely then they would be able to defeat Hulk Hogan, especially if they also recruited Tiny Lister and The Holocaust, But A Pro Wrestler.
Only if they could someone corner Hogan (w/ sidekick) inside some triple-level cage construction.
There’s now way THAT could fail.
*no
Stupid no edit button…
I am pretty excited for Zeus and Nazi Reference, not gonna lie.
I used to have that match on VHS, and would watch it from time to time because it is truly a special brand of awful. Plus, it’s Hogan and Savage vs. Deebo and Bane, and that will never NOT amuse me, even if the finish DID involve Lex Luger and FRYING PANS.
I managed to finally see that match a few years ago, it was on Youtube but only in German. As an important reference note, in German the Bootyman is “Das Bootyman”
A more civilized time…before the dark times before The Bischoff
People know how much Punk loved Savage and wonder why he left. Hogan overshadowed Savage the whole title run, but when Piper comes he puts over the Scottish Canadian. That always bothered me.
The only redeeming thing that Starrcade 95 presented is that some members of the overwhelmingly racist audience turned around and cheered the dudes from New Japan after they pulled off cool moves that outranked their opponents. Admittedly, though, Alex Wright had some choice moments.
Hogan. Hogan, Hogan, Hogan. I think I know why Cena no-sold Lesnar’s devastating assault at Summerslam: After the match, Hogan was interviewed and, in shock and grief, he excused himself to confer with Cena in private. It was there that he poured the mystical, not-hot waters from the cave of the Dungeon of Doom into Cena’s mouth and drained the blood from his head onto Cena’s, thus gifting him the greatest power in the history of professional wrestlinig — a douchey sense of entitlement and fear of looking weak even after years of unbrideled dominance.
If this was 2014 WWE, instead of melting at Hogan’s touch, two of the Horsemen would be jobbing in a tag match to Mongo and Pepe.
I don’t think they had any kind of plan or were trying to get Arn Anderson over at all. They probably just threw him out there really lazily, according to Ric Flair’s book, Eric and Hogan were trying to fire Arn like crazy, and the only reason they didn’t was because Flair stood up for him. Eric actually said, “Arn Anderson couldn’t draw flies, if he was covered in shit.”
So yeah…
Fuck Hogan and Bischoff forever. Only idiots couldn’t figure out how to make money with Arn Anderson.
Well no offense to Arn, but to a casual viewer (or clueless CEO) he looked pretty plain and never did a lot of flashy moves or shocking promos. Only a longtime wrestling fan will appreciate his quiet talent and charisma.
That Benoit/Regal match was probably the most realistic pro wrestling match I’ve ever seen. Fucking badass! People jock that Pillman 2000 match a lot but that match is just as good.
Regal’s WCW run is so great. His match with Arn at SuperBrawl IV is a masterpiece, his feud in ’94 with Zbyszko, his weird series with Psicosis where Nicho looks as good as he ever would without Rey, PPV matches with Steamboat/Sting when they didn’t have a lot left in the tank but he still got them to bring their working boots. Pretty much turned Marc Mero into an awesome worker for about two years before Mero started getting hurt taking out the trash and before he stopped giving a shit after he became “that guy with Sable”. Oh, and then Finlay shows up. Plus the Hashimoto matches in NJ as part of the talent exchange. He even has a decent match at a Clash with Inoki (which was what got him the Hash matches).
BUT WHO’S MR POTATO HEAD!!??? SCOTT KEITH!???
Coincidentally, the New Generation Project Podcast just did a Raw vs. Nitro episode discussing this Nitro and the Raw Bowl. It’s a nice supplement to this article, especially if you’re interested in what Raw was like at the time.
Sweet ending to the Regal/Benoit match but that commentary though…
“High risk maneuvers are one thing. Suicide is another!”
……