The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 1/8/96: German Suplexed

– You can watch this week’s episode of Nitro on WWE Network. If you want to watch Starrcade ’95 (referenced on the first page), you can find that here.
– If you’d like to read about previous episodes, check out the WCW Monday Nitro tag page. We’ve also started up a vintage Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw column, so if you like these Nitro reports, you’ll probably like those too.
– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter
– LEMME TELL YOU SOMETHIN BABY YOU SHOULD HIT THESE SHARE BUTTONS TO SHARE THIS COLUMN, CAUSE IF YOU DON’T LIKE THE ACTION ON THE BEST AND WORST OF WCW MONDAY NITRO BABY, YOU GOT ROCKS IN YER HEAD.
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for January 8, 1996.
When Regal started punching Guerrero, I heard the Jesus Christ kid in my head.
Is there any move that Arn Anderson could do that would hurt Hogan?
He could call him bald.
HE could remind him that his daughter had sex with noted porn director Bully Ray
He could always stab him
Has anyone ever wondered how Arn has managed to stay at the same level of baldness for the past 30 years?
DEATH OF WCW MOMENT: Bischoff Bischoffing on Vince raising the prices on the In Your House PPVs during Benoit-Wright, which was an incredible move on Vince’s part that very well might have saved the company.
OH MY GOD WCW WHY DID YOU HAVE TO DIE MOMENT: TIGER SUPLEX INTO ARMDRAG REVERSAL, JUST NBD.
I watched the final of the WWF LHW title tournament last night because I need other hobbies, and actually I love that match, no wrestler ever has gotten greater air on dives to the outside than TAKA, and reading some dipshit like Scott Keith call Brian Christopher a bad worker for being an awesome obnoxious heel doing crane kicks in the corner to mock TAKA (which helped TAKA get super-duper over as a babyface and all but I guess that it ruined the purity of the juniors’ blend of lucharesu/Malenkoism or whatever bullshit) makes my blood boil. But it did not feature a tiger suplex/armdrag reversal as a secondary transition spot.
I also watched a trios match from 2000 (maybe I should take up knitting or something) earlier today; 3 Count-El Dandy/Jeremy Lopez/Silver King. It was a trios match with Los Fabulosos in it, take a guess as to whether or not it was good. Apparently there was never a Dandy-Regal match in WCW. I’m like, legitimately pissed off about that. That would have been incredible.
Regal doubted El Dandy
He was a fool to do so!
El Dandy was like, the least right for WCW of all of their lucha imports, because he was a chunky guy with a mullet and no mask who was a traditionalist luchador. He was an incredible mat worker and a crazed brawler, who JUST HAPPENED to be agile enough to also do the awesome things that Americans associate with lucha like somersault arm drags and slingshot hilos.
He was a top-level guy so I don’t want to tell people to go watch his 30-minute epics in CMLL and stuff because that’s obnoxious, even stuff with El Hijo or Ultimo or even Jericho just because it’s an entirely different thing, but ANY WCW match against a worthwhile cruiser will be good. He’s Finlay and Regal’s swarthy cousin.
I’m proclaiming it now: 2015 will be the year in which El Dandy conquers With Spandex.
[youtu.be]
@murray +1
one of my all time favorite quotes. i still use it today, despite the fact literally NO ONE gets the reference. good times…
I always liked the “groin pull of the likes you’ve never seen!” line more, but both were great. Doesn’t Give a Shit Bret was awesome.
It’s just that El Dandy doesn’t deserve to be pigeonholed by that line when he might have been better than Bret (one of my all-time favorites) at his best.
When I saw Sting vs DDP, I immediately thought of that World Title match. That was shortly after I started watching wrestling, and I remember it being so awesome I went and told my dad about it. I had no idea it was remembered as a classic, but I’m glad my 12 year old self had great taste.
The Giant- penetrating virgin necks since his fake dad died.
If JBL had a costumed chihuahua with him, would that make Raw more watchable? Or would it just be HA HA MAGGLE LOOKIT THIS MEXICAN RAT I GOT, YO QUIERO TACOS HA HA HA WE JALAPENO DANCE ON MONDAY NIGHTS
If you ever doubt the impact of DDP, remember that without him, we never get…
[www.dailymotion.com]
RIP, Positively Kanyon.
God, fake DDP Kanyon running around giving shitty cutters to random backstage crew members on Thunder (and once and a while Nitro) every week was the damn best.
Anyone know who the blond interview lady at 8:30 is? I need to……do some research on her.
I believe that’s Pamela/Midajah if I am remembering correctly.
Yeah, it’s Pamela Paulshock.
the best was escaping/driving away, stopping at the gate and kanyon kutitng the random security guard. i remember watching that live and laughing my ass off. the best.
imagine sandow giving the scf to random guys during raw. he’d be more over than he is now!
That was awwwesome!
Believe
.
.
.
.
THAT!!!!
That was amazing, it totally sounds like something Damien sandow would do today and get hella over.
Jeff Jarrett saying “Knock that crap off, Kanyon” and Kanyon’s look made me spit soda all over my damn keyboard.
That was just fantastic.
YEAH, WHY DID BENOIT HAVE THE CROTCH PATCH?
Utterly amazing how messed up on drugs they both were.
#RENUTRIENT
Benoit/Wright and Regal/Guerrerro are exactly why I could not be lured away to watch Raw for more than a commercial break. Scotty Too Hotty doing the worm or stiff ass suplexes and strikes that look like they hurt? Easy decision for the weird pre-teen that was never a fan of WWF’s brand of wrestling
Just to be clear, you couldn’t tear yourself away from Nitro in 1995 to watch Raw in 1999 / 2000?
I hated Alex Wright with the fury of a thousand suns. His character was literally “Terrible dancer”
Also, Uncensored ’96 was the first PPV that I remember ‘accidentally’ getting for free. Best part is Booker T and Sting vs. LOD in a street fight, but they censor someone getting their face smashed into a ring post….they censored on a ppv called Uncensored.