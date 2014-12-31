The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 1/8/96: German Suplexed

Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode of Nitro on WWE Network. If you want to watch Starrcade ’95 (referenced on the first page), you can find that here.

– If you’d like to read about previous episodes, check out the WCW Monday Nitro tag page. We’ve also started up a vintage Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw column, so if you like these Nitro reports, you’ll probably like those too.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter

– LEMME TELL YOU SOMETHIN BABY YOU SHOULD HIT THESE SHARE BUTTONS TO SHARE THIS COLUMN, CAUSE IF YOU DON’T LIKE THE ACTION ON THE BEST AND WORST OF WCW MONDAY NITRO BABY, YOU GOT ROCKS IN YER HEAD.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for January 8, 1996.