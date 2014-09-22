The Best And Worst Of WWE Night Of Champions 2014

Pre-show notes:
– Apologies for the slight lateness of the column. I was at Chikara Pro’s KING OF TRIOS all weekend, and am making the trip back from Pennsylvania to Austin today. This was written on an airplane. I don’t know how that affects Raw, or whatever the joke is.
– Please watch the show on WWE Network before reading. It was a good show.
At least Seth Rollins saved Ric Flair’s 16-time World champion reign from being tied by John Cena last night. He is the architect.
And now, your official With Spandex staff picks standings! Points are awarded whenever the writer definitively picks a winner, so when Brandon picks the right person in his “should win” but not his “will win,” for example, no points awarded. (Ties are broken via whoever picked more top-of-the-card matches correctly.) This one was a bit tricky given that the Reigns/Rollins match technically took place before Ambrose showed up (and the Ambrose match never actually began), so anyone who picked Rollins earned a point, and anyone who picked Ambrose to show up probably had a Roman Reigns-shaped voodoo doll which they repeatedly jabbed in the abdomen.
JESSICA: 5/8 (Orton, Rollins, Rusev, Miz, Gold & Stardust)
AUSTIN: 4/8 (Orton, Rollins, Rusev, Gold & Stardust)
DAVID: 3/8 (Cena, Orton, Rusev)
NATHAN: 2/8 (Rusev, Sheamus)
BURNSY: 2/8 (AJ, Gold & Stardust)
BRANDON: 1/8 (Rusev)
DANIELLE: 0/8 (did not pick this month)
Here are the current season standings from Battleground 2014 to now (ties are broken via whoever had the better performance in the most recent PPV):
JESSICA: 11/24
DAVID: 11/24
BURNSY: 9/24
NATHAN: 8/24
AUSTIN: 8/24
BRANDON: 7/24
DANIELLE: 6/24
WOOF, I’m really tanking.
@Brandon It’s still early in the season! If the Indians can take four straight from KC this week, I have hope for you as well.
To be fair, only 5 points separates the top from the bottom — we all kind of suck at this.
You’re all doing better than my fantasy football team, so there’s that.
To be fair, while it’s not really a “match”, perse, David D. and Brandon both called Dean Ambrose being the focal point.
Yeah, Reigns in the hospital may have forced their hand, but I think Ambrose appearing was going to happen anyway.
“Build a gold spaceship and defend the titles on Mars, who cares.”
THWEET!! I GOTTA FIND A PARTNER, THTAT!!
+Swagger Soaring Eagle.
If nothing else, I want this to happen so Zeb can cut racist promos on actual aliens.
That Cesaro/Sheamus match was straight out of NJPW or something. Serious. That match would have been right at home if it took place during the G1 Climax.
When Orton took so long to get up, I assumed he was milking the moment, because EVERYONE knew the RKO was coming. But when he took time to pose before the pin, I had to wonder if he was doing all of that to make Jericho look bad for some reason. Because seriously, he let Jericho stand on the ropes for half an hour, then took his sweet time going for the pin.
I would’ve also enjoyed Dean running back out at the end, still ziptied, hurtling his body to stop the cash in,
And Dean should arrive tonight on a dirtbike.
You mean a “Space Donkey”
I hope tonight Dolph and Truth are in a tag team match and the announcers refer to them as “Zigglers With Attitude.”
The Beermonger
Would’ve been perfect if Ambrose were driving the cab, and had a fare in the back.
Curse you, Beermonger. I had my mouth full of water when I read that.
This is the role Ambrose was born to play.
[www.youtube.com]
I smell remake?
A Top 10 Comments nod AND a spittake? This is too much.
So if this RAW tanks can we have a B&W of CHIKARA K.O.T 2014: THE ONE WHERE ROCKSTAR SPUD THANKS DANIELLE ON TWITTER?
If they wanted to build to HIAC for Cena/Lesnar why why why didn’t they just keep Cena out until then. (I know why, but ugh).
Jericho losing to Orton is the dumbest way possible is just a complete failure of the Cool Dad character. Cool Dad should know stuff and be crafty. Instead he was out drinking, forgot Mom’s b-day and walked right into a damn RKO.
It was welcome with the Divas, and not with Cena, but it’s so weird that they just hardly serviced all of the crap that made RAW awful this past month. No hint of a Cena turn, and only one Brie promo for the Bella stuff.
I’m always surprised people still hold out hope for a Cena heel turn or even want hints. They’ve pulled this “is there a beast in Cena and will he unleash it” story something like seven times in the last five years. The answer’s always the same.
I really believe that if they didn’t do it with Punk, it’s just not happening; Punk verbally attacked the core of Cena and Jern just shrugged it off.
OH, I didn’t think he was going to turn, but they didn’t even do spots like what they did with Bray, even though they pushed the idea harder in the promos. There’s just nothing in the match that really made any use of all the talking Cena and Heyman did leading up.
Rollins actually came in at just the right time if his intent was to neutralize Cena while cashing in on Lesnar (instead of the usual reasoning of I DON’T WANT THIS GUY TO WIN SCREW HIM I’LL HIT HIM AT 2). Because:
* Lesnar has to use energy to kick out of the pin, so at that point he’s at his weakest.
* The match is over, so Lesnar doesn’t have to try to rush his recovery or abandon it by going to defense in preparation for another Cena attack
* He lets his guard down a bit because there’s no obvious reason for Rollins to cash in on him, since he’s an Authority member, and Heyman/Lesnar at the time maintained most favored nation status with the Authority.
Then Cena puilled out his Cena and Cena’d all over everything and rendered it moot.
I like the idea of an Authority/Heyman-Lesnar rift, but not if it leads to another round of HAS THE AUTHORITY LOST THEIR FAITH IN SETH ROLLINS NOPE THEY HELPED HIM WIN AND THEY LOVE HIM MORE THAN EVER WAIT HERE COMES BATISTA HAVE THE AUTHORITY LOST THEIR FAITH IN SETH ROLLINS and so forth.
I think it would have been better if Dean had attacked Seth to stop the cash in. Elevates everybody and doesn’t hurt Cena.
I don’t think I can link, but WWE Shop has *another* new Cena T-shirt. This one’s just a straight rip-off of the “Keep Calm and Carry On” bullshit, except it says “Keep Calm and Never Give Up.” It doesn’t even have Cena’s name on it, but it says “HLR” on the back in small letters below the collar.
That’s basically been on the little rally towels he’s started carrying around the past few months for some reason.
Nikki’s been trying to get me on Team Nikki for the last week or so, an, by golly, she succeeded last night. When she broke out a mutherfucking Shock Treatment (okay, not nearly as awesome looking as when Abyss does it, but, baby steps and all that) my heart bust with joy. Then she took the sick bump on the floor. I’m in.
#TeamNikki
Is the Shock Treatment what Nikki’s calling the Rack Attack (which is equal parts hilarious and terrible)?
Shock Treatment:
[www.youtube.com]
She’s been using that move for months.
That’s the first I’ve seen her use it. Show’s how often I’ve watched her matches.
Having HHH there with Rollins would have made the ending so much better. That would have led to an amazing Authority/Heyman feud. They could have even had Aj join Heyman and start a feud between her and Stephanie.
IMO we’ve been missing HHH so much more than we all realize. Would love if this means he starts to play a more leading role again. Stop hanging around in the background with Seth and Randy and get on the mic and get your HEEL on Trips. Then maybe wrassle a little.
I can only assume AJ being champion will (eventually, very slowly) lead to a feud with Stephanie. Hopefully.
…I really don’t want a Lesnar/Authority feud, though, because we’ve already seen Lesnar vs. Triple H two times too many.
I’ve been hoping for an AJ/Stephanie feud since that confrontation they had with each other a year ago.
Steph’s going to be at maximum heel when/if that happens. Her condescending bitch routine is super-effective when she’s using it on someone the audience actually cares about.
Especially when it’s easy to blur the lines of kayfabe, with the whole “AJ being bullied by the boss” thing, and the smark concern of “Are they finally going to take out their Punk-related frustrations on AJ?”
AJ/Steph is potentially pretty awesome since AJ is super duper tiny and Steph is pretty huge so she could go all lady hoss on her. I would totally be down with Steph ragdolling the shit out of AJ for about 10 minutes.
The ragdolling would bring back some good flashbacks of Steph’s amazing match with Trish at NWO 2001.
Cesaro/Sheamus was just as awesome as I thought it would be.
I could tell Brandon was tired, there was more swearing than usual.
(Not a judgement, just an observation)
god dammit
Haha. I meant the F word but yeah.
They’re seriously ruining Ziggler for me. The interview with him and R-Truth hanging out backstage while drinking Diet Dew was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.
Honestly, I like Sandow the most out of this entire feud.
Ziggler has been ruined for quite a long time now.
+1 to Sandow for channeling Sub Zero with the victory pose.
Stay strong, buddy. Don’t give up on Ziggler as easily as everyone else just cause Ziggler’s bosses told him to do lame photoshop jokes and Miz is a funny douchebag with a hilarious friend. Ziggler’s still played by the same guy who made us feel happy when he cashed in on Del Rio and made us feel sad when he lost the title back by 40 gagillion basement suoerkicks. Keep the faith.
I get it that BROCK Lesnar is a beast that can never be beaten by anything but I HATED the fact that Cena’s entire offense was Attitude Adjustments and that shitty submission hold he doesn’t do well. It’s like they were playing WM2000 through a Game Genie. ALL SPECIALS ALL THE TIME!!
I fully support the AA being treated as the soft as limp dicks transitional move it really is. Next I hope Brock starts no-selling the stupid shoulder blocks and just lets Cena bounce off of him.
@Dids
Like Gillberg’s spear?
My very slight problem with Cesaro/Sheamus is that I don’t really buy Cesaro as being so dumb that he’d leave himself vulnerable like that (or that he hasn’t figured out now to powerup Sheamus with the slaps)- but I think that’s probably 90% hero worship.
I feel you. Nearly perfect match, but the ending… dang it, when the ref holds you back for a second in a Sheamus match, you have to expect that kick is coming.
Branon,
Thanks for these reviews man – I really enjoyed this one!
Thanks for reading!
@Brandon Hey, Branon, you always misspell your own name! What’s up with that?
Jumping at Randy Orton is like jumping into Ken when he has 3 super bars.
Also HOLY SHIT NIKKI BELLA. Wow it’s almost like if you practice at something and try hard you get results. Who knew?
+1 for the SF reference. I kill Ken’s all day by making them think I don’t know their very obvious gameplan.
See I really wasn’t thrilled with the ending, but I’m okay with it….. if they do it right.
If this doesn’t start a war between Heyman and The Authority, then they blew it.
If HHH doesn’t cut an impassioned speech of why Cena really isn’t best for business when he’s champ, then they blew it. (Really, could be as simple as preserving Natich’s legacy and thinking Cena isn’t worthy, or HHH could go full worked-shoot-IWCSAVIOR and say how under his regime champs will be actual wrestlers. He tried to give Cena the option originally only because daddy wanted him to, but f**K you JERN now you’ll never get another title as long as I’m around.)
I don’t think there will be a rubber match at HIAC. They haven’t announced it yet, and I’m hoping they don’t. This was Cena’s way to get out of the title picture. Now if they bury Rollins after, then they blew it.
I like Rollins’ motivation here. People have cashed in on Cena. But cashing in on the Beast Incarnate, becoming the one who beat the one in twenty one and one? For an opportunistic little shit, it was too good to pass up.
I get why people hated the ending. But I can see a lot of storylines developing out of this, and I’m willing to wait and see. If this becomes a rubber match at HIAC and Cena wins, then yeah, this is awful and why I hate wrestling right now.
my left arm for a True Survivor Series match with Team Authority vs Team Heyman
See, I actually do hope for Lesnar/Cena at HiaC. Remember the last time Cena wasn’t in the title picture over a long reigning champion he wasn’t really beaten by? Yeah, I’m not saying Lesnar will be treated as 2nd class as Punk was (Lesnar’s huge, so he’s got Vince’s vote there), but we should not move Lesnar’s reign over with the back idea that he’s only champion because Cena isn’t.
If they do a rubber match at HIAC….. there’s a 50/50 chance Jern wins and ruins the whole damn thing. I don’t care to take that chance.
Lesnar will be able to exist as he always has, he exists outside of storyline continuity. But if the HIAC ends with Cena tapping like a little girl, and Lesnar draping a “never give up” towel over his emaciated corpse, then okay then, time for another!
Agreed on Rollins’ psychology, I thought that worked great for his character. He needs to tell himself that he’s the best, that he defeated the Beast Incarnate, and that breaking up the Shield was all worth it. I like it a lot.
I don’t know if “ring mice” was a typo, but it’s an adorable mental picture either way.
I think ring mice are just less haggard ring rats.
As for the rest:
Not sure where the Dust Bros go, but I enjoyed that win. I love the Usos. But they’ve done all they can.
Cesaro/Sheamus will be spoken of in reverent tones by fans of hoss fights for years to come. It’s proof that not every IWC wet dream needs to be 40 minutes of technical wrestling for the sake of technical wrestling. After tonight, I want a tournament, The Meng Invitational, to crown the Hoss of 2015. (Have it replace Elimination Chamber.)
Rusev works smart logical matches, as a man who has a dedicated plan of attack instead of historonics and facial expressions. In cinema, that’s the good guy. In WWE, that’s the heel. Go fig.
Jericho vs Orton was there. It wasn’t bad. But it was there. Some people were loving this. We have different tastes in wrestling.
I love Nikki Bella busting her ass. She’s gotten better heeling it up on the mic, and now hossing it in the ring. Brie still is awful. I hope this leads to Nikki just murdering her sister in a match soon and then going “have fun healing up with your GOATFACEDTROLL HUSBAND! NO, YOU DA BITCH!” and just slapping her on the ground.
I noticed quite a few people on social media were eating that match up. I honestly didn’t care though, despite still enjoying Y2J even in his Cool Dad twilight years. Something distracted me on the internet during the entrances and I actually forgot to look back until it got down to the last three minutes.
I’m okay with it existing though. I enjoyed the vast majority of the PPV, so it’s already a win. A match others enjoy but I don’t? Perfectly fine with it.
Jericho should NOT have done the Jumping Nothing, though. Dude was on the Peep Show earlier in the night. Christian was RIGHT THERE! You can ask him how well the Jumping Nothing works against Orton. Christian’s the master of it.
Jericho vs Orton really was a well worked match if for nothing else but to know that Orton has that slow methodical style still perfected. It, however, was ruined by the ending. It was a cool and decent little match up until the most obvious finish I think I’ve ever seen.
@dl316bh My problem with Y2J vs RKO was that the ending was not only bad on its own, but it was the only thing that stood out in the match. The rest was just those two guys kinda going through the motions and doing their signature moves until the ending, you know, the standard, typical wrestling match. So there isn’t really anything to make me say, “yeah, the ending was bad, but that [insert cool part of the match here] though!” just that ending to complain about in an otherwise solid, but really plain match.
Actually, the only thing that might have stood out besides the ending would be after the RKO, when Randy did the pose right away, but like I mentioned in the results article, it was not enough to make up for how they set up the move itself.
Come on, that “Ziggler Please” sign was funny.
They just should’ve said “Ziggla” instead of “Ziggler.”
“It’s funny” isn’t a good defense for racism.
Damn I did not catch that single tear from Henry, he is really good at what he does
Well, at least SOMEONE else enjoyed the PPV like I did.
I’ve started shying away from the discussion threads because it seems like they’re relentlessly negative unless it’s NXT.
Also, yeah, the spot calling was really blatant in the triple threat. I don’t know how WWE still manages mistakes like that. These guys are the best in the world at production. How is it difficult to set things up so you don’t hear the wrestlers or train the cameramen not to get so close that you can see each individual pore and hear everything?
Speaking of the Divas triple threat… I’m starting to realize that I’ve kind of turned on AJ Lee and I’m not entirely sure when it happened. She was my favorite Divas for a solid two year stretch right up until some point in her title reign where her schtick stagnated and got really old, but I was still on board. Then Paige got called up and I guess I’ve jumped ship. The big moment of realization was when I found myself disappointed AJ won the title. Where did I drop off the bandwagon?
I enjoyed it as well. While it definitely wasn’t as good as Wrestlemania, Payback etc, it was certainly better than Battleground.
Simple, they are zoomed in as close as possible to try and catch every bit of skin, and every bit of noise a woman makes that might be translated into a moan so they can tease HLA.
All so Kevin Dunn can masturbate in the truck, probably in front of female employees.
@dl316bh Without irony I would give that PPV a solid B+. I wasn’t expecting to like it at all, but most of the matches were solid (even if most of the endings sucked). But people are so exhausted with Cena being protected above all else that the rage is almost a reflex at this point. And I get it. While I understand that they can go in good directions with that finish, I still hated it, because ultimately it’s just the same damn thing. When Rollins curb-stomped Brock my mind went through the possibilities: Is Seth really going to win? Will Brock just sit up and murder him? I was excited because it seemed like something new. But instead it ended up being the same damn thing — always about Cena. People (over the age of 8) are just tired of that shit.
AJ is starting to remind me of her litigious husband at the end of his time in WWE. Her heart doesn’t seem to be in it any more. I found it curious that she got the title back. It almost feels like the WWE, even though it’s not interested in doing anything consequential with her, is also taking care not to upset her, on account of said litigious husband. Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but yeah I’m with you on AJ.
@Goat Face Killer
I think AJ was best in that match over Paige by a hair, so I don’t really see it.
That said, if litigiousness is there, an important thing to remember about Punk is that he wasn’t really bad (into it or not) until he was given nothing to do. It’s hard to get excited feuding with Curtis Axel and probably losing to HHH at Wrestlemania. Similarly, while a feud with Paige should be A+ material, she and Paige git less than a minute a week and almost no in-ring confrontations or backstage segments, the opposite attention her very good feud with Kaitlyn got. So, you know, can hardly blame AJ being unexcited to skip around the ring and kiss the belt for literally less than 4 minutes a week. Give her something to chew on, like Punk with Lesnar, then some motivation happens.
@Johnny Slider: We must have seen different feuds. I remember the AJ vs Kaitlyn feud being pretty rank. The matches were what saved it, which is a surprise given that I’ve never felt Kaitlyn was that good a wrestler.
As for Punk, I get not being into some feuds, but it felt like he was phoning it in more often than not, looking back.
@dl316bh
Yeah, I guess we just feel differently. If I may make a stab at why I (and some others) liked AJ and Kaitlyn’s feud and you didn’t, the feud was heavily based on their shoot and kayfabe years long friendship and break-up. Seeing them meet and quickly become adorable best friends on NXT3, fight as The Chickbusters on Smackdown, have AJ start dating jerkish Daniel Bryan and Kaitlyn warning her about him, go their separate ways where AJ obsessed about boys (who ended up hurting her) and Kaitlyn fought Eve for the Divas title, and finally meet in the ring to finishe the whole thing off, felt like one of WWE’s best built personal feuds in a long time. And the matches, as you said, were good to boot.
@Johnny Slider: Yeah, but the problem is that none of that was what the feud was about. It was basically fat costumes and secret admirer fakeouts. The sort of thing we’re typically annoyed at.
The matches make it worth it, but to get something out of that feud you had to rely on history that I don’t recall actually being brought up during it.
Wait, was a fat costume involved at one point, or did I just make myself look like an idiot? In my defense, a lot of the past seven years of Diva feuds just kind of blend together in my mind.
Fat suit? Sort-of. AJ wore a muscle suit with Kaitlyn clothes over it and constantly made fun of her for being manly because of her muscles (which is fine because AJ was the heel and should be hated for saying mean shit like that).
AJ and Paige’s friendship was mentioned all the time. It’s just that it was filtered through AJ’s distorted view of their friendship. Watch the reveal again, AJ mentions hating Kaitlyn because Kaitlyn was more concerned with becoming champion than being AJ’s friend, a clearly selfish and distorted view of reality, where AJ pushed Kaitlyn away until she wanted to brag about a new boy or something (Cena) where Kaitlyn tried to remain supportive but knew enough was enough. Lots of little references like that make their way into their promos.
My Match Rankings:
1. Sheamus vs. Cesaro
2. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena
3. AJ vs. Paige vs. Nikki Bella
4. Goldust/Stardust vs. Usos
5. Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler
6. Randy Orton vs. Chris Jericho
7. Rusev vs. Mark Henry
You forgot the most entertaining “match”… Stone Cold Ambrose whoopin Rollins ass!!!
I’d insert Rollins’ forfeit win over Reigns at number 4, because I like Rollins being a dick, and I wasn’t really sold on the matches below that. Other than that though, I concur.
Even my wrestling hating wife heard Paige and AJ talk to each other before the Tower of Doom spot. “She said ‘ready?’ Shouldn’t they have secret code or something?”
The dust brothers can’t defend their title on Mars, the Real Americans broke up.
Sandown holding up an imaginary belt deserved a best in my book!
Sandow. Stupid fingers.
I think you may have been right the first time!
I just read somewhere that Rusev has never even attempted a pin. If that’s true it’s amazing.
I read that somewhere too, that’s a great little amazing detail.
Woo hoo! Joined the two-in-one club.
[dailywrestlingnews.com]
I just want to leave this here. Bryan v. Kenta. This is how you sell on offense. You’re firing up. But your knee has been worked.
Cena works at the same company as this man. And is as close to being his brother-in-law as Cena’s need to even kick out of relationships at 2 will allow. And he can’t figure out how to incorporate literally ANYTHING similar.
I don’t get it.
Cody did a great job of selling the leg on offense after the Usos gave him the posting, and even though he used his legs for the sequence that won the match, it made sense; take the impact from the splash and then get the rollup as soon as you can. It’ll hurt short-term but it means that you won’t have to run on it any more.
Mark Henry did a great job of it, too. Sold his back for the entire match.
There was a great point on one of Sitterson’s Straight Shoot Retros about Rick Rude selling during his hip swivel taunt, which serves to put his opponent over without engendering any sympathy for himself, because he was the asshole who was doing the taunt. The point is, Cena’s selling is what’s stopping him from being a really good pro wrestler.
I’m not doubting everyone in WWE’s ability to sell on offense, just that Cena in particular is basically the antithesis of the concept almost to the point of it being a character trait.
Let’s put this in perspective: VideoGame!Cena sells injury better than Actual!Cena.
That’s not a good thing.
Ahhh, AmDrag vs KENTA, my personal favorite feud of all times. Yes, there were greater and more important wars battled throughout the wrestling history, but this one here just hits every possible sweet spot for me. Thanks for posting that gif, makes me wanna rewatch that match again!
Hell, Cena could’ve taken a page from Rusev’s Summerslam match about selling on offense.
I hated the Mark Henry/USA stuff sooooo much. I don’t want to feel Cena Heat toward America.
If Mark shed a tear before tapping out. That match goes from Worst to Best in my book. That dude can actually act.
The ending was dumb, but if it leads to Lesnar going Rage of the Gods on Cena at HiaC, I’m all for it.
I’m one of the most anti-Bella guys you’ll find and even I got to praise Nikki. This hoss stuff is working out for her and the fact that she’s athletic enough to pull off a reverse Enzugiri from the turnbuckle is impressive. Still a slighly distant 3rd in the match for me, but that I won’t dread seeing her wrestle (and lose, very important) is a huge compliment.
Obvious props to Paige and AJ too. They keep getting better and better with each other and at the rate they’re going they’ll bust a no-caveats genuine classic sooner than later. I especially love AJ getting more comfortable working matches. Instead of selling the majority of the time like she usually did, she whipped girls into barricades or kicked them in their faces as much as possible. I hope to see more of this pro-active AJ.
As long as Sheamus and Cesaro keep trying to bust each other open, I can never be too disappointed in Cesaro losing. I like that they call back to Sheamus being an opportunist, Brogue Kicking Cesaro only when the ref had Cesaro distracted.
Regarding AJ: I agree that it was very enjoyable to see AJ actually get to do something besides sell. It doesn’t happen often.
New to commenting here, but thanks for the Top 10 nod!
Glad to know you, friend.
What a debut!
The most common “Best/Worst” phrase of all time: “The match itself was fine, but…”
I was thinking it was either “As a vegan, I” or “did you guys know I have a girlfriend”
i noticed the tear right away when he was in the accolade, but i keep questioning whether or not it was sweat.
His emotional expressions during the national anthem was tremendous and it’s a damn shame the WWE can’t come up with compelling storylines for him to continually showcase this talent of his. They did that for Big Show at times, but by god, Mark Henry would have been the first ever wrestler to win a Slammy Award under the category, “Best Actor of the Year.”
Also, Lillian’s performance was the best rendition of the national anthem I have ever heard. A huge Wow performance.
Sheamus and Cesaro was tremendous and my favorite match I have seen Sheamus in since his hoss battles against Mark Henry 2 years ago.
Cody Rhodes continues to do what he has done for over a year now–keeps making himself be my favorite wrestler on the roster. Now I hope these two weird “awesomers” are able to continually build great momentum success that takes it all the way to next Raw after wrestlemania where it’s Stardust vs. Goldust for Goldust’s possible final match and Cody being where Seth and Dean Ambrose are at right now on the card. Which of course starts giving him way to whc matches.
Jericho continues to do what he has been doing since his return last year—doing absolutely nothing for me anymore.
Orton has to be one of the most underrated/unappreciated successful WWE superstars of all time. Awww, the curse of WWE’s quick trigger pushes and being associated with HHH before making a name for yourself before associating yourself with HHH.
AJ Lee hasn’t done anything remotely interesting or done anything to show why she is one of the top best talents inside the ring for a LONG time, and the disappointment still continues.
Paige on the other hand….has been given shit to work with since being tied down with the OTHER “stunt double” character. Blame it on her having no one to really defend on the main roster during her first Diva title reign with 1 or 2 compelling feuds without involving AJ or her not being able to be anything BUT an England broad ass kicker in order to be a successful character. If that’s the case, make her go back to that character…and do it now for pete sake.
AND NOW FOR ONE OF THE WORSE DECISION SCENARIOS THE WWE HAS EVER DECIDED TO GO THROUGH—
Since they are basically saying Lesnar no longer had Ill effects from diverticulitis since the beginning of this year. Lesnar is seemingly unstoppable. He destroyed Henry, took out Show with viscious chair shots, ended Takers streak and mauled Cena.
So…a month later Cena fights him well like in their first encounter and again won. Yes, by DQ, but the way it was by DQ in this regard is always meant n seen that the guy had it won. So in this case, with Lesnars first defense, they already have shown that Lesnar can be beat, and by basically in the same fashion by Cena when Lesnar was “still having effects from diverticulitis.” That even now with Lesnar at “1000%”, Cena showed he still basically can beat him.
Also, DQ is caused by Seth. Fellow authority member. Wanting to cash in on man that hhh hired in order to get belt off Cena.
Even highly doubt they will have Lesnar wanting to get his hands on Seth. You think the prize fighting monster would right away want to tear the guy trying to cheap shot n take his title away limb from limb. But I doubt that happens tonight.
So two reasons right there why the finish was one of the worst ways to go about it.
Also, why would Seth cash in on Lesnar that way? According to rules, natch can’t start anyway until Brock is on his feet. Dumb on Seth’s part due to Lesbar’s character, but dumb as well in making it look like Lesnar doesn’t intimidate anybody despite how just a month ago he demolished Cena.
To me, it all went down the wrong way.
See no reason why they could have just had Lesnar kept trying to tap out Cena like they were n Cena kept refusing causing Lesnar to then go “fuck it” n go apes hit on him like he did on Big Show causing the DQ and giving Cena the win.
Then they could run the whole “rubber match” that due to cena winning, he gets another shot at hell n a cell made by hhh (thinking if those two beatings wouldn’t put away Cena, then being in the devils playground with the beast would put the nail in the coffin)
Just unbelievable that they already erased the mystique of Lesnar’s reign by going that route last night.
And is it not a little off seeing the monster being easily put up for 4 AA’s? It’s the same manner how Lesnar cfould catch Cena into the german suplexes with ease at any point.
And again, it took Seth Rollins to “save” Lesnar from losing the title.
So…we have a character like Lesnar who a month before just completely decimated Cena. A month later in his first title defense, he had to already needed outside interference in order to keep title around his waist??? C’mon. Let alone needing that help to keep it going back around the waist of the man he decimated??
The finish to this match should have been handled a lot better. Even for just storyline purposes.
Past 2 weeks I thought to myself that this match would have gone the route like Lesnar’s return match against Cena and ending with Lesnar actually making Cena finally tap out. The way this match went for the first 10 minutes made me actually think that was where they were heading. But nope…now we got the Hell in a Cell match taking place.
If that match ends in anyway that doesn’t show Cena tapping out, I will gladly say that Vince Russo should be the man to be put in charge until the WWE get their shit together.
WWE have dropped storylines and development build with plots on a dime after a few weeks or a mere month before, but this one truly sent me off in a fiery rage that could not be distinguished til way into the afternoon today.
Where the Katie Vick storyline made me the most uncomfortable of being a wrestling fan, this main event ending made me the most enraged at such a horrible decision than I can even remember. I don’t think any match in history they have done that went with this type of finish has ever came close to the amount of stupidity that this one was. They basically in my eyes just about took this unique title reign by Lesnar out of its misery.
Hell in a Cell just might kill it for good. And it may be the saddest moment ever for me to see in all my years of being a WWE fan.
If I were still a member of literally any message boards that include signatures, my new signature for all time would be “Little kids want to raise their hands and say ‘yay.’ I want to see a motherfucker bleed.”
I think the whole story is that Seth is working for him self, ever the opportunist. Orton might be persuaded not to rock the boat, but Seth broke up a nigh invincible Trios-team to start climbing the ladder, and he’s probably not to happy about being put in the corner by a returning part timer.
Cena interfering wen he understands that Seth destroyed his best chance for a victory (next time, if there even is a next time, since that depends on the Authority, Lesnar will have learned how to counter him.) It doesn’t even really hurt Lesnar as he had powered out of the pin, obviously didn’t pre-arrange the interference and destroyed Cena with a F5 in the end. My guess is that Lesnar – Cena 3 might first be arranged later that HiaC as I think they will feud Cena with Rollins (Ambrose is still away filming, and Reigns is healing from his surgery, so a vengeful Cena is the best bet.)
The Divas match was great, Nikki is really proving that she can hold herself in the ring, she has more moves, and are actually quite fearless when bumping. AJ won off course, as she usually does when it really matters and the odds are against her (see WM XXX). I liked that Paige was raging with frustration and despair rather that crying when she lost, and I think the plan forward calls for Brie and Nikki setteling their differences while they build towards Steph vs AJ. And instead of speculating that WWE play nice with AJ to keep Punk from causing more trouble, it could be that the rumours are true. Vince, WWE and Trips think AJ is pure money, great in the ring, a good storyteller and someone you want to keep the spotlight on.
There’s plenty of time to wrap up Rollins and still pay Brock 3/4’s mil to toss Cena around the Cell, so I’m all for that.
And god, I hope you’re right about AJ. Maybe she won’t feel like quitting if the WWE treats her as the star she should be.
My favorite part (besides Ambrose, god I love him, no homo) was when Lesner was wiping his bloody nose or as Cole rediculously put it, “Cena busted him wide open!!!” and a fan in the crowd screamed, “If it bleeds… YOU CAN KILL IT!!!”.
That’s when Lesner ripped his gloves off and had me worried for the golden boy’s well being.
That was a good armbar by Nikki on Paige especially when Paiges elbow hyper extended .Don’t know if she’s double jointed but damn that looked painful .
The Intercontinental Championship is the Miz of championship belts. It used to be really cool but it’s pretty much worthless now.
I hope you were only comparing looks with the Alter Bridge comment. -huge AB fan here
The whole point, in my mind anyway, of the Authority turning to Lesnar to beat Cena was to set up an inevitable “Holy Shit, we gave Paul Heyman all the power.” angle. Having Cena go over last night, even by DQ, derails that to an extent. Now they almost have to give him another rematch at HIaC because he got screwed by Rollins. Raise your hand if you want Cena vs Lesnar to keep happening over and over until January? I sure as shit don’t.
If they all end like SummerSlam instead of NOC? *hand raised*
Why is Brie dressed as an anorexic Rosanne.
Her husbands name is Dan!
That Waterslide is a million million million million times better than the Neutralizer.
The WWE World Heavyweight Championship of the World actually looks nice when it’s worn around the waist.
Still looks like a Josten’s ring on a big weird finger, though