The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/9/14: Stoop Kids

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 9, 2014.
Bank Statement? Bossface? Fuck that.
The BankRoll.
Same problem…it would have to be the Bank*s*Roll
Well Wikipedia already has her finisher as the “Banks’ Statement”, but even if that’s not accurate, why does it _have_ to be Banks anything? Her straightjacket neckbreaker she borrowed from Sandow was called Bankrupt. As long as it’s not a mouthful and it makes sense, let her call it whatever
Nah mate they should call it A Curious Feeling or The Fugitive or Still or Seven: A Suite For Orchestra or Six Pieces For Orchestra or Strictly Inc.
I don’t mind Bank Statement as her finishers name .It’s not as lousy as bow down to the queen or as bad as Paige Tap Out .
Saying that I wanted the PTO to be called the Knightmare as a nod to her family.
The Banks Foreclosing On Our House, I Thought You Said You Send The Mortgage Check Out Friday.
Close the Banks. Banks Holiday. Drown you in the River Banks.
I’m not with Brandon on this one. If your name is Banks you can still do a move called Bank[whatever], it doesn’t have to be Banks[whatever].
They could have just called it The Statement, and then you’d go “The Statement? What does that have to do with Banks- oh…” and then chuckle and then move on with your day.
But yeah, Bossface is better.
I’m surprised you didn’t mention Tidus’ (sorry, I know his name is Titus but I love to think of him giving horribly voice acted speeches about destiny in FFX) super awkward pin attempt, where he sort of dances with Zayn’s leg before climbing on top of him.
Also, it was small, but Enzo becoming aware and bitching that he knows Cass is going to post the video was the funniest part of the show for me.
WWE should hire Lance Storm purely to teach people that there are pins other than hooking the leg.
His Twitter commentary is a close second.
Would the Bank Hold be a bad name too?
Also, apropos of nothing, the name of one of my non-profit’s donors is Jackson Fray, which is the most NXT name possible.
You know what? I’m glad Sami got beat. Dude was asking for it. Titus comes onto the show, and Sami’s all “LOL YOU LOST TO A BUNNY LOLOLOL”, then he kicks him in the face, so Titus just kicks his ass. I don’t want to say I was actively rooting against Sami in that match, but damn, he kinda got what he deserved.
I don’t know, just what I think.
I get it. Sami was getting too popular and was starting to be affected by “Asshole WWE Face Syndrome”, so if it takes Titus doing a subpar Spinning Powerbomb to keep Sami great, so be it.
10/10 for the Orgazmo reference.
“WHAT MAKES A MAN, IS IT THE WOMAN IN HIS HANDS, JUST CAUSE SHE’S GOT BIG TITTIES!?”
Or is it the way he fights every day?
“NAH, ITS PROBABLY THE TITTIES!”
My buddy and I used to cover that song. sigh… good times.
You guys sound cool. (seriously)
I don’t think I’m gonna do Hamster Style anymore.
My friend and I saw orgazmo in the one theater in NY that played it. For one day. For one showing. It was us and one other dude. Stunt cock still gets yelled on the regular.
@Johnny Slider We were. But then I had to ruin it all by moving to another province.
[thegenesisarchive.co.uk]
+Throwback
Glad I’m not the only one who realized that Regal’s “office” was clearly a stairwell.
Damn it, smoking habits are hard to kick.
Kabuki Quantum Fighter?
Did you feel like you had to outshine Enzo’s 90’s trivia with a deeper cut of your own? Good work, Stroud.
I actually didn’t find Titus/Sami boring at all. I was invested the entire time. And I agree, I really wanted to see what Titus was gonna do off the top rope.
And about Renee’s Orgazmo line–if you listen to what she says afterward, it’ less like “PAUSE NO HOMO” and more like “These two other guys clearly want to say that she’s hot but feel awkward, so I’ll do it.”
Agreed. She said it in a “I know it doesn’t matter that she is, but she is” way
Renee kind of sucks. Just ship her off to Smackdown and let Devin Taylor try the color thing for a while. Could it be worse?
I mean… yeah? Probably? Renee sucks in a “she reacts strangely to calling women’s matches and she has a hard time keeping up with the flow of a match” way. Devin Taylor sucks in a “it’s unclear how firm her grasp of the English language is” kind of way.
At least you’d be in a surprise with Devin every time. And she’s just so darn cute.
Renee isn’t particularly great at commentary yet, but she’s being trained and produced by the WWE production staff, right? The same people responsible for the Cole/Lawler/JBL abomination. Cole/Lawler/JBL is the place they’re trying to get her. No wonder she says weird stuff about women.
I’d almost be able to take Renee’s commentary if it echo’d back on herself. “I SUCK AT COMMENTARY DUE TO MY OVARIES, JAYSON!”
With that Kabuki Quantum Fighter reference I can’t tell if you’re a game grumps fan or just had as hilarious a collection of games as I did growing up.
Mark my words, Helmet Girl is the next Bailey.
The audience started a short-lived “Stoop Kid’s gonna leave his stoop!” chant as well. Never change, NXT audience.
I’m wondering if WWE’s simply telling Hideo to work less stiff, like how they told Sami Zayn to work less fast. At Takeover II he wrecked The Ascension, his kicks looked bone-shattering.
:o
Stoop kid reference!
That was my exact face when I saw that. Bravo, Enzo Amore, bravo!
When I posted this, I hadn’t watched the episode yet and just assumed Enzo made the Stoop Kid reference. Big Cass for the win!
If someone steals her finisher is it called a Bank Loan?
oh! You could call it the Foreclosure!
No it’d be called A Call To Arms. (I know he didn’t steal it per se but it was originally part of their work before he adapted it soooo… Unless someone plagiarized him and I’ve forgot, no.)
Not sure if it happened during these set of tapings, but there have been reports that house show audience are jeering Hideo during matches with racist remarks. Could be the reason the crowd was pretty dead/muted in this one, other than the fact they REALLY need to stop taping these shows so close to one another.
I think I’ve been spoiled on Hideo’s future partner, but I did like how the storyline isn’t just having someone run in right now. Hideo looked absolutely frustrated, panicked that the Ascension were ready to beat the crap out of him again. And I’ll just notch his current so-so work to learning new things.
Mojo’s probably preparing for his future endeavors at this rate. Unless his shoulder is so bad that he’s going to come back with the ultimate hype weapon – a metal arm just like Jax from Mortal Kombat! Yeah! That’s not completely stupid! Honest.
I want a in-story explanation about why the NXT General Manager’s office is apparently a stairwell. Has Regal just not had time to get a real office? Did Enzo trap him in there? (And now for less serious questions.) Why is Carmella apparently allowed to train when she hasn’t even gotten a tryout yet? Who is that lady with the helmet? Do you get a training helmet if it’s been shown you land on your head too much during training? Do they have actual competitive matches in the ring like that during training?
I want Becky to win some matches. Maybe she can defeat Helmet Girl for four straight weeks and in the final match, the helmet finally falls off.
Iffy show, but as always….much better than the current main shows. And no Alex Riley certainly helped!
(And of course, thanks for the report.)
If that Hideo thing is true, I got to imagine that the wonderful NXT regulars probably save their money and plan their days off around the tapings, so house show audiences are casual wrestling fans, which means you’ll get some idiots in there.
Maybe Helmet Girl’s lost 100 matches in training and that’s how she got it.
I’d love Becky to start winning too, but as Brandon alluded to and I often mention, there aren’t enough girls at NXT. With Carmella added the regulars come to 6, which is usually where they are. They need to hire more talented women and allow them to be jobbers for the regulars at least. Bayley lost to Paige as a hapless jobber before she became our wonderful hugster (good match by the way), Emma was an evil dancer before she popped bubbles, and even TNA’s Brittany had a one time appearance to give Charlotte an early win. They’ve done it before, do it again.
As long as Mojo doesn’t join me and the Earthrealm warriors in our battle against Shao Kahn’s extermination squad I’m ok with him borrowing Jax’s metal arm.
I assume the whole bit with Enzo and Cass training Carmella is that they’re sneaking in after hours, which also explains the helmet as safety device. I want Cass to post the video where Enzo came up with that idea.
So, she’s Glass Jill?
Angelo Dawkins is totally Disco Kid, right?
10 points for the Orgazmo reference. Can we start calling the Bellas the naughty twins?
Becky Lynch studied character nuance by binge-watching Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘N Wrestling.
she also got a minor in the Brie Bella School of Over-Aggressive Mid-Match Screaming
The irony is that Becky Lynch actually has an acting degree.
I always wanted her to call it the Bosslock
Concerning Funaki being a Red Shirt, yeah what did you expect? Funaki’s always been a Red Shirt apart from that one random time when he somehow got the Cruiserweight Belt but apart from that, yeah he is a Red Shirt. I mean Kung Fu Naki I believe won a few and lost a few, Kung Fu Naki basically dominated Edge before losing to a quick and lucky Spear but Funaki? That guy’s a joke and that’s why I adore him for I have a sense of humour. hahaha. that is my laugh.
I dunno, I thought they’d get a match out of it.
I definitely think Hideo hit his head, likely after the springboard dropkick. Immediately after, he gets up and stumbles trying to run into the corner, follows that with the terrible corner dropkick, then has a bit of trouble climbing through the ropes to get to the outside to climb the turnbuckle. After the corner dropkick you can see he looks a little loopy, and the ref is even concerned about him right before he climbs the ropes. Noticed all of that the first time I watched, but thought it was from when he went over the ropes in the corner awkwardly just before all that. Went back to watch again and he definitely didn’t hit his head on that though.
Jo Jo gave me a laugh with the Helsinki …..pause…….pause Finland intro for Tyler Breeze.
Poor Mojo always looking confused.
Pretty sweet submission by Carmella on HELMET GIRL.
I continue to be super impressed with Jo Jo.
That’s gonna be one of her finishers. If it’s not called the Waste Management I’ll eat my Vans.
Tyler must like cold rainy nights, watching the leaves change color and the days becoming shorter. Only a true heel would season here IN OCTOBER!
Or maybe he just prefers a cool Breeze.
Just gonna say also if they’re gonna go with the Bankstatement thing, they should pair her with The Vaudevillains. (Gotch can be Banks, Banks can be Glimek and English can be Gordon.)
my guess would be titus wedges himself into title picture as a way to buy some time, put neville over further. (Knowing nothing about the upcoming schedule..) A mini feud with titus would theoretically mean they can kick neville v zayn into overdrive for the next network special?
Maybe it’s just me, but I really liked seeing Itami still selling the beatdown from The Ascension from last week. Made it seem all real, and he was clearly doing it deliberately. If it’s going to be a story point, might as well actually tie it in to his actions in the match – the way he slightly missed the basement dropkick was pretty choice, as well. Nice to see some selling on offence.
– Mojo doesn’t get injured, he staaaaaaaaaays injured. We’ve seen athletic guys with horrible wrestling ability before who have managed to improve over time (see the main event), but for now at least, Mojo is shit so I’ll happily take him getting beat in a minute.
– The Carmella segment was awesome. I like to think that stairway leads down to Regal’s lair, where he makes matches at a small desk under the light of a single flickering lamp.
– The Bank Statement stinks both in name and in nature. It doesn’t suit Sasha, and not every finisher has to have a play on words name. Bosslock is ok if you’re going in that direction, or maybe “the withdrawal.”
– Watching the Hideo match and aftermath was depressing.
– The main event, and particularly Titus’ performance, is a timely reminder that NXT is soooo much better than the main roster.
Brandon, if you”re okay with “B-A N-K dolla sign…” then surely the play on words of “bank statement” isn’t too much of a difference as a literary technique? Granted, they indeed could use better names but she’s used the pun motif before with her “Bankrupt” move. We’re watching a show with names like “William Regal”, “The Rock Bottom” and “The Rampaige”.
I’m not “okay” with it, I’m just referencing it because it’s the opening to her unused theme that leaked a while back.
Ah, I understand. It IS a better theme too. Thank you for the answer!
Someone else already beat me to it but I think Hideo was still selling the effects from the beat down “last week”. Also Justin Gabriel is talented but probably scared shitless of Kenta and his kicks so he had to dial it down Alot. Rick Viktor hasn’t been a a singles wrestler in a long time so it was also an adjustment. I’ll make excuses for Kenta all Damm day. Eventually they’ll let him kick someone’s head off right?
one would think her finisher would be the Boss-ton Crab
Loved the Gooljar reference. Whatever happened to that guy?
I really like The Bank Statement as a name. A backstabber transitioned into a crossface is quite the statement. And they’re obviously not going to call it the Bossface because Benoit.
Titus “wrestles like a dog somebody taught to walk on its hind legs.”
This is the most accurately hilarious description of Titus ever.
Now i want to see kahli and Titus just for the sheer clunky awkwardness of it
I’m glad you pointed out how Cesaro is always being outsmarted. That drives me crazy.
Seriously depressed that there’s no mention of the dude in the CM Punk fistful of arrows shirt playing sweet air guitar along with Hideo Itami’s entrance theme. Go back and rewatch it—dude is getting into it.
Now having had more Renee in a Riley free atmosphere, umm yeah- she’s a problem. All the authentic humanity that makes her great as an interviewer goes out the window in the booth and it’s just forced and inauthentic and for the love of shit stop and let the match tell the story a bit. NXT talks over the matches worse than Cole and JBL (sure, they’re still talking about the workers, but focus more on what they’re doing and less on who they are). Renee’s also a lot better when she’s in full snark mode. Just go straight heel/face with her and Albert (who is fantastic).
The weird thing about a developmental environment is that I never know if finishes like the Tyler/Mojo one were on purpose. I choose to believe Mojo refused to tap. I continue to be sad about a guy getting what actually seems like a legit burying in this context, even if he deserves it.
I didn’t really watch wrestling during peak NAO so maybe that colors my opinion, but I’m the monster who totally wants Enzo and Cas to be exactly that and was kinda bummed that they changed up the intro (in part because this just wasn’t as funny). Thought their match was very strange because nobody wants to treat the VV’s like heels.
To me the hard part about KENTA/Itami is differentiating him from all the guys who used his moveset. I’ve never seen him work before this, and his first match felt so very Daniel Bryan to me that I can see people thinking that’s problematic even if it’s totally unfair. The pacing of this match felt off and I wonder if that’s part of it.
Sasha is super quickly becoming a favorite. Lynch is good in the ring, but every character they’ve tried for her is like 30% too broad. She’s got enough personality that you’d think her gimmick could just be “Becky Lynch, who happens to be Irish” in the same vein of Sami.
I know this was the first show of a series of tapings, do they just do those all back to back? The Tyson/Sami match felt like something you’d do to kill the crowd a bit and set them up for the big pops that I’m lead to believe will come in future eps taped at/near the same time. The match was fine, but having it on top of the extended Itami/Funaki beat down just felt a bit off.
I think this was still the post-Takeover II set of tapings. The same signs/guys in the front row anyway.
Good thing Breeze got himself a submission finisher.
Enzo + Regal = GOLD!
The dropkick is Itami’s finisher? They should give him back the GTS as WWE’s been taking shots at Punk anyway. As far as Itami’s matches go he’s settling into WWE style for now but once he gets lengthy matches against the likes of Kidd, Breeze etc we’ll see more amazing stuff from him.
I love both Enzo/Cass and Vaudevillians so I’m happy with either team winning.
I’m digging Becky’s rock music and Sasha’s backstabber into crossface is badass.
I actually thought the Zayn/Titus match was pretty good but I liked the other half of the SlaterGator baby Heath Slater’s match with Zack Ryder on Superstars more.
I don’t know if I’m just in love with her or what, but everything about Sasha Banks is incredible. She’s my version of ECIII.
She’s very good.
She gets by far the most dark parking lot photos after house shows of all the NXT folk.
Just call it a “Banksy Original”
I thought it was pretty obvious that Hideo got really fucked up after trying to land on the apron when he got thrown by Viktor, but he was too close to the ring post and ended up hitting it ribs first. Right after that, he nearly collapsed in the corner after somehow completing the springboard dropkick. Albert even called the ring post bump, but it was obvious right away that it should’ve never happened and Hideo was trying to no-sell some pretty big pain after that.
Hell, he even tried to bust out the Busaiku He No Hizageri before going for the top rope but he could barely leave the ground, let alone get his knee up to the guy’s face. It was gruesome to watch, but I did like his facial expressions after they brought Funaki to the ring and totally eliminated him.
Furtunately, he was on the tapingthe week after and he looked way better, so it’s nothing really bad. It did scare the crap out of me, though.
With Itami, I’d also keep in mind that this was his first actual night performing with NXT, and he had a match early, a beatdown 2 hours later, and then a second match an hour later. It’s one thing to have a long match, where your adrenaline is pumping throughout. It’s another to have to have a match, sit, take a beatdown, sit again, and then another match. I’m sure he was a little thrown off by this episode. I’m sure he will have improved in the next set of taping, and he will keep getting better
That’s a good point right here.
Also, I just remembered how I thought Paige’s first few matches on the main roster really disappointed me. She had always been my favourite on NXT and I just found her super awkward in her first altercations with AJ. But after a bit of time, she became badass again. So maybe, like Paige, Hideo just needs to adjust to a new environment with new people he’s probably never wrestled before, which is totally fair.
Fingers crossed that we get Cass explaining to Enzo that Carmella likes him but she doesn’t like him-like him.
I remember hearing talk of Hideo suffering a concussion after these tapings, and this certianlly shows why everyone thought that.
Becky Lynch reminds me of youtube “violin girl” Lindsey Stirling. She seems so tense and full-on that she doesn’t come across as genuine or natural at all. This rocker gimmick seems as forced as the jigging Irish one to me.
Sasha is already dressed like a Third Street Saint, has music that could easily be a Saints Row menu theme, and is even called “The Boss.” There’s a finisher name in there somewhere, they just have to go grab it.
The Friendly Fire?
I dunno, I doubt Brando would like Freckle Bitches’ as finisher name
I have to say — the stable of Enzo, Big Cass and Carmella could be the most organic and sensibly growing storyline in all of WWE. I had no idea where they were going when they dumped the bucket of foam water on that dog, but by god, it brought us here. And here is awesome.
I’m thinking that Titus was gonna do the Harlem Hangover or maybe the Senton Bomb.
I don’t understand the point of a jobber. Plz halp
Jobbers are my favourite tier of wrestlers.
-Oh my god. The mention of Phillip Gooljar’s sister made me literally LOL. I’d like to think her name is Phyllis Gooljar.
– I’d like to give a minor best to Enzo saying he knows Big Cass is gonna post the video. If this was RAW, that joke would never change. But in NXT, these stupid little things evolve.
-Am I the only one who thought Helmet Girl was Vickie Guerrero?