The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/9/14: Stoop Kids

Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode here. Watch it on Thursday afternoons if you’re one of the cool kids.

– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Shares, comments, likes and other Internet things are appreciated. These columns get tens of thousands of views and like 30 likes. Last week we got it up to 80. Let’s shoot for triple digits this week.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 9, 2014.