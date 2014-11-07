The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 11/6/14: The Fresh Prince Of Balor

Pre-show notes:
That Marcus Louis segment was scarier than 20 Bray Wyatts put together.
Coincidentally 20 older african american women dressed as Bray Wyatt is planned for Wrestlemania 31 at the moment.
I also supermarked for Finn Bálor. I’m going to be rewatching that main event soon.
I actually thought Dash Wilder WAS Scott Dawson.
me too
That’s because they’re BOTH a young Arn Anderson, at least according to Regal.
Wasn’t the stipulation that Tyson Kidd would never get a shot at the NXT title as long as Adrian Neville was champion? Shouldn’t Tyson be out there trying to sabotage every Neville title defense so he can get another shot at the belt?
I’d be satisfied with that finish.
And if Kidd costs Neville the title against Zayn?
Now Sami has to CONTINUE to prove himself.. self doubt included..
Sasha Banks is so great. Her Phoenix Suns ring gear rules, and her cowardice is delightful. I also loved Charlotte being an uber badass and wrecking Becky Lynch’s shit in her own friggin’ corner and talking shit to Sasha the entire time. That’s cool as hell.
The episode ended thirty minutes ago. Damn, Brandon.
I really did adore the booking of Charlotte in the Woman’s Match- Sasha looked terrified of her while I was worried for a minute that Becky Lynch was going to shoot die.
The episodes are actually up on the network in the show catalog a few hours before they air on the main channel (or whatever you call it).
new episodes actually air at 4PM on the network, five hours before it actually airs.
it actually felt nice watching NXT early today (doing the free trial. yes.)
I thought the women’s match was fantastic because it wasn’t just a good fight, it was a good fight with each woman behaving according to her character. It felt like an extension of the stories they’ve been building about these women’s relationships to each other.
Kinda dislike that they do air these at 1 PM pacific. I hate having to go dark on social media just to avoid being spoiled. At least wait till your west coast audience can get off work.
I loved the Finn Bálor stuff, but having seen the crowd-shot video from when they actually filmed the episode, I was slightly disappointed. In the original video, Itami motions backstage, the words “Prince Devitt” appear on the screen, the crowd loses its mind, and then “Prince Devitt” dissolves into “Finn Bálor” (the way they edited it, we’re seeing the end of that dissolve effect). I don’t really understand why they did this. They clearly have no problem introducing guys under their known names before rechristening them; see KENTA at Takeover. To me, the biggest “moment” was the crowd going nuts when Devitt’s name appeared. I don’t know why you remove that.
I was coming to complain about the same thing (A very small complaint, but still). I had really loved the idea that they would continue to make the slight nods to the indy careers of these top guys, and the way it was edited made it just look odd compared to the live footage.
I really shouldn’t have watched the fan footage of Finn’s debut as that was shit hot .
As somebody whose awareness of Devitt is probably more representative of the broader WWE audience (I’ve heard of him, know he’s got a good reputation, but that’s about it) the edit had the effect of making the crowd look like they were popping big for “Finn Balor” like he was somebody who matter, which I thought was pretty effective. You don’t really need to sell the character to the people who are familiar with his previous work, but there’s probably more benefit in just building Finn fresh rather than expecting the WWE/NXT universe to just feed off his history.
I’d love to see this fancam footage but can’t seem to find it on YouTube. Has it been scrubbed by the WWE or am I just bad at searching?
Becky Lynch screaming I CAN DO WHATEVER I WANT in her entrance sounding like she was drunk off her ass was kinda hilarious.
Also, as someone who hasn’t really been that exposed to Devitt, two things:
1. HOLY CRAP
2. Dude is BUILT. Like ridiculously so. I think his abs have abs.
How could you tell? it sounded like her theme was drowning out her voice
It’s there right at the beginning after the initial hair whipping…thing. She does it, stands up, and is all “I CAN DO ANYtHIIiNG I WANNNNA DOOOOOOOO!” and her face is all contorted and some of it is a bit slurred sounding…I just hope Vince never sees it and goes “::desk slam:: SEXY DRUNKEN LEPRECHAUN HORNSWAGGLE GIRLFRIEND”
This episode really hit my buttons and I WISH Raw could be this awesome.
Renee and Regal have ridiculous chemistry and I want them to marry each other, Titty Master be damned.
Finn Balor’s music is pretty boss. That synth pushes it over the edge.
Speaking of Boss, THE Boss Sasha Banks continues to be the greatest. She just gets it. Flicking Bayley’s headband at Charlotte. Little touches like that. All she needs to do is work on her “acting” in backstage vignettes and she’ll be good to go.
Renee/Regal/Ambrose as a wrestling version of Paint Your Wagon.
@Lester
F that, Godfather Regal’s where it’s best. 20 years from now we’ll get that reenactment of That Yellow Bastard, starring Regal, AmbRenee’s daughter, and Lawler with liver failure, and it’ll be awesome.
@EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside
It’s not as violent as you’d hope: [www.myvideo.de]
Bálor’s music is growing on me. It started out as the kind of shouting CAW hard rock you hear all the time and then the strings kicked in and now I want to hear it a few more times to get the hang of it.
Like right before a WHOLE BUNCH of Bálor matches.
I liked Devitt in NJ, but as I’m going to pretend that you alluded to, more because of his charisma and his sense of ring generalship. Dude wasn’t Ohtani when it came to being the ace of the juniors. So I’m going to say straightforwardly that I think that he’ll be significantly better in the WWE than in NJ. I’d much rather see him here than working within the “every show needs twelve FIGHTING SPIRIT~! spots” confines.
Hoo boy, that woman’s tag was a mess. It certainly wasn’t “bad”, but I barely had any idea what was going on the whole time. I’d also like to reiterate how much I don’t like face Charlotte and hope THE BOSS hits her with “Power of the BOSS” (to Regal’s crying, proud applause) for the win at Takeover III.
I’m already more excited for Finn Balor than I am for Hideo Itami. I’m sure Hideo will live up to everything he was hyped for, but even tonight his corner dropkicks looked soft while Finn’s looked Bryan-esque.
Man, I’ve turned around to Sami’s theme. At first I didn’t like it all that much, mostly because Lower The Boom sounded like Beastie Boys so I loved it, but his Bouncing Souls rip-off signifies Sami’s coming and that makes me so happy every week. Wonderful match with Tyler, who proves to be a super worker everytime he’s out. Hopefully, Neville doesn’t “turn heel” or whatever next week, if they’re waiting for Takeover III, since I’d love two faces fighting, just to see who’s the best.
Yeah, I gotta say Sami’s music gets me pretty hype.
Not Mojo-hype, the good kind.
Not gonna lie, I have blared it multiple times in my car on the way to work
Yeah, a bit bummed they didn’t go with the original Prince Devitt dissolving into Finn Balor. Also I didn’t need Alex Riley yelling about how awesome this guy was.
Saw someone posit that considering the Network is free this month, they didn’t want to alienate anyone or confuse them by giving Balor “two names”. But they clearly position Balor as this big, KENTA-like deal. The pop for Prince Devitt was so huge, they got rid of it for sake of clarity.
Basically, they want it both ways: They want people to think Balor is a big deal, but also pretend he is someone we’ve never seen or cared about before.
Which doesn’t even make sense. Why is Finn a big deal if he’s totally new? Come on, NXT, you’re usually so good about this (Sami wearing El Local’s mask, international superstar KENTA).
Huh? The video provided in this B&W show the fans cheering and standing up and clapping. Did you want them to throw a parade for him?
Did you not hear the “This is awesome chants?”
When Balor was walking down the ramp, Jason Albert was basically marking out for him (Tensai being our expert in all things Japanese wrestling don’tcha know) explaining his history in Japan.
I’m surprised Cesaro didn’t show up to fight Zayn next week, with his current losing streak it would have been the perfect time for Zayn to finally get his win and have it all make sense.
Alt+0225 on the number pad is lowercase a with an acute accent (yeah i know special character keystrokes big whoop wanna fight about it etc.)
You can also just change to United States International and type ‘ before the a to get “á”
Alt+160 works too
I bet Regal was browsing /cgl/.
I hate to say it, partly because it’s early days, but I think the broken English will hurt Itami. As in mid-card belt on the main roster at best.
Balor however, the sky is the limit (moreso than Neville, not as much as Zayn).
Just opinions though.
It should be a sarcastic reply to say that it’s not like they can just give him a manager or anything, but it’s not, because the WWE really aren’t going to give him a manager.
Nah, WWE’s treatment of Asian wrestlers will be his inevitable downfall.
Good lord, those abs. HOLY JESUS.
I wholeheartedly agree that teaming these two guys up is going to save them a lot in the long run. As much as we love NXT for being fresh, new and different, it still is a WWE product. Think of it as being a really accomplished artist and getting a job designing characters for Disney. Yeah, you bring a lot of your personal skill and style to you work, but you still got to make it look Disney.
Jeez, Brandon, warn a guy before you use that picture. It gave me the vapors.
My crazy fantasy booking match for WM31 is a ten-man tag with The Ascension and the Wyatt Family (it’s not like they actually turned on each other) against Balor/Itami/Zayn… and Sting and ‘Taker, and guess who’d be going over? Any singles match involving either of the last two would be a disaster and not what either deserves so here’s Sting’s WM match and ‘Taker’s redemption, with them carrying about 15% of the workload combined and your young future stars getting a pretty, PRETTY good rub and “WrestleMania Moment”.
Also, because I mentioned him in a thread that’s now buried, Sami Callihan/Solomon Crowe made his NXT house show return, though he didn’t have a match. BELIEVE IN THE SWITCHBLADE CONSPIRACY
I would let that disaster singles match happen and change that match to Wyatt Family & Ascencion vs. Zayn/Neville/Itami/Balor/Owens.
Charlotte talking smack to Sasha while giving her a “Get your ass in here or I’ll probably murder your tag partner” look was one of the most dominating displays I’ve seen. It made Charlotte seem/look completely unbeatable. And yeah, even if Bayley is playing just a supporting role here, at least she’s not as dumb as Sting.
The Kidd match was indeed pretty weird based on storyline stipulations, but I wish RAW would have perfectly okay nothing matches like that. Burns a few minutes, makes Tyson look cool with a few neat moves, other guy looks okay…done. Better than WWE “comedy” segments.
Zayn/Breeze was good, and of course I enjoyed the reveal at the end. The Ascension are due to go up already, so hopefully they get destroyed like champs before they become jobber fodder on RAW/SD.
To note your point about Rich Brennan, yeah…the man has improved greatly since his debut. It does seem like he reads/listens to comments. As for Alex Riley…well, the exact opposite of what I just said. I seriously have NO IDEA why he’s still employed. Hey WWE, I think I found another candidate for budget cuts.
Terrific show this week!
Man, when I saw that jar of shells in the background, for like a second the desk lamp looked like a microscope and it felt right and acceptable. I really think Regal’s office demeanor should become more and more fiendishly withdrawn into some suspicious experimentation and study. It could be a slow-burn heel turn, except the outcome is simply him attacking Hideo Itami and enlisting Balor into his command.
Breeze is baller in the ring. Hope he doesn’t turn out to be another Fandango on the main roster.
Not convinced about Bálor until he Bloody Sundays somebody.
Honestly, ppl going on abt Devitt/Bálor’s abs, did you not see those THIGHS? I could write fucking sonnets about his adductor magnus definition alone [heart eyes emoji]
im getting heat on facebook for sharing this because of Bálor’s interesting pose on the pic, but screw them. Finn Bálor!!!!
I enjoyed this episode and, as always, your review, Mr. Stroud. On a related note, I finished reading this article and then went over to NFL.com to read some fantasy news and was pleasantly surprised to see that Adam Rank gave you quite a nice shout out in his Like/Dislike column this week (it actually gave me some chills to come across your name so unexpectedly). I don’t always agree with his predictions and he did link to Buzzfeed, but he’s evidently got some good taste.
I know it kind of goes without saying now, but hoo boy the commentary during the woman’s match was horrible. From the “All women are manipulative, amiright?” point to the revisionist history of Sasha creating the BFFs and building up Summer Rae. I expect it from Riley, but I’m disappointed in Albert.
“Sasha Banks, the creator of the BFFs”…
Me: -___________________-
Alex Riley is THE WORST. Come ON! The first lady of NXT…HOW DO YOU FORGET?!?!?!
I’m disappointed in everybody for not correcting him.
They keep pushing the fact that Sami has “never beaten” Zayn
^That doesn’t look right to me
It’s because the true opponent lies INSIDE ONESELF
The enemy is the inner me: [www.youtube.com]
Presumably they got rid of the Prince Devitt graphic because his debut was spoiled everywhere. I don’t even seek out spoilers and I found out the next day.
I’m just glad he didn’t say “My name is Finn Balor and I love to fight”.
You can’t fool us, Brandon! You thought of a better joke headline and rushed to change the article title, but the URL reveals all!
Best: Sasha Banks
SAY IT AGAIN, MOTHERF*CKER!!!!!
Like others have said, I wish they’d kept the Devitt to Balor dissolve. Brennan couldve easily explained that.
Also, even though Bayley’s taking a backseat in this story, I thought she seemed like she’s getting more aggressive with her moveset(the slaps on Becky Lynch). Felt like a small, positive change for her character but maybe it’s just me. Sasha better win that title, she’s too good right now.
I assume Bayley’s story is now with Becky, which seems fine. I’ll only get mad if she doesn’t get another shot once they resolve Sasha/Charlotte and/or Charlotte moves up to RAW.
I feel like their plan is Charlotte drops the belt to Sasha, Charlotte gets the call up, and Sasha and Bayley feud for the belt. Bayley gets Becky for something to do in the meantime.
I CANNOT WAIT to watch this tonight
FINN BÁLOR LIVES
While I’m enjoying the story of Sami’s redemption, it’s left us with some pretty similar matches where Sami gets beat down 80% of the time and then finishes with a flourish. He’s incredible, so even the beatdowns are still good, but it’s just not a match format I super enjoy.
I did really love how he sold that neckbreaker.
I would like to fight the guy who started the boring chant like 30 seconds into the Tyson match as well as everybody still chanting “Sasha’s Ratcher”.
The women’s tag was really great. Just felt super smart. Sasha was sooooo great. I like how they’ve been able to turn Charlotte simply through force of Bayley. The only bad part is that all 4 women are so good, and have these deep, solid characters, and you just know that you won’t get half of that when they’re on RAW.
I have never been sold on a double stomp as a move (when Cesaro does it all I do is cringe in fear for his ankles), but Balor’s converted me. Those looked awesome.
That “boring” chant guy who chants it seconds into a match must have many forms, since I hear it a lot on different WWE programs. It’s one of the worst aspects of modern audiences, where the asshole who loves to shit on wrestling (and thus, considers himself a fan because of it) buys a ticket and commences to, well, shit on wrestling loudly and proudly because he considers it “having fun.” Fuck. That. Guy.
This week, Alex Riley’s obsessed with discussing people who stole the show. Steal a book of clichéd platitudes and try mixing it up next week, A-Ri.
As a Hispanic dude, the thing you do is hold the ALT key and then type 0225. That gets you the accented a. 0224 is for the other accented a.
Zayn/Breeze was good and had great psychology. I liked Breeze countering all of Zayn’s moves through the match until he made one mistake and Zayn capitalized with a T-Bone Suplex and Helluva Kick for the win. Great stuff all around. I was hoping for Cesaro to teleport stomp into the ring after the match like Goro in Mortal Kombat 1 as Zayn’s sub-boss before Zayn fights the boss Adrian Neville who will play as Shang Tsung to Zayn’s Liu Kang.
I’m surprised Dash Wilder got in as much offense as he did. I know Tyson Kidd is a small guy but he’s a main eventer on NXT and is approaching midcard status on Raw/Smackdown.
Women’s tag was decent. Sasha is friggin DAMN good. If only Charlotte turned on Bayley and ganged on her with Sasha/Becky this would have became the Sting/Flair/Four Horsemen of NXT.
More Regal please.
My fellow Irishman Balor on NXT! YES YES YES! I haven’t seen The Ascension get beat up like that since… well ever.
Rich Brennan says, “Hideo Itami and Finn Balor are cleaning house,” and strangely the names felt entirely right. In the back of my head they’ll always be KENTA and Devitt, but I’m shocked at how organic the new monikers fit.
Perhaps another reason they didn’t give the on air nod to Bálor’s old moniker? The name are really working for me too.
I’d like to think that Regal is more of a Something Awful kind of guy.
No he’s clearly been the one reading Brandon’s columns and coming up with ways to mess with his head.
Regal was for sure watching tasteful English pornography.
[www.youtube.com]
I don’t speak Gaelic or whatever, and I’d never heard “Finn Balor” spoken, only seen it in print. But I was disappointed when I heard it pronounced “BAY-ler” as opposed to “buh-LORR.” The latter sounds badass, the former sounds like a fish monger.