The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 11/6/14: The Fresh Prince Of Balor

Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode here. DO IT.

– All of our NXT content can be found here. Make sure you’re keeping up with our retro recaps of NXT season 4 as well, with new reports going up on Friday afternoons.

– With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

– Shares, likes, comments and other social media things are appreciated.

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for November 6, 2014. The one with Devitt.