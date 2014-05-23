The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/22/14: Goodbye Yellow Brick Bo’d

Pre-show notes:
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 22, 2014.
Obito has won my heart!
Best- Renee Young’s out of nowhere blasting of Tim Tebow.
I have no clue where that came from but that’s what made it so damn funny to me. Did he hit on her once? Dick to her in an interview? She just hates overhyped average football players?
“She just hates overhyped average football players?”
Well she likes Mojo so probably not.
It really did crack me up though, “NOBODY likes Tim Tebow!”
I would Best Alex Riley all the time if he just started loving and defending things that everyone else hates.
“YEAH, I use BING. I like how they have all the news you need at the bottom!”
“People always gloss over Zayn/Cesaro II, much like Attack of the Clones, which I feel is a super underrated film!”
“GOTTA LOVE THAT SANTINO! I’m always inviting him when I go for an Olive Garden lunch! Can’t get better breadsticks than Olive Garden!”
@CMDrunk Godfather 3 is the best mafia film ever! Roger Moore is MY James Bond!
@Huells Half Brother , Alex Riley has never seen the Godfather. “Now Analyze This, THAT’S a mob movie! It’s got action, comedy, everything! This Enzo guy would fit right in!”
@CMDrunk darn you! darn you straight to heck!
The stuff where Bo always got out of Big E’s count-along spots before he could get to 5 was great as well
Yeah, that was pretty great. It took a couple of times before I noticed but it definitely had to be deliberate.
Almost spit out my drink laughing when Tyson Kidd said
“I’ve had a Wrestlemania Moment
FACT”
I think we’re going to need a FACT check on that one!
My eyes lit up like a Christmas Tree when Breeze/Zayn was announced for Takeover. FACT!
I don’t even know with Tamina. She’s one of those where I’ll like her for a while, and then she’ll end up doing something really crappy, and all my goodwill towards her is gone. Her Supafly Spash has always been terrible, but I think this is the worst it’s ever been. She jumps, Paige puts her knees up, but because Tamina STILL can’t do the damn move without landing on her feet, she has to land, bend over, have Paige’s knees barely touch her chest, act like she died, then Paige rolls her up super slow and wins. Just a disaster. For the love of god, just use the superkick, Tamina.
Can’t believe Brandon glossed over the Paige v Tamina match ,it was twice as good as Extreme Rules mainly because Paige is the puppet master and bumps as well as Ziggler.
Don’t mind when Paige screams ,Brie Bella however is like nails on a chalk board .
UK tv didn’t show the Tyler Breeze interview , but I don’t think he’s better than Enzo.
Paige screams because it fights her character as a fighting badass. Knocking her opponent down and screaming in her face is just cool. The Bellas screaming is grating because it just sounds like bratty girls.
Plus, Brie keeps trying to get BRIE MODE over when it’s literally her being drunk. Probably shouldn’t be doing that on the PG show…
Paige/Tamina II was an ok match up until the ending. Tamina no-selling the shots to the head was really cool (way to stay in kayfabe!), and for what it’s worth, they at least tried to make it look like she’s ridiculously strong and powerful. But that ending with the splash was just…YUCK.
One other thing…I noticed Tamina had blue streaks in her hair? Is she taking fashion tips from Alexa Bliss?
Can’t wait for the Best and Worst of Takeover when we get to bask in the glow of the future of the WWE, NXT Champions Tyson Kidd and Natalya.
Tyson Kidd – I’m going to get FACT over…it will be my thing
10 seconds later…
Full Sail Crowd – Stop trying to make FACT happen
Anyone else watch the unedited Smackdown that leaked online? Vince still has his mitts all over the show.
“At 51:52 of the second video, Cole asks McMahon about some talking point, “Do you want me to say that every time, because I’ve said it a shitload of times tonight.” We don’t hear Vince’s reply, but we do hear Cole’s cowed reaction: “OK…yes sir…yes sir…OK, I’ve got it sir.”
THIS EXPLAINS EVERYTHING!
also, that quote ganked from Deadspin.
Yeah! It was really great, except for the way they kept repeating Jimmy Hart’s entrance announcement over a black screen. But the part where Cole’s getting instructions over the mic is crazy, imagine trying to do your job with Vince constantly in your ear.
Who could ever forget Tyson Kidd’s Wrestlemania Moment™?
[imgur.com]
it must be that one time Vince and Hart faced and the whole Hart family… and Tyson Kidd, I guess, helped beat Vince up, right?
I have this fear that Natalya and Tyson Kidd are going to both be champions and heralded as “the future,” despite them being deeply entrenched in the past and Natalya being on fucking Total Divas. I suppose they might do a retread of the McMahon-Helmsley era on NXT with Kidd-Hart, but that just sounds stupid and nonsensical. So what other goal can be had in elevating those two on a show where the point is to elevate people who’ve never been on Raw or on TV, in general?
Tyson Kidd on the mic reminded me of early Cena, pre-rapper. Where he would do the stupid shit like rewinding his words. You just knew that he thought he was the cleverest dude in the world and that made it so much worse.
How DARE you talk bad about The Prototype! Thats the second best version of John Cena.
It was nice to see Big E get to show a little bit of personality again. I guess NXT is out of flatscreens
O good Brandon the feminist white knight is still on his high horse saving women’s wrestling from the evils of Renee Young. We get it dude. Snore. Rest of the show/write up was great just kind of get past it. I want to love you dude but you make it so damm hard.
Saying shitty things like “Women are pretend friends cause secretly they’re jealous and hate each other” deserves to be called out. But sweeping it under the rug in favor of your sensibilities? I’d like to subscribe to your newsletter to see how that works out.
I think he does it so it annoys children like yourself. Time to grow up.
I don’t think it’s that shitty, Renee just echoes the same sentiment that most females have about other females. Most female friends I have flat out state that they don’t have many female friends simply because they don’t trust them and in groups females are full of drama. I have an female officer who told me she was happy that there aren’t a lot of females on our boat for the same exact reason. What she said, is no different than what Paige said about the Raw divas essentially being phonies who all want to go after her after smiling in her face and celebrating with her.
There have been enough articles, stuidies and on why some women don’t have close friends with other women, why women don’t trust each other etc…I’m not an woman so I can’t answer the question, of course not all women are the same but I’m not going to sit here and criticize Renee for it either. In the end it’s just an sentence trying to get the BFF’s break-up angle over and trying to explain why Sasha Banks deals with Charlotte’s negative bullshit and Renee offering an female perspective.
I will spare you a long reply and just say stereotyping is all I get from that comment. Not yourself, but society at large. Paige’s comment, if said by a man, would be construed completely differently.
The Best And Worst Of NXT: BoRevoir, Bo Long, Farewell, Somewhere Over The Rain-Bo
I think Adam Rose could switch to Kruger and back again like a cheap Mick Foley.
Rose / Dude Love.
Kruger / Mankind.
Then he’s going to need a Cactus Jack personality in there too. What works well as a third on a South African switching to a Brit?
He could show up backstage as a normal person. With Rose being his trippy version, and Kruger being him on withdrawal…
My best guess? New Zealander. Just a super chill Kiwi with an inner string of violence from his history as a rugby player.
I still don’t get the purpose of booking the spot where the two guys get up close in each other’s face as if they were gonna kiss. WWE has been doing that since forever and it always looks creepy.
What exactly do you mean?
Uh… do you mean the nose-to-nose staredown, a staple in many one-on-one combat sports and professional wrestling? Or are you just doing a pseudo-loftier “lol wrestling gay” troll thing?
it just didn’t work at all at the end because Tyson Kidd (and Neville, kinda) are awkward people… but it works well with good, intense talent (see: shield/wyatts)
To be fair, Tyson does kinda have a WrestleMania moment to his credit. His dive onto Vince during the Bret/Vince match at 26 was the absolutely only positive thing about that match. So he’s got that going for him. Which is nice.
I couldn’t remember if he had done anything during that beatdown or if his Wrestlemania moment was just watching Bret hit Vince with a chair for 2 hours.
Was he in any MITBs?
Brandon’s bit about WWE ignoring their own history makes me think that Damien Sandow’s next gimmick will probably be WWE’s Comic Book Guy. Make him the only guy who remembers WWE continuity. Have him interrupt segments Bad News Barrett style and point out all of the plot holes. His catchphrase could be “Uh, actually.” I mean, he’ll only do this so John Cena can ask the WWE Universe if they care, then call Sandow a basement dwelling virgin and AA him, but it’s at least better than wrestling as Sherlock Holmes, I think.
Can he team with Barrett then?
“Uh actually…We have some Bad News..”
Good gawd Tamina is awful. Seriously, she needs to go before she seriously hurts somebody or herself.
Also, as usual, LOL Camacho.
I could buy Tamina as a bruiser or enforcer in the women’s division, but what they’re doing now is just…yikes.
Just drop the Snuka references, STOP HAVING HER DO THAT DAMN SPLASH and just start from there. The Snuka thing bugs me to this day, because a good chunk of the audience has NO IDEA WHO THAT IS. Why does she have to copy his moveset again? Is Creative that bankrupt?
@PT: She has to copy his moveset because guys like Randy Orton and the Rock copied their fathers’ movesets/gimmicks and that’s how they made it big. OH WAIT, they did the complete opposite and became their own characters then became legendary. Not sure when WWE is gonna realize that almost nobody ever became a big success by trying to be a carbon copy of their family member.
I’m not convinced Adam Rose is supposed to be “british” but more a californian modern day hippie with who’s adopted a silly english accent for shits and giggles. (I.e. Rose is Kayfabe an american pretending to speak english.)
As for NXT it’s like Football League Championship to RAW/Smackdown’s Premier League. (Which means Main Event is like the FA Cup or something). But technically there’s no reason a “RAW Superstar” can’t visit NXT for a night, or be relegated there after poor (kayfabe) performance or a lengthy injury. And a championship i NXT would (kayfabe) probably mean the “higher ups” would notice you. Thus Kidd, Natalya and Clays hunt for NXT-gold.
Bo being kicked out of NXT was more JBLs not so subtle method to get him out of his hair. It’s like when Matt Hardy was suspended from Smackdown for attacking the Intercontinental champion Drew McIntyre, but still could meet him in the ring on a Cyber-RAW.
On Raw, isn’t Rose billed as being an South African?
No, I don’t think he’s presented as being from somewhere particular. Usually the commentators just mentions that The Exotic Express has arrived.
Nah that metaphor doesn’t work seeing as the Premiership is the NWO a bunch of undercard teams (Swansea, Southampton, QPR, Crystal Palace, Hull, Burnley, Aston Villa, Leicester, Stoke, West Brom, West Ham, Sunderland) A few midcarders (Everton, Newcastle, Chelsea, Man City & Tottenham) And a bunch of old-timers who are booked to the top even though they’re gobshite (Liverpool, Manchester United & Arsenal.)
@DeSean Blackwell I believe Adam Rose is being billed from the Bahamas (Grand Bahama? Something like that) so no, no one’s trying to be British. I think @PolarCoordinate was right in that it’s an assumed affectation and not trying to be authentic. Second theory: he was told to do an accent and it’s the only one he knows.
No, He did a pretty decent “british” accent when he feuded with Sheamus in FCW. (As Leo Kruger,when he was making fun of Sheamus Irish accent.)
Renee and Riley were bickering back and forth like Nick and Nora. No, I don’t mean “The Thin Man” protagonists. I’m talking about Michael Cera and Kat Dennings. I’m used to ARy being the insufferable color commentator, but Renee wasn’t much better as the holier-than-thou face who tried with Ziggleresque amounts of effort to come off as witty and authoritative. Either this is building to a Renee/Riley love affair storyline (*pauses to vomit*) or Renee really needs to tone down her energy (the Tebow line, which bizarrely hilarious, made no sense and the longer she dragged it out the more awkward it became).
As insufferable as Riley, No-Name Commentator Guy and Renee were this week, I think they win by default against the three dopes on RAW because the show is only one hour and they don’t have Vince in their headsets.
But yeah, Renee was trying way damn too hard this week. And Riley, cripes…what does it take to get fired in WWE? What does he offer to the company?
believe it or not, I actually thought this was the first episode where Alex Riley was good. not only ok, but good! he’s never even ok, before!!! but he wasn’t bad at all this show.
Really don’t see why WWE continues to hold back on giving Big E the “5” gimmick on the main shows. It is so simple, it’s easy to chant along to (just like a certain other very very over chant), and it lets Big E be more than “imposing big dude who hits people and stuff.”
Not to mention it makes for perfect little cheap heat spots like in his match with Bo. I loved seeing Bo just slip away on every 5th hit. It’s a perfect and logical way to get heat on Big E opponents.
Perfect and Logical. Reasons why they don’t do it.
I would very much enjoy having light tan babies with Sasha Banks. I hope she gets the call up next!
[www.dailymotion.com]
Sami Zayn vs. Adrian Neville dark match. It’s pretty cool
I enjoyed how the crowd were “meh” at the beginning of the match, slowly got into it throughout…then got excited for the Red Arrow. Good build, decent match. It probably won’t mean anything. :(
I’ve been fighting it but I must concede that Nattie isn’t the best female wrestler in the WWE .
I think she might be 4th or 5th .
seriously, man. AJ, paige, emma, bayley, sasha, naomi, alicia fox and layla are all better in the ring than her. in-the-ring, only.
add the personality factors, and she falls behind so hard everyone but eva marie and cameron go past her.
Kofi Kingston Kup????
Brandon is Winston refusing to believe we were always at war with Eurasia. group
Am I the only one who thought Paige pulled a CM Punk with that running-high-knee-clothesline-follow-up combo??
I didn’t really mind Paige vs. Tamina here because…well, that match didn’t really make Paige look like she couldn’t handle herself in the ring (like just about all of her matches on the main roster). I just don’t enjoy seeing Paige look like a…uh…weakling I guess…I’ll excuse it, however, if Alicia Fox is making her look like one because of her in-ring skill.
After that Sasha Banks WOW’d me for the second consecutive time she’s wrestled in the tournament, I would really enjoy her and Alicia Fox tearing it up in the ring at one point. I don’t know how it would happen and it probably won’t, but I can dream. :D
Yeah I know I’m almost a year behind, but I just watched this episode and Curt Hawkins’ Mets themed ring gear might my heart go :D!!! . Next up, NXt Takeover!